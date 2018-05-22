Log in
EPISTAR CORPORATION (2448)
Epistar : is invited to attend the conferences held by Horizon Securities.

05/22/2018

1.Date of the investor conference:2018/05/23

2.Time of the investor conference:14:00 pm

3.Location of the investor conference:Horizon Securities

No.236-7, Sec. 4, Xinyi Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan(R.O.C.)

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:The Company profile

and the statement of disclosed financial and business related information.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release:

Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw/

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:

Please refer to http://www.epistar.com.tw

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Epistar Corporation published this content on 23 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:44:02 UTC
