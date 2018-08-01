Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entergy : New Orleans Outlines Plan to Meet Evolving Customer Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:08am CEST

CONTACT
Charlotte J. Cavell
(504) 576-4132
[email protected]

07/31/2018

Company files first comprehensive rate case in 10 years, outlines plan for uniform rate structure, new services, innovations and modernization

NEW ORLEANS - In its first comprehensive base rate case since 2008, Entergy New Orleans today filed a plan with the New Orleans City Council to establish a single, uniform rate structure for all Orleans Parish customers, while improving reliability, modernizing the grid and utilizing new technologies that will provide customers with innovative solutions and help them take greater control over their energy costs.

If approved, the plan would result in an overall $20 million decrease in rates and bring Algiers customers' rates in line with customers on the east bank of Orleans Parish. Algiers customers were welcomed under the Entergy New Orleans umbrella in 2015 and the council approved interim Algiers rate adjustments as part of that transfer. This final step would complete the consolidation.'

'Entergy New Orleans takes very seriously the need to invest in utility service based on the priorities and expectations of both the council and customers, and to provide that service at the lowest reasonable cost,' said Charles Rice, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. 'This rate proposal will allow us to do just that while also enabling us to become a more technologically advanced utility.'

The plan proposes implementation of several new voluntary products and services to provide greater choice and convenience to customers, including a prepay option, a fixed billing option, a green power option, community solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure offerings. It also seeks approval of dedicated funding sources for advanced metering, energy efficiency offerings, grid modernization projects and the continuation of the gas infrastructure rebuild.

As a result, some customers may see an increase in their bills, even as rates decrease by $20 million overall.

For example, the typical residential electric customer on the east bank of Orleans Parish using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month is estimated to see an increase of approximately $4 on their monthly bill, or approximately 13 cents per day. The typical residential electric customer in Algiers using 1,000 kWh per month is estimated to see an increase of approximately $22 on their monthly bill, or approximately 73 cents per day. Gas rates already reflect combined operations throughout Orleans Parish; therefore, Entergy New Orleans is requesting a slight reduction in overall gas rates.

The difference in the typical bill estimates for electric customers is due to aligning Algiers rates with those in the rest of Orleans Parish. After more than 20 years with no change in Algiers rates, in 2013, the council approved increases in rates to 2013 levels in equal steps over a four-year period to make it easier on customers. In 2015, with approval of the Algiers transfer, Algiers rates were to be frozen after the last step in 2017 and remain in effect until the company filed today's comprehensive base rate case. If approved by the council, rates will be generally consistent throughout the city.

'We know that many of our customers struggle to pay their utility bills, which is why Entergy New Orleans works hard to keep rates well below the national average,' said Rice. 'Through this filing, we not only intend to decrease rates overall, but also to help customers - regardless of their income levels - better manage their bills by providing innovative, tailored solutions to meet their daily needs.'

The company also made significant progress toward its voluntary commitment to add up to 100 megawatts of renewable energy resources. Today, in a separate request, it filed an application for the council to approve three utility-scale solar projects totaling 90 MW. Those projects include building a 20 MW solar plant here in Orleans Parish, acquiring a 50 MW solar facility once it is built in Washington Parish and, through a power purchase agreement, procuring 20 MW of solar power from a project to be built in St. James Parish.

In addition, Entergy New Orleans is in the process of installing 5 MW of distributed generation rooftop solar systems on commercial buildings around the city as approved by the council earlier this summer. The first rooftop system placed into service is located on one of the company's own rooftops. The company also maintains its 1 MW pilot solar plant in New Orleans East that incorporates state-of-the-art battery-storage technology.

'We're committed to serving New Orleans,' said Rice, 'and we look forward to working with the council, its advisors and other stakeholders in order to accomplish the modernization and transformation necessary to meet council and customer expectations and further position the city for the future.'

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergyneworleans.com
facebook.com/EntergyNOLA
 Twitter: @EntergyNOLA

###

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:08aENTERGY : New Orleans Outlines Plan to Meet Evolving Customer Expectations
PU
07/31SECOND QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE : 844-309-6569; Conference ID: 3594779 A re..
PU
07/27ENTERGY : Declares Dividend
PR
07/25ENTERGY : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
07/25ENTERGY : Mississippi, Inc. Opens $20-Million Distribution Operations Center
PU
07/20CHILL YOUR BILL : Don’t Sweat the Heat with These Tips
PU
07/18LUCKY 13 : Entergy’s Stewardship of Trees Boosts Reliability and Resilienc..
PU
07/17PEOPLE ON THE MOVE : Patty Riddlebarger
PU
07/10ENTERGY : Contributing to a Bright Future for Southeast Texas Communities
PU
07/10Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/27Entergy declares $0.89 dividend 
07/20Entergy, AEP, WEC upgraded at Goldman; Public Service Enterprise cut 
06/26TRUMP'S NUCLEAR BAILOUT WON'T HAPPEN : Get Out Of Nuclear Investments 
06/25Dow utilities cap best eight-day stretch in more than two years 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 513 M
EBIT 2018 1 927 M
Net income 2018 842 M
Debt 2018 17 991 M
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 17,46
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 15 771 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 85,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-1.38%15 771
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.97%56 880
IBERDROLA2.45%49 293
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.37%48 639
DOMINION ENERGY-12.09%46 657
EXELON CORPORATION6.06%40 807
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.