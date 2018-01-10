Log in
EPISTAR CORPORATION (2448)
Report
Epistar : is invited to attend “Taiwan Cooperative securities Investment Forum 2018 "

01/10/2018 | 04:49am CET

1.Date of the investor conference:2018/01/09

2.Time of the investor conference:13:30 pm

3.Location of the investor conference:The Westin Taipei

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:The Company profile

and the statement of disclosed financial and business related information.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release:

Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw/

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:

Please refer to http://www.epistar.com.tw

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Epistar Corporation published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 03:49:05 UTC.

