Equifax : to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City

05/21/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

ATLANTA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Gamble, and Jeff Dodge and Trevor Burns of Investor Relations will be meeting with investors in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 24th and in Kansas City on Friday, May 25th. 

EFX logo

Gamble, Dodge, and Burns will discuss the company's first quarter 2018 performance as well as the strategic outlook for 2018.

An archive of the presentation is available at investor.equifax.com.

About Equifax
Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 10,400 employees worldwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
1550 Peachtree Street, NE
Atlanta, Georgia 30309

Marisa Salcines
Media Relations
770-752-2574
[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-to-meet-with-investors-in-los-angeles-and-kansas-city-300651918.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
