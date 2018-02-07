Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Entra Eiendom AS    ENTRA   NO0010716418

ENTRA EIENDOM AS (ENTRA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/07 10:50:51 am
110.8 NOK   +1.47%
11:00a ENTRA EIENDOM : Issues commercial paper
08:01a ENTRA ASA : Issues commercial paper
02/05 ENTRA EIENDOM : Invitation to presentation of financial results for ..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Entra Eiendom : Issues commercial paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 11:00am CET

Entra ASA has issued a new commercial paper ISIN NO0010815996 with term from 12.02.2018 to 12.02.2019. The coupon is 1.18% p.a. and first tranche amounts to NOK 500,000,000.

For further queries please contact: Anders Olstad, CFO, tel: +47 900 22 559, email: [email protected] This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Entra ASA published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:59:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTRA EIENDOM AS
11:00a ENTRA EIENDOM : Issues commercial paper
08:01a ENTRA ASA : Issues commercial paper
02/05 ENTRA EIENDOM : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q4/FY 2017
02/05 ENTRA ASA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q4/FY 2017
01/31 ENTRA EIENDOM : Re-opening of bond issue
01/31 ENTRA ASA : Re-opening of bond issue
01/23 ENTRA ASA : Re-opening of bond issue
01/18 ENTRA EIENDOM : Re-opening of bond issue
01/18 ENTRA ASA : Re-opening of bond issue  
2017 ENTRA ASA : Renewed and extended lease contracts
More news
Chart ENTRA EIENDOM AS
Duration : Period :
Entra Eiendom AS Technical Analysis Chart | ENTRA | NO0010716418 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENTRA EIENDOM AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Arve Regland Chief Executive Officer
Siri Beate Hatlen Chairman
Anders Landro Olstad CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Kristin Haug Lund Executive Vice President-Development & Technology
Kjell Bjordal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRA EIENDOM AS-10.49%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.43%5 979
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA6.97%4 774
HUFVUDSTADEN AB-7.23%3 411
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD0.00%2 426
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 165
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.