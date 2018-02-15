Log in
ENVESTNET INC (ENV)
Envestnet : to Attend Upcoming Conferences

02/15/2018 | 05:58pm EST

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV), today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, February 27, 2018 the Company will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will begin at 12:00PM PT.
  • On Monday, March 5, 2018 the Company will be presenting at the Raymond James & Associates’ 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. The presentation will begin at 4:35PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/. At each conference mentioned above the Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend the conference or would like to request a meeting should contact JMP Securities or Raymond James.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet’s unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 59,000 advisors and 2,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 39 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 680 M
EBIT 2017 94,0 M
Net income 2017 -17,3 M
Debt 2017 179 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 113,23
EV / Sales 2017 3,62x
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
Capitalization 2 286 M
Chart ENVESTNET INC
Duration : Period :
Envestnet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ENV | US29404K1060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ENVESTNET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,1 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Judson T. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William C. Crager President
Joshua David Mayer Chief Operating Officer
Peter H. D'Arrigo Chief Financial Officer
Scott Grinis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVESTNET INC7.92%2 286
ORACLE CORPORATION4.59%204 703
SAP-10.43%126 804
INTUIT1.00%40 740
SERVICENOW INC13.16%25 482
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.6.76%13 451
