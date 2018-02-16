Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EPAM Systems Inc    EPAM

EPAM SYSTEMS INC (EPAM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/15 10:02:02 pm
112.23 USD   +1.35%
12:27pEPAM : reports 4Q loss
AQ
12:01pEPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017
GL
02/12EPAM : Recognized Among Top Global Tech Companies Leading in Open So..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

EPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

Fourth quarter revenues of $399.3 million, up 27.4% year-over-year

Annual revenues of $1.45 billion, up 25.0% year-over-year

GAAP Diluted EPS of $(0.58) for the fourth quarter and $1.32 for the full year which include a provisional $74.6 million charge related to U.S. tax reform

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.01 for the fourth quarter and $3.46 for the full year

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

“We are pleased with our strong 2017 results, ending with 25% year-over-year growth and $1.45 billion in annual revenues, reflecting our continued evolution into a leading, end-to-end digital solutions service provider,” said Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO & President. “We expect that our focus on solving our customers’ most complex digital challenges, along with our ability to bring new capabilities and our commitment to accelerating time-to-market in innovative practical solutions, will continue to drive demand.”

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

•          Revenues increased to $399.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $85.8 million or 27.4% demonstrating strong broad-based demand across the industries we serve and geographies in which we operate. In constant currency, revenue was up 23.8% year-over-year;

•          GAAP income from operations was $52.1 million, an increase of $14.7 million or 39.2% compared to $37.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016;

•          Non-GAAP income from operations was $66.9 million, an increase of $15.4 million or 30.1% compared to $51.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016;

•          Provision for income taxes includes a provisional $74.6 million charge related to US tax reform; 

•          Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) on a GAAP basis was $(0.58), a decrease from $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2016.  Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis excluding the provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform was $0.78; and

•          Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.01, an increase of $0.24 or 31.2% from $0.77 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Full Year 2017 Highlights

•          Revenues increased to $1.45 billion, a year-over-year increase of $290.3 million or 25.0%.  In constant currency, revenue was up 23.9% year-over-year;

•          GAAP income from operations was $172.9 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 29.4% compared to $133.7 million in 2016;

•          Non-GAAP income from operations was $234.7 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 22.3% compared to $191.8 million in 2016;

•          Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis was $1.32, compared to $1.87 in 2016. Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis excluding the provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform was $2.68; and

•          Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.46, an increase of $0.56 or 19.3%, from $2.90 in 2016.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

•         Cash from operations was $71.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016; and was $195.4 million in 2017, up from $164.8 million in 2016;

•          Cash and cash equivalents totaled $582.6 million as of December 31, 2017, an increase of $220.6 million or 60.9% from $362.0 million as of December 31, 2016; and

•          Total headcount was approximately 25,900 as of December 31, 2017. Included in this number were approximately 22,900 delivery professionals, an increase of 16.9% over the previous year.

2018 Outlook - Full Year and First Quarter

Full Year

•         Revenue growth for 2018 will be at least 24%, including an estimated 2% for currency tailwinds. We expect constant currency growth will be at least 22%;

•         We expect GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12% to 13% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16% to 17% of revenues;

•         We expect our GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 15% and our non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22%; and

•         We expect GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $3.38 for the full year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $4.03 for the full year based on an expected weighted average share count of 57.3 million diluted shares outstanding.

First Quarter

•         Revenues will be at least $414 million for the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 27% including an estimated 4% for currency tailwinds. We expect constant currency growth will be at least 23%;

•         For the first quarter, we expect GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 11.5% to 12.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 15% to 16% of revenues;

•         We expect our GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 11% and our non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22%; and

•         We expect GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.76 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.90 for the quarter based on an expected weighted average share count of 56.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

EPAM will host a conference call to discuss results on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live conference call will be available by dialing +1 (877) 407-0784 or +1 (201) 689-8560 (outside of the U.S.). A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.epam.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13674698. The replay will be available until March 2, 2018.

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its ‘Engineering DNA’ and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM’s global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies, as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE’S 100 Fastest Growing Companies, and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM’s business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM’s business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM’s operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expense, write-offs and recoveries, amortization of purchased intangible assets, goodwill impairment, legal settlements, foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition-related costs, certain other one-time charges, the impact of U.S. tax reform, excess tax benefits related to stock compensation and the related effect on income taxes. Management also supplemented results with the non-GAAP financial measure  “Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis excluding U.S. Tax Reform.” This measure excludes the one-time charge associated with U.S. Tax Reform. Management also compares operating results on a basis of “constant currency,” which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating the current period revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison. Because EPAM’s reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated according to GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM’s industry. Consequently, EPAM’s non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but, rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Contact:
EPAM Systems, Inc.
David Straube, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1-267-759-9000 x59419
[email protected]

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(US Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2017 2016 2017 2016
Revenues$399,297  $313,525  $1,450,448  $1,160,132 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)254,121  198,226  921,352  737,186 
Selling, general and administrative expenses84,793  71,432  324,855  264,658 
Depreciation and amortization expense7,696  6,237  28,562  23,387 
Other operating expenses, net637  247  2,733  1,205 
Income from operations52,050  37,383  172,946  133,696 
Interest and other income, net1,799  1,432  4,601  4,848 
Foreign exchange loss(1,772) (6,765) (3,242) (12,078)
Income before provision for income taxes52,077  32,050  174,305  126,466 
Provision for income taxes82,951  7,287  101,545  27,200 
Net (loss)/income$(30,874) $24,763  $72,760  $99,266 
Foreign currency translation adjustments3,425  (5,209) 20,065  (2,538)
Comprehensive (loss)/income$(27,449) $19,554  $92,825  $96,728 
        
Net (loss)/income per share:       
Basic$(0.58) $0.49  $1.40  $1.97 
Diluted$(0.58) $0.46  $1.32  $1.87 
Shares used in calculation of net (loss)/income per share:       
Basic52,879  50,717  52,077  50,309 
Diluted52,879  53,380  54,984  53,215 

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(US Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of
 December 31, 
 2017		 As of
 December 31, 
 2016
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$582,585  $362,025 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,186 and $1,434, respectively265,639  199,982 
Unbilled revenues86,500  63,325 
Prepaid and other current assets, net of allowance of $45 and $644, respectively23,196  18,493 
Employee loans, current, net of allowance of $0 and $0, respectively2,113  2,726 
Total current assets960,033  646,551 
Property and equipment, net86,419  73,616 
Employee loans, noncurrent, net of allowance of $0 and $0, respectively2,097  3,252 
Intangible assets, net44,511  51,260 
Goodwill119,531  109,289 
Deferred tax assets24,974  31,005 
Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $140 and $132, respectively12,691  10,838 
Total assets$1,250,256  $925,811 
    
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$5,574  $3,213 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities89,812  49,895 
Due to employees38,757  32,203 
Deferred compensation due to employees5,964  5,900 
Taxes payable, current40,860  25,008 
Total current liabilities180,967  116,219 
Long-term debt25,033  25,048 
Taxes payable, noncurrent59,874   
Other noncurrent liabilities9,435  3,132 
Total liabilities275,309  144,399 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 authorized; 53,003,420
 and 51,117,422 shares issued, 52,983,685
 and 51,097,687 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively		53  50 
Additional paid-in capital473,874  374,907 
Retained earnings518,820  444,320 
Treasury stock(177) (177)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(17,623) (37,688)
Total stockholders’ equity974,947  781,412 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,250,256  $925,811 

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
(US Dollars in thousands, except percent and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of revenue growth at constant currency to revenue growth as reported under GAAP is presented in the table below:

 Three Months
Ended
 December 31, 2017		 Year Ended
 December 31, 2017
Revenue growth at constant currency (1)23.8%  23.9% 
Foreign exchange rates impact3.6%  1.1% 
Revenue growth as reported27.4%  25.0% 


(1)Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenue in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months and years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016:

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2017
 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues(exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)(2)		$254,121  $(6,416) $247,705  $921,352  $(20,868) $900,484 
Selling, general and administrative
expenses(3)		$84,793  $(6,641) $78,152  $324,855  $(33,039) $291,816 
Income from operations(4)$52,050  $14,897  $66,947  $172,946  $61,711  $234,657 
Operating margin13.0% 3.8% 16.8% 11.9% 4.3% 16.2%
Net (loss)/income(5)$(30,874) $87,500  $56,626  $72,760  $117,542  $190,302 
Weighted average diluted shares
 outstanding(6)		52,879  3,065  55,944  54,984    54,984 
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share$(0.58)   $1.01  $1.32    $3.46 


 Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Year Ended December 31, 2016
 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)$198,226  $(4,019) $194,207  $737,186  $(16,619) $720,567 
Selling, general and administrative expenses(3)$71,432  $(8,097) $63,335  $264,658  $(33,331) $231,327 
Income from operations(4)$37,383  $14,083  $51,466  $133,696  $58,120  $191,816 
Operating margin11.9% 4.5% 16.4% 11.5% 5.0% 16.5%
Net income(5)$24,763  $16,290  $41,053  $99,266  $55,184  $154,450 
Weighted average diluted shares
 outstanding(6)		53,380    53,380  53,215    53,215 
Diluted earnings per share$0.46    $0.77  $1.87    $2.90 


Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.


 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2017 2016 2017 2016
Stock-based compensation expenses - non-acquisition related$6,416  $4,019  $20,868  $16,619 
Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2)6,416  4,019  20,868  16,619 
Stock-based compensation expenses - acquisition related72  3,014  8,139  12,884 
Stock-based compensation expenses - all other5,999  4,691  23,400  19,741 
Other acquisition-related expenses570  392  1,500  706 
Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(3)6,641  8,097  33,039  33,331 
Amortization of purchased intangible assets1,856  1,967  7,562  8,170 
One-time (recoveries)/charges(16)   242   
Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4)$14,897  $14,083  $61,711  $58,120 
Foreign exchange loss1,772  6,765  3,242  12,078 
Provision for income taxes:       
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(2,946) (4,558) (12,736) (15,014)
Charge related to US tax reform74,632    74,632   
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation(a)(855)   (9,307)  
Total adjustments to GAAP net (loss) income(5)$87,500  $16,290  $117,542  $55,184 


 (a)Effective January 1, 2017 with the adoption of ASU 2016-09, the Company is prospectively presenting excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation in the Provision for income taxes. Prior to
January 1, 2017, the Company recorded these benefits in Additional paid-in-capital.
(6)There was a 3,065 increase to the shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis during the three months ended December 31, 2017 as these shares were excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share on a GAAP basis due to the anti-dilutive effect of these shares as a result of the net loss in the period. There were no adjustments to GAAP weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding in the calculation of diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis during the three months ended December 31, 2016 and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.

Reconciliation of diluted EPS on a GAAP basis to diluted EPS on a GAAP basis without the impact of U.S. Tax Reform for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017:

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2017
 GAAP Adjustments GAAP
excluding
Tax Reform		 GAAP Adjustments GAAP
excluding
Tax Reform
Net (loss)/income(7)$(30,874) $74,632  $43,758  $72,760  $74,632  $147,392 
Weighted average diluted shares
 outstanding(8)		52,879  3,065  55,944  54,984    54,984 
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share$(0.58)   $0.78  $1.32    $2.68 


(7)The total adjustments to GAAP net (loss)/income include a $74.6 million provisional charge related to U.S. Tax Reform comprised of: (i) $64.3 million one-time transition tax on accumulated foreign subsidiary earnings not previously subject to U.S. income tax and (ii) $10.3 million resulting from the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax assets to the new U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(8)There was a 3,065 increase to the shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share excluding tax reform during the three months ended December 31, 2017 as these shares were excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share on a GAAP basis due to the anti-dilutive effect of these shares as a result of the net loss in the period. There were no adjustments to GAAP weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding in the calculation of diluted earnings per shares excluding tax reform during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures
(in percent, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of projected revenue growth in constant currency is presented in the table below:

 First Quarter
2018		 Full Year 2018
Revenue growth at constant currency (at least)(9)23%  22% 
Foreign exchange rates impact4%  2% 
Revenue growth (at least)27%  24% 


(9)Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period projected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:

 First Quarter 2018 Full Year 2018
GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues11.5% to 12.5% 12% to 13%
Stock-based compensation expenses3.2%  3.1% 
Included in cost of revenues1.4%  1.3% 
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses1.8%  1.8% 
Amortization of purchased intangible assets0.4%  0.4% 
Other acquisition-related expenses0.1%  0.1% 
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues15% to 16% 16% to 17%

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:

 First Quarter
2018		 Full Year 2018
GAAP effective tax rate11%  15% 
Effect on non-GAAP adjustments3.1%  1.7% 
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation7.9%  5.3% 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate22%  22% 

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:

 First Quarter
2018		 Full Year 2018
GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least)$0.76  $3.38 
Stock-based compensation expenses0.24  0.96 
Included in cost of revenues0.10  0.41 
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses0.14  0.55 
Amortization of purchased intangible assets0.03  0.11 
Foreign exchange loss0.03  0.12 
Provision for income taxes:   
  Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(0.07) (0.26)
  Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation(0.09) (0.28)
 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least)$0.90  $4.03 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPAM SYSTEMS INC
12:27pEPAM : reports 4Q loss
AQ
12:26pEPAM SYSTEMS INC : EPAM Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:10pEPAM SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
12:01pEPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017
GL
02/13EPAM : Recognized Among Top Global Tech Companies Leading in Open Source Contrib..
AQ
02/12EPAM : Recognized Among Top Global Tech Companies Leading in Open Source Contrib..
GL
02/01EPAM : Nine EPAM Experts Named SitecoreÂ® Most Valuable Professionals; Elite Dis..
AQ
02/01EPAM : Nine EPAM Experts Named Sitecore® Most Valuable Professionals
GL
02/01Nine EPAM Experts Named Sitecore® Most Valuable Professionals
GL
01/20ENGINEERING SERVICES OUTSOURCING MAR : Engineering Services Outsourcing Market O..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:03aEPAM Systems beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
02/15Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
2017Pivotal Research initiates Luxoft, EPAM 
2017EPAM Systems' (EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
2017EPAM Systems 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 448 M
EBIT 2017 227 M
Net income 2017 151 M
Finance 2017 497 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 40,69
P/E ratio 2018 32,95
EV / Sales 2017 3,73x
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
Capitalization 5 895 M
Chart EPAM SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
EPAM Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | EPAM | US29414B1044 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EPAM SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arkadiy Dobkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karl Robb Non-Executive Director
Robert E. Segert Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronald P. Vargo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPAM SYSTEMS INC3.07%5 895
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.87%139 563
ACCENTURE4.38%100 548
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.22%87 206
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-3.82%49 566
VMWARE, INC.-0.72%48 409
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.