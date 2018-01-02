Entergy : Fuel Charges Going Down for Entergy Texas Customers

Log in
01/02/2018

CONTACT
Kacee Kirschvink

01/02/2018

Entergy Texas, Inc. customers will see an 8 percent reduction in the fuel portion of their bills beginning today.

For the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month, the fuel charge will be reduced from about $30.22 per megawatt hour to $21.46 per megawatt hour, a savings of $8.77 a month.

This fuel savings could cover the cost of new compact fluorescent lightbulbs or several tubes of caulk - items customers could use toward making their homes more energy efficient to them save even more cash.

'Every little bit helps,' said Vernon Pierce, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. 'The fuel charges cover the cost of the fuel we use to make electricity. Entergy doesn't make money on those costs, and we try to keep those fuel costs as low as possible to keep costs as low as possible for our customers.'

Fuel costs have remained low, so the savings are being passed onto customers, Pierce added. The lower rates will remain on bills through March 2018.

Electric utilities in Texas, including Entergy Texas, are regulated by the Public Utility Commission (PUCT). Monthly bills are largely made up of base charges plus fuel charges. For more information about monthly charges for residential customers, visit the Entergy Texas website.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com

Twitter: @EntergyTX

Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

###

Entergy Corporation published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:34:07 UTC.

