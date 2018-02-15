Envestnet : to Attend Upcoming Conferences

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV), today announced that the Company will be
attending the following investor conferences:
-
On Tuesday, February 27, 2018 the Company will be presenting at the
JMP Securities Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San
Francisco, CA. The presentation will begin at 12:00PM PT.
-
On Monday, March 5, 2018 the Company will be presenting at the Raymond
James & Associates’ 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at
the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. The presentation
will begin at 4:35PM ET.
Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by
visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/.
At each conference mentioned above the Company will be hosting
one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio
managers that wish to attend the conference or would like to request a
meeting should contact JMP Securities or Raymond James.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems
for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet’s unified
technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth
management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more
fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.
Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes
and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and
advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our
Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading
data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic,
cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet |
Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management
software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an
integrated platform that combines leading practice management
technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account
solutions.
More than 59,000 advisors and 2,900 companies including: 16 of the 20
largest U.S. banks, 39 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage
firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and
hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology
and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client,
accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and
help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.
For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com
and follow @ENVintel.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006473/en/