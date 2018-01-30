Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Entergy : New Orleans Selects Updated Renewables Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:25pm CET

CONTACT
Charlotte J. Cavell
(504) 576-4132
[email protected]

01/30/2018

Selections include Orleans Parish project; will build on previously announced rooftop solar project

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy New Orleans is making good on its commitment to include up to 100 megawatts of renewable energy resources in the company's generation mix.

Working under the oversight of an independent monitor, the company has selected a portfolio of updated proposals that will allow it to pursue an anticipated total of 90 MW. These latest selections are from its reopened 2016 request for proposals and are in addition to the approximately 5 MW commercial-scale rooftop solar project previously selected from the RFP. That project, which is being reviewed by the New Orleans City Council, would involve Entergy New Orleans' installing and operating rooftop solar panel systems on existing buildings and properties in Orleans Parish and has the potential to be scaled up to 20 MW.

'We remain committed to including renewable technologies in our generation portfolio in a manner that allows us to maintain reliability while keeping the cost reasonable for our customers,' said Charles Rice, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. 'By pursuing up to 90 MW through these updated proposals, we're making a significant step toward our 100 MW pledge.'

In February 2016, Entergy New Orleans filed an integrated resource plan that evaluated different combinations of renewable resource additions and identified the declining trend in the cost of solar in particular. In mid-2016, the company issued the RFP, which sought up to 20 MW of renewable energy resources. Subsequently, in early 2017, Entergy New Orleans made a commitment to pursue up to 100 MW of renewables. Later that year, the company selected a portfolio of proposals totaling some 45 MW, including the approximately 5 MW rooftop solar project pending before the council. After Entergy New Orleans and third-party bidders were unable to reach contract terms consistent with the proposals as submitted, the RFP was reopened, with the approval of the independent monitor, to allow certain third-party bidders the opportunity to submit updated proposals.

'As we negotiate agreements for these proposals, we'll continue working toward council approval of the rooftop solar project and looking at viable options for increasing the project beyond its initial target size,' said Rice. 'We look forward to working with the council, its advisors and stakeholders for the benefit of all who live and work in this vibrant city.'

Rice added that just like in the first round, the updated selections are consistent with the company's commitment to maintain carbon emissions below year-2000 levels. Entergy was the first U.S. utility to voluntarily commit to stabilize CO2 emissions.

For more information on the RFP, please visit the RFP website. For more information on the IRP process, please visit entergyneworleans.com.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 198,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and employs more than 13,000 people.

-30-

entergyneworleans.com
facebook.com/EntergyNOLA
Twitter: @EntergyNOLA

###

Entergy Corporation published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 20:24:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
09:25p ENTERGY : New Orleans Selects Updated Renewables Portfolio
12:04p ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
01/29 ENTERGY : Arkansas Teams with the Central Arkansas Development Council and Littl..
01/27 ENTERGY : Entergy Declares Dividend
01/27 ENTERGY : Louisiana Teams With United Way for Super Tax Day
01/26 ENTERGY : Declares Dividend
01/25 ENTERGY : Louisiana Teams with United Way for Super Tax Day
01/25 ENTERGY : More than $1 million grants announced by Entergy Charitable Foundation..
01/25 ENTERGY : New Orleans Teams with Community Partners to Host Super Tax Day
01/25 ENTERGY : Mississippi Implodes Remainder of Retired Delta Power Plant
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26 Entergy declares $0.89 dividend
01/19 Outlook on 25 regulated utilities lowered to negative at Moody?s
01/18 10 Dividend Growth Stocks For January 2018
01/17 REUTERS : Gulf Coast refineries restart after cold snap
2017 VALUATION DASHBOARD : Utilities - Update
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 11 321 M
EBIT 2017 1 873 M
Net income 2017 1 115 M
Debt 2017 15 980 M
Yield 2017 4,57%
P/E ratio 2017 18,47
P/E ratio 2018 15,43
EV / Sales 2017 2,63x
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
Capitalization 13 801 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | ETR | US29364G1031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 86,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maureen Scannell Bateman Independent Director
Donald C. Hintz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-3.81%13 801
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.28%54 099
IBERDROLA2.45%52 793
DOMINION ENERGY-6.86%48 323
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.86%44 150
EXELON CORPORATION-1.40%36 829
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.