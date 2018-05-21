Envestnet, Inc. : to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) (the “Company”), a leading provider of
intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness,
announced today that it proposes to offer $300 million aggregate
principal amount of convertible notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) in a
private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A
under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”),
subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company also expects
to grant to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase
within a 30-day period up to an additional $45 million aggregate
principal amount of Notes.
The Notes will be general unsecured obligations, subordinated in right
of payment to the Company’s obligations under its revolving credit
facility. Interest will be payable semiannually. Upon conversion, the
Notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in cash, shares of the
Company’s common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the
Company’s common stock. The interest rate, conversion rate and other
terms of the Notes are to be determined upon by negotiations between the
Company and the initial purchasers.
The Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the
offering to repay the outstanding principal balance of its revolving
credit facility. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds
from the offering, as well as the increased amounts available under its
revolving credit facility, for general corporate purposes, which may
include selective strategic investments through acquisitions, alliances
or other transactions and to opportunistically repurchase or retire its
outstanding 1.75% Convertible Notes due 2019.
The Notes will only be offered to qualified institutional buyers
pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the Notes nor
the shares of the Company’s common stock into which the Notes are
convertible have been, or will be, registered under the Securities Act
or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so
registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except
pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy the Notes (or the shares of the Company’s common stock into
which the Notes are convertible), nor will there be any offer,
solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale is unlawful.
Cautionary Statement
The statements in this release relating to the terms and timing of the
proposed offering and the expected use of proceeds from the offering are
forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, whether or
not the Company will offer the Notes or consummate the offering, the
final terms of the offering, prevailing market conditions, the
anticipated principal amount of the Notes, which could differ based upon
market conditions, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering,
which could change as a result of market conditions or for other
reasons, and the impact of general economic, industry or political
conditions in the United States or internationally. Factors that could
cause such differences are described in the Company’s periodic filings
with SEC.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such
statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events,
circumstances or new information after this May 21, 2018 press release,
or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems
for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet’s unified
technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth
management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more
fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.
Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes
and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and
advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our
Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading
data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic,
cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet |
Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management
software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an
integrated platform that combines leading practice management
technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account
solutions.
