Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Enterprise Financial Services Corp    EFSC

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (EFSC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Enterprise Financial Services Corp for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:35pm CET

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC).

If you are a shareholder of Enterprise Financial Services Corp and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/enterprise-financial-services-corp/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-enterprise-financial-services-corp-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300615809.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVI
12:35pPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Enterprise Financial Services ..
PR
03/14Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches..
BU
03/14ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
01/26CORP (OTCMKTS : CCYPQ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
01/26ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/23ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP ( : EFSC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations ..
AQ
01/22FINANCIAL SERVICES : posts 4Q profit
AQ
01/22Enterprise Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full 2017 Year Results
GL
01/22ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23Enterprise Financial Services' (EFSC) CEO James Lally on Q4 2017 Results - Ea.. 
01/23Enterprise Financial Services Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
01/23Enterprise Financial Services declares $0.11 dividend 
01/22Enterprise Financial Services EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
2017Enterprise Financial Services goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.