Epwin : Excellence as Standard delivers what the industry needs

Published: 7th February 2018

'Excellence As Standard delivers what our customers wanted'

At the end of last year, Epwin Window Systems commissioned a piece of research to find out the top goals of fabricators and installers in 2018. The results were clear: driving more sales was the top priority for most businesses, with nearly 63% saying this would be the most important goal for them this year.

Excellence as Standard Programme Manager Katie Leese commented: 'The research highlights how important our membership programme Excellence as Standard will be for our customers this year. Helping businesses to secure more sales is one of its key pillars and we are about to launch a new consumer initiative to enhance this even further.'

She says: 'Our consumer initiative will promote the benefits of the EAS message direct to homeowners and drive brand awareness. It means Excellence as Standard membership becomes more and more valuable for fabricators and installers wanting to drive sales.'

The consumer initiative is the latest addition to a programme that is packed with lead generation support.

There is a Find an Installer section on the Excellence as Standard website; fabricator members can also have a landing page on their site that incorporates an installer finder and review centre. Installers can enhance their listing with reviews and ratings, which they manage via the programme's review centre, helping them to build their reputation as a trusted business.

There is advice and training on digital marketing strategies to help members harness what social media and the web have to offer. To drive excellence throughout a business and further enhance its reputation as a go-to company, there are training and development opportunities via the EAS Academy.

There's also the over-arching support of a dedicated brand manager, customer service, technical advice and business development contact that members can get in touch with when they need one-to-one support.

Epwin Window Systems have a reputation for delivering genuinely customer-focused support and being ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering what the industry needs. It's clear that in Excellence as Standard the group has done it again.

Find out more about Excellence As Standard

If you would like to discuss the potential benefits of your business joining Excellence As Standard CLICK HERE

Share This