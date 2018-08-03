Log in
Webinar: An introduction to continuous Particulate and Flow monitoring

08/03/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

When: Wednesday 26 September 2018 08:00 and repeated at 12:00 and 16:00 GMT

PCME Ltd, as part of the ENVEA Group, is actively developing business worldwide proving the quality and suitability of PCME's range of particulate (dust) emission and velocity (flow) CEMS products for use in the local climate.

Process Operators have seen the benefits of PCME's continuous emission monitoring systems for environmental compliance and reporting requirements where internationally recognised approvals are required, such as TUV, MCERTS, QAL1 and also for process control applications, including bag filter performance monitoring.

Recent projects within your region include Particulate (wet and dry) and Flue Gas Velocity CEMS for Combustion and industrial manufacturing applications.

This Webinar is designed to give an introductory insight into the use of continuous emission monitors for particulate and velocity measurement. During this Webinar we will discuss the relative benefits and process suitability for the variety of widely available technologies to guide you towards best practice emissions measurement.

Webinar Presenter
Ryan Goater, Area Sales Manager

Disclaimer

Environnement SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 16:30:02 UTC
