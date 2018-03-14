Log in
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (EFSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 09:00:00 pm
48.85 USD   -1.19%
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

03/14/2018 | 10:12pm CET

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQGS:EFSC) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/EFSC-Info-Request-Form-6529

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 230 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 82,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 14,04
P/E ratio 2019 13,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,70x
Capitalization 1 149 M
Chart ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVI
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Financial Servi Technical Analysis Chart | EFSC | US2937121059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 53,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Lally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Eulich Non-Executive Chairman
Keene S. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert E. Guest Independent Director
Sandra A. van Trease Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP9.86%1 149
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.22%210 643
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%87 551
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.49%65 594
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-1.29%61 562
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-0.79%58 006
