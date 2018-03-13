Epizyme Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and 2018 Milestones

First Tazemetostat NDA Submission for Epithelioid Sarcoma Targeted for Fourth Quarter of 2018; Second Tazemetostat NDA Submission for Follicular Lymphoma Targeted for 2019



Multiple Phase 2 Study Data Readouts Planned in 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) today reported key pipeline progress and 2018 milestones, as well as operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

“2017 was truly a transformational year for Epizyme as we moved several steps closer to bringing tazemetostat to patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies,” said Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer of Epizyme. “These efforts have positioned Epizyme for one of the most milestone-rich years in the company’s history. We plan to submit our first NDA for tazemetostat for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma in the fourth quarter and are targeting a second NDA submission for the treatment of follicular lymphoma in 2019. We plan to present updated data from both of these programs this year, as well as from our studies in mesothelioma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other adult INI1-negative tumors. In addition, Epizyme will be readying its next product candidate, EZM8266, for the clinic. I am proud of our team’s many accomplishments and am confident in our ability to continue building momentum as we transition into a fully-integrated, commercial organization.”

Pipeline Progress in Recent Months

Epizyme had a positive interaction with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2017 regarding its registration strategy for tazemetostat for the treatment of patients with follicular lymphoma, and the company believes that it has an opportunity to submit for accelerated approval. Epizyme is targeting a New Drug Application (NDA) submission in 2019.





Epizyme reported that a Phase 1b/2 clinical study evaluating tazemetostat in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer was opened for enrollment. The study is part of MORPHEUS, Genentech's open-label, multi-center, randomized umbrella study evaluating the efficacy and safety of multiple immunotherapy-based treatment combinations in solid tumors.





Epizyme presented data from the completed dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1 study of tazemetostat in pediatric patients with INI1-negative solid tumors at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Objective responses were observed in patients with epithelioid sarcoma (n=1), poorly differentiated chordoma (n=2) and atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (n=1) at dose levels ranging from 520 to 900 mg/m 2 twice daily.





twice daily. Epizyme reported that its ongoing Phase 2 study designed to evaluate tazemetostat as a treatment for adults with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function surpassed the futility assessment, achieving the primary endpoint of ≥35 percent disease control rate at 12 weeks.





Epizyme named its next product candidate, EZM8266, a novel first-in-class G9a inhibitor being developed for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). The company reported preclinical data at the 59th Annual Meeting & Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) demonstrating the potential of EZM8266 to treat SCD.

Key 2018 Milestones

Submit First Tazemetostat NDA for Epithelioid Sarcoma : Following engagement with the FDA in 2017, Epizyme has identified a path to submit for accelerated approval for tazemetostat for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma. The company completed enrollment of patients in the expansion cohort of its Phase 2 study in 2017 and plans to present updated data from all patients in the second half of 2018. These data will inform the planned NDA submission for tazemetostat for this indication in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, the company is preparing for a confirmatory study in epithelioid sarcoma to support its registration strategy.





: Following engagement with the FDA in 2017, Epizyme has identified a path to submit for accelerated approval for tazemetostat for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma. The company completed enrollment of patients in the expansion cohort of its Phase 2 study in 2017 and plans to present updated data from all patients in the second half of 2018. These data will inform the planned NDA submission for tazemetostat for this indication in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, the company is preparing for a confirmatory study in epithelioid sarcoma to support its registration strategy. Continue Regulatory Engagement on Follicular Lymphoma Program: Following its initial interaction with the FDA in late 2017, the company plans to continue its engagement with the Agency throughout 2018 to further refine the registration strategy for accelerated approval of tazemetostat for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. Epizyme also plans to initiate a tazemetostat combination study in follicular lymphoma in the second half of 2018, designed to support its registration strategy.





Following its initial interaction with the FDA in late 2017, the company plans to continue its engagement with the Agency throughout 2018 to further refine the registration strategy for accelerated approval of tazemetostat for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. Epizyme also plans to initiate a tazemetostat combination study in follicular lymphoma in the second half of 2018, designed to support its registration strategy. Complete Follicular Lymphoma Patient Enrollment and Present Updated Data: Epizyme plans to complete enrollment in the cohort of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma with an EZH2 mutation in its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat as a monotherapy in 2018; enrollment in the cohort of patients with wild-type EZH2 was completed in early 2017. The company expects to present updated data from the ongoing study at a medical meeting in mid-to-second half of 2018.





Epizyme plans to complete enrollment in the cohort of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma with an EZH2 mutation in its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat as a monotherapy in 2018; enrollment in the cohort of patients with wild-type EZH2 was completed in early 2017. The company expects to present updated data from the ongoing study at a medical meeting in mid-to-second half of 2018. Complete Phase 2 DLBCL Enrollment and Present Monotherapy and Combination Data: Epizyme plans to complete enrollment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL with an EZH2 mutation in its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat as a monotherapy in 2018; enrollment of patients with wild-type EZH2 was completed in early 2017. The company expects to present updated monotherapy data and announce next steps for the program in mid-to-second half of the year. Epizyme also plans to begin reporting initial data on tazemetostat as a combination treatment for DLBCL in 2018.





Epizyme plans to complete enrollment of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL with an EZH2 mutation in its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat as a monotherapy in 2018; enrollment of patients with wild-type EZH2 was completed in early 2017. The company expects to present updated monotherapy data and announce next steps for the program in mid-to-second half of the year. Epizyme also plans to begin reporting initial data on tazemetostat as a combination treatment for DLBCL in 2018. Present Mesothelioma Data and Next Development Steps: The company plans to present data from its Phase 2 study of tazemetostat in patients with relapsed or refractory mesothelioma at a medical meeting and to communicate next steps for this tumor type in mid-2018.





The company plans to present data from its Phase 2 study of tazemetostat in patients with relapsed or refractory mesothelioma at a medical meeting and to communicate next steps for this tumor type in mid-2018. Advance Clinical Studies in Adults and Children with INI1-Negative Tumors: Epizyme is advancing its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat in adult patients with INI1-negative tumors. In the second half of 2018, the company plans to present data from cohorts that have surpassed futility, which currently includes epithelioid sarcoma, malignant rhabdoid tumor and other INI1-negative tumor cohorts. The company is also advancing its Phase 1 clinical study in pediatric patients with INI1-negative tumors and expects to complete enrollment in the dose-expansion portion of the study in 2018.





Epizyme is advancing its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat in adult patients with INI1-negative tumors. In the second half of 2018, the company plans to present data from cohorts that have surpassed futility, which currently includes epithelioid sarcoma, malignant rhabdoid tumor and other INI1-negative tumor cohorts. The company is also advancing its Phase 1 clinical study in pediatric patients with INI1-negative tumors and expects to complete enrollment in the dose-expansion portion of the study in 2018. Prepare EZM8266 for Clinical Initiation in Early 2019: Epizyme plans to complete IND-enabling studies for EZM8266, its G9a inhibitor designed to treat patients with sickle cell disease, in 2018 and prepare for a Phase 1 study in early 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $276.4 million as of December 31, 2017, as compared to $242.2 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase is primarily the result of the company’s public offering of common stock that closed in September 2017, offset by operating expenditures for the year.





: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $276.4 million as of December 31, 2017, as compared to $242.2 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase is primarily the result of the company’s public offering of common stock that closed in September 2017, offset by operating expenditures for the year. Revenue: There was no collaboration revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $10.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $8.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. The increase in annual collaboration revenue is primarily due to greater milestone contribution from the company’s agreement with GSK in 2017.





There was no collaboration revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $10.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $8.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. The increase in annual collaboration revenue is primarily due to greater milestone contribution from the company’s agreement with GSK in 2017. R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $28.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $109.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $91.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. The increase is primarily due to higher costs for tazemetostat manufacturing and clinical trial activities in 2017.





Research and development (R&D) expenses were $28.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $109.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $91.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. The increase is primarily due to higher costs for tazemetostat manufacturing and clinical trial activities in 2017. G&A Expenses : General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $37.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $28.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. The increase is primarily due to increased consulting services and preparations for tazemetostat commercialization.





: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $37.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $28.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. The increase is primarily due to increased consulting services and preparations for tazemetostat commercialization. Net Loss: Net loss was $36.2 million, or $0.52 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $134.3 million, or $2.18 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.60 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $110.2 million, or $1.93 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2016.

Financial Guidance

Epizyme continues to expect that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into the third quarter of 2019.

About the Tazemetostat Clinical Trial Program

Tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, is currently being studied as a monotherapy in ongoing Phase 2 programs in certain molecularly defined solid tumors, including epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative tumors; both follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); mesothelioma; and combination studies in DLBCL and NSCLC.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in relapsed and front-line disease. The company is also developing a novel G9a program and its next development candidate, EZM8266, is targeting sickle cell disease. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

EPIZYME, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands) December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 276,439 $ 242,192 Total assets 289,359 252,441 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 28,809 28,809 Total stockholders’ equity 235,371 201,700





EPIZYME, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Collaboration revenue $ - $ 478 $ 10,000 $ 8,007 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,933 28,383 109,661 91,461 General and administrative 8,431 7,580 37,181 28,372 Total operating expenses 37,364 35,963 146,842 119,833 Loss from operations (37,364 ) (35,485 ) (136,842 ) (111,826 ) Other income, net 862 469 2,197 1,614 Loss before income taxes (36,502 ) (35,016 ) (134,645 ) (110,212 ) Income tax benefit 336 - 336 - Net loss $ (36,166 ) $ (35,016 ) $ (134,309 ) $ (110,212 ) Loss per share allocable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.52 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.18 ) $ (1.93 ) Diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.18 ) $ (1.93 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,287 58,016 61,471 57,126 Diluted 69,287 58,016 61,471 57,126

