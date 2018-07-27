Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/27 07:23:40 pm
80.86 USD   +0.53%
Entergy : Declares Dividend

07/27/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per common share. The payment date is September 4, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2018.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Online address: Entergy.com 
Twitter:  @Entergy 
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/entergy

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-declares-dividend-300687890.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
