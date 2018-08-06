EnviroStar, Inc. : to Acquire Industrial Laundry Services, Inc.

EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today that it executed a
definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all the assets
and assume certain liabilities of Orlando, Florida based Industrial
Laundry Services, Inc. (ILS) using a combination of cash and EVI stock.
Industrial Laundry Services is a premier provider of commercial laundry
installation and maintenance services to customers in the hospitality,
healthcare, institutional, and for-profit sectors in central Florida.
The addition of ILS is consistent with EVI’s growth strategy to build
the industry’s largest distributor of commercial and vended laundry
products, supported by the most advanced service organization that best
serves laundry customers across the country.
ILS will continue to operate as it has historically, under the
leadership of Troy and Erin Piper, using the same name, executing with
the same people, and with the support and resources of Steiner Atlantic
Corp., an EVI business unit based in Miami, FL. Troy Piper, President of
Industrial Laundry Services said: “By joining EVI, we will have the
opportunity to collaborate with Steiner Atlantic and other EVI business
units in the pursuit of opportunities to grow and enhance our service
operations across the state of Florida and beyond.”
Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“Our growing service operations provide us the opportunity to generate
new revenues and profits from the sale and or lease of equipment, the
delivery and installation of replacement parts, and the execution of
long-term comprehensive service agreements. We welcome Troy and Erin
Piper to the EVI Family and look forward to fulfilling our growth
objectives.”
The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of customary
closing conditions. EVI expects the addition of Industrial Laundry
Services to be accretive to its fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
About EnviroStar
EnviroStar, Inc. is a distributor of commercial, industrial, and vended
laundry products and industrial boilers, including related parts and
supplies. Through its subsidiaries, EVI sells its products and provides
installation and maintenance services to thousands of customers across
the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. EVI seeks to grow
its North American market share through the execution of its
buy-and-build strategy. In that pursuit, EVI intends to focus on buying
market-leading laundry and commercial cleaning products businesses, and
building them through the implementation of a growth culture that
focuses on adding new locations, offering a more expansive and
complimentary product line, and delivering a vast array of technical
services.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical matters contained herein, statements in this
press release are forward- looking and are made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and
unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, trends,
performance or achievements of EnviroStar, or industry trends and
results, to differ from the future results, trends, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the proposed
acquisition of Industrial Laundry Services may not be accretive to
EnviroStar’s earnings or otherwise have a positive impact on
EnviroStar’s operating results or financial condition to the extent
anticipated or at all, integration risks, risks related to the business,
operations and prospects of Industrial Laundry Services and EnviroStar’s
plans with respect thereto, the risk that the conditions to closing the
proposed acquisition may not be satisfied and that the proposed
acquisition may not otherwise be consummated when expected, in
accordance with the contemplated terms, or at all, and the risks related
to EnviroStar’s operations, results, financial condition, financial
resources, and growth strategy, including EnviroStar’s ability to find
and complete other acquisition opportunities, and the impact of any such
acquisitions on EnviroStar’s operations, results and financial
condition. Reference is also made to other economic, competitive,
governmental, technological and other risks and factors discussed in
EnviroStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including, without limitation, those disclosed in the “Risk Factors”
section of EnviroStar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended June 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on September 28, 2017. Many of
these risks and factors are beyond EnviroStar’s control. In addition,
past performance and perceived trends may not be indicative of future
results. EnviroStar cautions that the foregoing factors are not
exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-
looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. EnviroStar
does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to,
update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result
of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or
otherwise, except as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005304/en/