Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Epwin Group PLC    EPWN   GB00BNGY4Y86

EPWIN GROUP PLC (EPWN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Epwin : Excellence as Standard delivers what the industry needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 10:45am CET

Published: 7th February 2018

'Excellence As Standard delivers what our customers wanted'

At the end of last year, Epwin Window Systems commissioned a piece of research to find out the top goals of fabricators and installers in 2018. The results were clear: driving more sales was the top priority for most businesses, with nearly 63% saying this would be the most important goal for them this year.

Excellence as Standard Programme Manager Katie Leese commented: 'The research highlights how important our membership programme Excellence as Standard will be for our customers this year. Helping businesses to secure more sales is one of its key pillars and we are about to launch a new consumer initiative to enhance this even further.'

She says: 'Our consumer initiative will promote the benefits of the EAS message direct to homeowners and drive brand awareness. It means Excellence as Standard membership becomes more and more valuable for fabricators and installers wanting to drive sales.'

The consumer initiative is the latest addition to a programme that is packed with lead generation support.

There is a Find an Installer section on the Excellence as Standard website; fabricator members can also have a landing page on their site that incorporates an installer finder and review centre. Installers can enhance their listing with reviews and ratings, which they manage via the programme's review centre, helping them to build their reputation as a trusted business.

There is advice and training on digital marketing strategies to help members harness what social media and the web have to offer. To drive excellence throughout a business and further enhance its reputation as a go-to company, there are training and development opportunities via the EAS Academy.

There's also the over-arching support of a dedicated brand manager, customer service, technical advice and business development contact that members can get in touch with when they need one-to-one support.

Epwin Window Systems have a reputation for delivering genuinely customer-focused support and being ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering what the industry needs. It's clear that in Excellence as Standard the group has done it again.

Find out more about Excellence As Standard

If you would like to discuss the potential benefits of your business joining Excellence As Standard CLICK HERE

Share This

Epwin Group Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:44:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPWIN GROUP PLC
10:45a EPWIN : Excellence as Standard delivers what the industry needs
01/30 EPWIN : Window Systems are delivering competitive advantage
01/26 EPWIN : Building for the Future – What’s driving change in UK housin..
01/02 EPWIN : Obituary – Jon Skinner
2017 EPWIN : Disposal and New Supply Agreement
2017 EPWIN : BESST in class for environmental at Epwin
2017 EPWIN : Excellence as Standard’s NVQ support helps boost skills
2017 EPWIN : Window Systems’ Katrina Earl appointed to National Sales Manager
2017 EPWIN : Grant of Options under SAYE Scheme
2017 EPWIN : Building for the Future – What’s driving decision making in ..
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 296 M
EBIT 2017 19,6 M
Net income 2017 10,8 M
Debt 2017 25,7 M
Yield 2017 8,70%
P/E ratio 2017 7,66
P/E ratio 2018 7,51
EV / Sales 2017 0,46x
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart EPWIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Epwin Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | EPWN | GB00BNGY4Y86 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EPWIN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Albert Bednall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Keith Eastgate Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Anthony Empson Director & Group Finance Director
Shaun Patrick Hanrahan Executive Director & Commercial Director
Michael Kevin O'Leary Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPWIN GROUP PLC-7.17%154
SAINT-GOBAIN-2.52%30 156
ASSA ABLOY AB2.93%23 293
MASCO-2.37%13 319
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-7.98%9 740
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD-12.56%9 364
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.