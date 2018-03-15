Log in
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD)
Products Partners L P : FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

03/15/2018

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced that revisions announced today by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) with regard to its 2005 policy for recovery of income taxes are not expected to have a material impact to the earnings and cash flow of Enterprise. The FERC announced today that it would revise its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax costs so that it no longer will allow interstate pipelines owned by master limited partnerships to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service.

“We do not expect the revisions to the FERC’s policy on the recovery of income taxes to materially impact our earnings and cash flow,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “The cost-based tariff rates that are in effect for all of our interstate pipelines are based on a cost of service for those pipelines whereby the disallowance for the recovery of an income tax allowance will not have a material effect, if any, to the posted tariffs.”

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that Enterprise and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in Enterprise’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 256 M
EBIT 2018 4 504 M
Net income 2018 3 295 M
Debt 2018 25 489 M
Yield 2018 6,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,53x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 56 253 M
Chart ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
Duration : Period :
Enterprise Products Partne Technical Analysis Chart | EPD | US2937921078 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 31,7 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. James Teague Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Randall Fowler President & Director
Randa Duncan Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Bryan F. Bulawa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-3.32%56 253
ENBRIDGE INC-12.80%55 780
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-6.67%38 995
KINDER MORGAN INC-9.13%36 400
MPLX LP-2.14%28 069
ONEOK6.94%23 718
