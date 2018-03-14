Log in
Entravision Communication : Entravision Communications Corporation Class A to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018 | 06:49pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Entravision Communications Corporation Class A (NYSE: EVC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3368

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 272 M
EBIT 2017 38,4 M
Net income 2017 -
Finance 2017 26,0 M
Yield 2017 2,53%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 2,04x
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION
Duration : Period :
Entravision Communication Technical Analysis Chart | EVC | US29382R1077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter F. Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION-9.79%581
DISCOVERY INC9.12%8 918
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-0.81%8 558
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-10.01%5 459
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC0.46%4 887
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION-0.65%3 881
