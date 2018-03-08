Entercom Communications Corp. : Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Announces First Quarter Dividend
0
03/08/2018 | 02:06pm CET
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) today reported financial
results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Fourth quarter 2017
results included CBS Radio beginning on November 17th when
the merger closed.
Highlights
The Company completed its merger with CBS Radio on November 17, 2017
and issued 101,407,494 Class A shares to former shareholders of CBS
Corporation who participated in the exchange
Net revenues for the quarter were $246.6 million, compared to $124.6
million in the fourth quarter of 2016
Operating income for the quarter was a loss of $2.3 million, which was
negatively impacted by $36.0 million of merger, restructuring,
impairment and financing costs. This compared to operating income of
$30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016
Net income per diluted share for the quarter, which reflects the
benefit of the recent tax reform legislation, was $2.58, compared to
net income per share of $0.27 in the fourth quarter of 2016
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $45.0 million, compared to $35.2
million in the fourth quarter of 2016
David J. Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are
making excellent progress toward our goals of capitalizing on our
transformational merger and building a truly outstanding media and
entertainment company. As the country’s #1 creator of live, original,
local audio content and with a premier collection of outstanding local
radio stations, digital platforms and live events, we have the scale and
capabilities to compete more effectively with other media for a larger
share of ad dollars. We are off to a great start executing our game plan
with important achievements in a number of areas including building a
best-in-class leadership team and culture, growing our brands and
ratings, executing our synergies, launching new sales tools and
advocacy, and much more. We are very pleased with our progress and more
excited than ever about the needle-moving opportunities ahead.”
Additional Information
During the fourth quarter the Company repurchased 932,600 shares of its
Class A common stock for $10.7 million. The Company purchased an
additional 1,833,200 shares to date during the first quarter of 2018 for
$19.3 million, bringing its aggregate purchases under its recently
announced share repurchase program to 2,765,800 shares for a total of
$30 million and at an average price per share of $10.85. As of today,
the Company has $70 million remaining on its share repurchase
authorization.
On February 23, the Company announced a definitive agreement to acquire
two radio stations in St. Louis, Missouri from Emmis Communications
Corporation for $15 million in cash. The transaction includes FM News
Talk 97.1 FM (KFTK) and NOW 96.3 (KNOU-FM) and is subject to FCC
approval. The acquisition provides Entercom with a growing position in
the St. Louis market while strengthening the Company’s existing
portfolio that includes 102.5 KEZK (KEZK-FM), News Radio 1120 KMOX
(KMOX-AM) and Y98 (KYKY-FM). The Company began operating the stations
under local marketing agreements on March 1 and the transaction is
expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.
During the fourth quarter, the Company completed the sale of stations in
Los Angeles, San Diego and Wilkes-Barre, PA to Educational Media
Foundation. The divestitures were made to comply with FCC ownership
limitations in those markets. The Company also completed its previously
announced station exchanges with Beasley Broadcast Group and iHeart
Media that were entered into as a result of the U.S. Department of
Justice Antitrust Division’s review of the merger. As a result, the
Company recognized a $1.3 million net gain on the sale of assets in the
quarter. Bonneville International Corporation continues to operate
stations in San Francisco and Sacramento that are being held separate
through a divestiture trust under a local marketing agreement.
During the fourth quarter, the Company amended and repriced its credit
facility, lowering its borrowing costs by 0.50% on both its term loan
and revolving credit facility which will generate approximately $7
million in annual interest savings based on year end debt balances. The
Company also extended the maturity of its credit facility by one year,
with the revolving credit facility now maturing in November 2022 and the
term loan maturing in November 2024. The Company also amended the terms
of the indenture governing its senior notes to modify certain terms of
that agreement. As a result, the fourth quarter included $2.2 million of
refinancing related expenses. The Company also recorded a $4.1 million
loss on the early extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of
the Company’s pre-merger debt and preferred stock.
Today the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a
quarterly dividend on the Company’s stock of $0.09 per share. The
dividend is payable on March 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of
the close of business on March 14, 2018.
As of December 31, 2017, the Company had outstanding $1,473 million of
senior debt under its credit facilities and $400 million in senior notes
(both amounts exclude unamortized premium from purchase price
accounting). In addition, the Company had $34.2 million in cash on hand.
Earnings Conference Call and Company Information
Certain Definitions
All references to per share data, unless stated otherwise, are presented
as per diluted share. All references to shares outstanding, unless
stated otherwise, are presented to exclude unvested restricted stock
units. All references to net debt are outstanding debt net of cash on
hand.
Station expenses consist of station operating expenses excluding
non-cash compensation expense.
Corporate expenses consist of corporate general and
administrative expenses excluding non-cash compensation expense.
Station Operating Income consists of operating income (loss)
before: depreciation and amortization; time brokerage agreement fees
(income); corporate general and administrative expenses; non-cash
compensation expense (which is otherwise included in station operating
expenses); impairment loss; merger and acquisition costs, other expenses
related to the refinancing and non-recurring expenses recognized for
restructuring charges or similar costs, including transition and
integration costs; and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) available to common
shareholders, adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); income from
discontinued operations, net of income taxes or benefit; total other
income or expense; net interest expense; depreciation and amortization;
time brokerage agreement fees (income); non-cash compensation expense
(which is otherwise included in station operating expenses and corporate
G&A expenses); other expenses related to the refinancing; impairment
loss, merger and acquisition costs, preferred stock dividends and
non-recurring expense recognized for restructuring charges or similar
costs, including transition and integration costs, and gain or loss on
sale or disposition of assets.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow consists of operating income (loss): (i)
plus depreciation and amortization; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal
of assets; non-cash compensation expense (which is otherwise included in
station operating expenses and corporate general and administrative
expenses); impairment loss; merger and acquisition costs; other expenses
related to the refinancing; other income and non-recurring expenses
recognized for restructuring charges or similar costs, including
transition and integration costs; income from discontinued operations
(excluding income taxes or tax benefit); and (ii) less net interest
expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or debt
premium), preferred stock dividends, taxes paid, capital expenditures
and amortizable intangibles.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) consists of net income (loss)
available to common shareholders adjusted to exclude: (i) income taxes
(benefit) as reported, including income taxes otherwise included in
income from discontinued operations; (ii) gain/loss on sale of assets,
derivative instruments and investments; (iii) non-cash compensation
expense; (iv) other income; (v) impairment loss; (vi) merger and
acquisition costs, other expenses related to the refinancing, loss on
extinguishment of debt and non-recurring expenses recognized for
restructuring charges or similar costs, including transition and
integration costs; and (vii) gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt.
For purposes of comparability, income taxes are reflected at the
expected statutory federal and state income tax rate of 40% without
discrete items of tax.
Adjusted Net Income Per Share includes any dilutive equivalent
shares when not anti-dilutive. Convertible Preferred Stock is treated as
if it never converted for the purposes of Adjusted Net Income Per Share.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
It is important to note that station operating income, station
expense, corporate expense, same station net revenues, Adjusted
EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share
and AdjustedFree Cash Flow are not measures of
performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that these
measures are useful as a way to evaluate the Company and the means for
management to evaluate our radio stations’ performance and operations.
Management believes that these measures are useful to an investor in
evaluating our performance because they are widely used in the broadcast
industry as a measure of a radio company’s operating performance.
Certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this
release (e.g., Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share).
The adjustments exclude gain/loss on sale of assets, derivative
instruments, and investments; non-cash compensation expense, other
income, impairment loss, merger and acquisition costs, other expenses
related to the refinancing, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of
debt and non-recurring expenses recognized for restructuring charges or
similar costs, including transition and integration costs. For purposes
of comparability income taxes are reflected at the expected federal and
state income tax rate of 40% without adjustment for discrete tax
adjustments.
Management believes these adjusted non-GAAP measures provide useful
information to Management and investors by excluding certain income,
expenses and gains and losses that may not be indicative of the
Company’s core operating and financial results. Similarly, Management
believes these adjusted measures are a useful performance measure
because certain items included in the calculation of net income (loss)
may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating
performance. Further, the reconciliations corresponding to these
adjusted measures, by identifying the individual adjustments, provide a
useful mechanism for investors to consider these adjusted measures with
some or all of the identified adjustments.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures on an ongoing basis to
help track and assess the Company's financial performance. You, however,
should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as substitutes for
net income (loss), operating income, or any other measure for
determining our operating performance that is calculated in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles. These non-GAAP measures
are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by
other companies. The accompanying financial tables provide
reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures
provided in this release.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this news release is being widely disseminated in
accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD.
This news announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that
are based upon current expectations and certain unaudited pro forma
information that is presented for illustrative purposes only and
involves certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S.
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Additional information
and key risks are described in the Company’s filings on Forms S-4, 8-K,
10-Q and 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers
should note that these statements might be impacted by several factors
including changes in the economic and regulatory climate and the
business of radio broadcasting, in general. The unaudited pro forma
information and same station operating data reflect adjustments and are
presented for comparative purposes only and do not purport to be
indicative of what has occurred or indicative of future operating
results or financial position. Accordingly, the Company’s actual
performance may differ materially from those stated or implied herein.
The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
unaudited pro forma or forward-looking statements.
About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media
and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people
each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning
radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the
country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated
marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a
national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top
50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio
content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.
Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com,
Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
FINANCIAL DATA
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Net Revenues
$
246,614
$
124,550
$
592,884
$
464,771
Station Expenses
186,754
82,428
441,839
321,908
Station Expense - Non-Cash Compensation
736
400
1,673
1,362
Corporate Expenses
14,902
6,962
39,986
28,152
Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
4,181
1,478
7,873
5,176
Depreciation And Amortization
7,478
2,341
15,546
9,793
Time Brokerage Agreement Expense (Income)
96
417
130
417
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302)
(311)
11,853
(1,621)
Total Operating Expenses
248,879
94,510
580,300
366,714
Operating Income
(2,265)
30,040
12,584
98,057
Net Interest Expense
13,935
9,086
32,521
36,639
Other (Income) Expense
-
-
-
(2,299)
Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt
4,135
10,858
4,135
10,858
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(20,335)
10,096
(24,072)
52,859
Income Taxes (Benefit)
(252,164)
(1,303)
(257,085)
14,794
Net Income Available To The Company - Continuing Operations
231,829
11,399
233,013
38,065
Preferred Stock Dividend
252
550
2,015
1,901
Net Income Available To Common Shareholders - Continuing Operations
231,577
10,849
230,998
36,164
Income From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Income Taxes
836
-
836
-
Net Income Available To Common Shareholders
$
232,413
$
10,849
$
231,834
$
36,164
Net Income From Continuing Operations Available To
Common Shareholders - Basic
$
2.62
$
0.28
$
4.49
$
0.94
Net Income From Continuing Operations Available To
Common Shareholders - Diluted
$
2.58
$
0.27
$
4.37
$
0.91
Dividends Declared And Paid Per Common Share
$
0.09
$
0.075
$
0.515
$
0.225
Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
88,309
38,561
51,393
38,500
Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
89,887
39,800
52,885
39,568
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Capital Expenditures
$
8,474
$
3,020
$
20,530
$
7,336
Amortizable Intangibles
$
-
$
52
$
663
$
240
Income Taxes Paid
$
1,678
$
42
$
2,030
$
381
Cash Dividends On Common Stock Declared And Paid
$
12,746
$
2,894
$
29,296
$
8,666
Cash Dividends On Preferred Stock Declared And Paid
$
924
$
550
$
2,574
$
1,788
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
December 31,
2017
2016
Cash and Cash Equivalents (Excludes Cash From Variable Interest
Entity)
$
34,167
$
46,541
Senior Debt - Term B-1 Loan (Includes Current Portion)
$
1,330,000
$
480,000
Senior Debt - Revolver (Includes Current Portion)
$
143,000
$
-
Senior Notes
$
400,000
$
-
Perpetual Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
$
-
$
27,732
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,764,360
$
393,374
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Reconciliation Of GAAP Station Operating
Expenses To Station
Expenses
Station Operating Expenses
$
187,490
$
82,828
$
443,512
$
323,270
Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
(736
)
(400
)
(1,673
)
(1,362
)
Station Expenses
$
186,754
$
82,428
$
441,839
$
321,908
Reconciliation Of GAAP Corporate General
& Administrative Expenses
To Corporate Expenses
Corporate General & Administrative Expenses
$
19,083
$
8,440
$
47,859
$
33,328
Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
(4,181
)
(1,478
)
(7,873
)
(5,176
)
Corporate Expenses
$
14,902
$
6,962
$
39,986
$
28,152
Reconciliation Of GAAP Operating Income
To Station Operating
Income (Loss)
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(2,265
)
$
30,040
$
12,584
$
98,057
Corporate Expenses
14,902
6,962
39,986
28,152
Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
4,181
1,478
7,873
5,176
Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
736
400
1,673
1,362
Depreciation And Amortization
7,478
2,341
15,546
9,793
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Time Brokerage Agreement Expense
96
417
130
417
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302
)
(311
)
11,853
(1,621
)
Station Operating Income
$
59,860
$
42,122
$
151,045
$
142,863
Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income
Available To Common Shareholders
To Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income Available To Common Shareholders
$
232,413
$
10,849
$
231,834
$
36,164
Income Taxes (Benefit)
(252,164
)
(1,303
)
(257,085
)
14,794
Income From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Income Taxes
(836
)
-
(836
)
-
Net Interest Expense
13,935
9,086
32,521
36,639
Other (Income) Expense
-
-
-
(2,299
)
Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
4,181
1,478
7,873
5,176
Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
736
400
1,673
1,362
Depreciation And Amortization
7,478
2,341
15,546
9,793
Time Brokerage Agreement Expense
96
417
130
417
Preferred Stock Dividend
252
550
2,015
1,901
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Transition Costs Otherwise Included In Corporate Expenses
-
-
1,419
-
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt
4,135
10,858
4,135
10,858
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302
)
(311
)
11,853
(1,621
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,958
$
35,160
$
112,478
$
114,711
Reconciliation Of GAAP Operating Income
(Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(2,265
)
$
30,040
$
12,584
$
98,057
Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
4,181
1,478
7,873
5,176
Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation
736
400
1,673
1,362
Depreciation And Amortization
7,478
2,341
15,546
9,793
Time Brokerage Agreement Expense
96
417
130
417
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Transition Costs Otherwise Included In Corporate Expenses
-
-
1,419
-
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302
)
(311
)
11,853
(1,621
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,958
$
35,160
$
112,478
$
114,711
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income
Available To Common Shareholders
To Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Net Income Available To Common Shareholders
$
232,413
$
10,849
$
231,834
$
36,164
Depreciation And Amortization
7,478
2,341
15,546
9,793
Deferred Financing Costs Included In Interest Expense
581
656
2,333
2,585
Amortization Debt Discount Or (Debt Premium) Included In Interest
Expense
(962
)
32
(962
)
312
Non-Cash Compensation Expense
4,917
1,878
9,546
6,538
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Transition Costs Otherwise Included In Corporate Expenses
-
-
1,419
-
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302
)
(311
)
11,853
(1,621
)
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Other Income
-
-
-
(2,299
)
Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt
4,135
10,858
4,135
10,858
Income Taxes (Benefit)
(252,164
)
(1,303
)
(257,085
)
14,794
Income Taxes Otherwise Included In Income From Discontinued
Operations
552
-
552
-
Capital Expenditures
(8,474
)
(3,020
)
(20,530
)
(7,336
)
Amortizable Intangibles
-
(52
)
(663
)
(240
)
Income Taxes Paid
(1,678
)
(42
)
(2,030
)
(381
)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
21,530
$
22,681
$
57,348
$
70,694
Reconciliation Of GAAP Operating Income
(Loss) To Adjusted Free
Cash Flow
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(2,265
)
$
30,040
$
12,584
$
98,057
Depreciation and Amortization
7,478
2,341
15,546
9,793
Non-Cash Compensation Expense
4,917
1,878
9,546
6,538
Net Interest Expense, Excluding Deferred Financing Costs And
Debt Premium
(14,316
)
(8,398
)
(31,150
)
(33,742
)
Preferred Stock Dividend
(252
)
(550
)
(2,015
)
(1,901
)
Capital Expenditures
(8,474
)
(3,020
)
(20,530
)
(7,336
)
Amortizable Intangibles
-
(52
)
(663
)
(240
)
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Transition Costs Otherwise Included In Corporate Expenses
-
-
1,419
-
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Income From Discontinued Operations, Excluding Income Taxes
1,388
-
1,388
-
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302
)
(311
)
11,853
(1,621
)
Income Taxes Paid
(1,678
)
(42
)
(2,030
)
(381
)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
21,530
$
22,681
$
57,348
$
70,694
Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income
Available To Common Shareholders
To Adjusted Net Income
Net Income Available To Common Shareholders
$
232,413
$
10,849
$
231,834
$
36,164
Preferred Stock Dividend
252
550
2,015
1,901
Income Taxes (Benefit)
(252,164
)
(1,303
)
(257,085
)
14,794
Income Taxes Otherwise Included In Income From Discontinued
Operations
552
-
552
-
Merger And Acquisition Costs
16,388
38
41,313
708
Transition Costs Otherwise Included In Corporate Expenses
-
-
1,419
-
Other Expenses Related To Refinancing
2,213
565
2,213
565
Impairment Loss
511
192
952
254
Restructuring And Transition Services Costs
16,922
-
16,922
-
Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt
4,135
10,858
4,135
10,858
Other Income
-
-
-
(2,299
)
Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets
(1,302
)
(311
)
11,853
(1,621
)
Non-Cash Compensation Expense
4,917
1,878
9,546
6,538
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes
24,837
23,316
65,669
67,862
Income Taxes
9,935
9,326
26,268
27,145
Adjusted Net Income Available To The Company
14,902
13,990
39,401
40,717
Preferred Stock Dividend
252
550
2,015
1,901
Adjusted Net Income
$
14,650
$
13,440
$
37,386
$
38,816
Numerator For Purposes Of Computing
Adjusted Net Income Per
Share - Diluted
Adjusted Net Income
$
14,650
$
13,440
$
37,386
$
38,816
Preferred Stock Dividend, Treated As If Preferred Never Converted
-
-
-
-
$
14,650
$
13,440
$
37,386
$
38,816
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
Outstanding For Purposes Of
Computing Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Diluted
Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted As Reported
89,887
39,800
52,885
39,568
Preferred Stock Dividend, Treated As If Preferred Never Converted