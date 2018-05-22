Epistar : is invited to attend the conferences held by Horizon Securities.

1.Date of the investor conference:2018/05/23

2.Time of the investor conference:14:00 pm

3.Location of the investor conference:Horizon Securities

No.236-7, Sec. 4, Xinyi Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan(R.O.C.)

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:The Company profile

and the statement of disclosed financial and business related information.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release:

Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw/

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:

Please refer to http://www.epistar.com.tw

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None