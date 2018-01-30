Entergy : New Orleans Selects Updated Renewables Portfolio

CONTACT

01/30/2018



Selections include Orleans Parish project; will build on previously announced rooftop solar project

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy New Orleans is making good on its commitment to include up to 100 megawatts of renewable energy resources in the company's generation mix.

Working under the oversight of an independent monitor, the company has selected a portfolio of updated proposals that will allow it to pursue an anticipated total of 90 MW. These latest selections are from its reopened 2016 request for proposals and are in addition to the approximately 5 MW commercial-scale rooftop solar project previously selected from the RFP. That project, which is being reviewed by the New Orleans City Council, would involve Entergy New Orleans' installing and operating rooftop solar panel systems on existing buildings and properties in Orleans Parish and has the potential to be scaled up to 20 MW.

'We remain committed to including renewable technologies in our generation portfolio in a manner that allows us to maintain reliability while keeping the cost reasonable for our customers,' said Charles Rice, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. 'By pursuing up to 90 MW through these updated proposals, we're making a significant step toward our 100 MW pledge.'

In February 2016, Entergy New Orleans filed an integrated resource plan that evaluated different combinations of renewable resource additions and identified the declining trend in the cost of solar in particular. In mid-2016, the company issued the RFP, which sought up to 20 MW of renewable energy resources. Subsequently, in early 2017, Entergy New Orleans made a commitment to pursue up to 100 MW of renewables. Later that year, the company selected a portfolio of proposals totaling some 45 MW, including the approximately 5 MW rooftop solar project pending before the council. After Entergy New Orleans and third-party bidders were unable to reach contract terms consistent with the proposals as submitted, the RFP was reopened, with the approval of the independent monitor, to allow certain third-party bidders the opportunity to submit updated proposals.

'As we negotiate agreements for these proposals, we'll continue working toward council approval of the rooftop solar project and looking at viable options for increasing the project beyond its initial target size,' said Rice. 'We look forward to working with the council, its advisors and stakeholders for the benefit of all who live and work in this vibrant city.'

Rice added that just like in the first round, the updated selections are consistent with the company's commitment to maintain carbon emissions below year-2000 levels. Entergy was the first U.S. utility to voluntarily commit to stabilize CO 2 emissions.

For more information on the RFP, please visit the RFP website. For more information on the IRP process, please visit entergyneworleans.com.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 198,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and employs more than 13,000 people.

