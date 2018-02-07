Entra Eiendom : Issues commercial paper

Entra ASA has issued a new commercial paper ISIN NO0010815996 with term from 12.02.2018 to 12.02.2019. The coupon is 1.18% p.a. and first tranche amounts to NOK 500,000,000.
For further queries please contact: Anders Olstad, CFO, tel: +47 900 22 559, email: [email protected] This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Entra ASA published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
