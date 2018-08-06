Envipco : 2018-08-06 - Envipco awarded with contract in Greece

Press Release

Envipco awarded with contract in Greece

Strengthening Envipco's leading position in largest non-deposit market

Amersfoort, August 5, 2018 - Envipco, a leading global provider of recycling systems and Reverse Vending Machine technology "RVM", announces that its Greek distributor Texan S.A., placed an initial order of €1.3 million for the supply of RVMs as part of a larger frame order valued at approximately €4.8 million it has received from "Rewarding Recycling S.A.", a National Greek Collection System of Rewarding and Alternative Packaging Waste Management, and "ALFA BETA VASSILOPOULOS S.A." (subsidiary of "AHOLD-DELHAIZE Group"), member of a National Greek Private System of Rewarding and Alternative Packaging Waste Management, both approved by the Greek government. In addition to the existing installed base of over 500 Envipco RVMs, this transaction makes Greece the world's largest non-deposit RVM market.

Gool Santchurn, CEO of Envipco comments: "We are delighted that we, together with our exclusive partner in Greece, Texan, have been granted this project. Some very large packaging companies and retailers have partnered with Texan on this project, demonstrating the wide commitment towards recycling in the Greece market. This deal makes Greece the world's largest non-deposit market, with an even greater potential yet to come since there is a very strong likelihood that Greece will also implement a Container Deposit Scheme "CDS" in the coming years. This reflects a huge market opportunity in which we, as a market leader, coupled with our strong distribution partner Texan, are very well-positioned."

These RVMs will be installed in 115 recycling kiosks within the next three years with 50 kiosks scheduled during 2018, followed by a further 25 recycling kiosks each year thereafter. Texan will be using Envipco's U48 RVM platform.

Mr Apostolos Mourgos, President of Texan states: "The reliability, performance, robustness, experience and competitive pricing of Envipco's RVM technology was an easy choice for us. As a result of Texan's successful tests of Envipco's Bulk Feed Quantum, along with very positive feedback from consumers, government agencies and municipalities, Texan is planning to roll out over 15 Quantum Bulk Feed RVMs beginning in 2019. We see RVMs application growing much faster and on a bigger scale as governments around the world consider CDS as part of its strategy of the circular economy. We look forward to growing our partnership with Envipco in Greece and neighboring countries".

There is a very strong likelihood that Greece will also implement a Container Deposit Scheme "CDS" as part of an EU Directive on packaging waste where recycling contents by 2025 will become mandatory.

In such an event, the market opportunity for RVMs is estimated to be around 4,000 units with an order value of about €80 million. A larger scale rollout is expected within 3 to 5 years.

Under a CDS, Texan intends to use Reverse Vending Machines supplied by Envipco to make it easy and convenient for the public to redeem their containers, while providing efficiencies and logistics benefits to provide speed and convenience to its customers, leading to a unique and very positive recycling experience.

Texan is also Envipco's exclusive distributor in Cyprus where it operates 27 RVMs under a Government pilot program. Success of this program, coupled with an EU recommendation of the implementation of a Container Deposit Scheme to combat pollution and litter, is causing the Cypriot Government to consider such legislation in the near-term. Texan plans to tap into this opportunity using Envipco's proven and tested technology.

For further information please contact:

Lindner & van Maaren

Mobile: +31 6 34 22 28 31

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco),www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the condition and business of Envipco. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About Texan S.A.

TEXAN S.A. - Environmental Management,www.texan.gr,is a Greece-based company, recognized leader in the operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs) in Greece and Cyprus (with a 100% market share in these countries), cooperating with the main Organizations for the development of packaging recycling as "Rewarding Recycling S.A." (a National Greek Collective System of Rewarding and Alternative Packaging Waste Management, approved by the Greek government), "ALFA BETA VASSILOPOULOS S.A." (subsidiary of "AHOLD-DELHAIZE Group" and a National Greek Private System of Rewarding and Alternative Packaging Waste Management, approved by the Greek government) and the Cypriot Ministry of Environment.