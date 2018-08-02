Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/02 10:01:22 pm
125.93 USD   +0.29%
08/02EOG RESOURCES : Quarterly Results Beat Estimates
DJ
08/02EOG RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30EOG RESOURCES I : half-yearly earnings release
EOG Resources : Quarterly Results Beat Estimates

0
08/02/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

By Waverly Colville

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) reported a significant increase in net income in the second quarter on Thursday, and that revenue increased sharply.

Net income for the energy exploration company rose to $696.7 million, or $1.20 a share, compared with $23.1 million, or $0.04 a share, last year. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.15 a share. Adjusted earnings of $1.37 a share came in ahead of analysts' expectations of $1.24 a share.

Net revenue jumped to $4.24 billion from $2.61 billion last year, beating analysts' estimates of $2.77 billion. The company reported a 15% year-over-year increase in crude oil production along with growth in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin.

Shares were down 1.1% in after-hours trading Thursday but have increased 16.7% year-to-date.

Write to Waverly Colville at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 148 M
EBIT 2018 4 185 M
Net income 2018 2 860 M
Debt 2018 4 192 M
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 24,97
P/E ratio 2019 18,90
EV / Sales 2018 4,88x
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capitalization 74 638 M
Chart EOG RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary L. Thomas President
Lloyd W. Helms Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EOG RESOURCES16.37%74 638
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.83%84 444
CNOOC LTD11.59%74 487
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.94%64 271
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.41%44 837
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP17.02%43 934
