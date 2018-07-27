Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Equiniti Group PLC    EQN   GB00BYWWHR75

EQUINITI GROUP PLC (EQN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/27 09:14:25 am
226.5 GBp   +8.89%
08:22aEQUINITI : EBT intention to purchase shares
PU
08:12aEQUINITI : Results for the six months ended 30 june 2018
PU
07/23Main changes uk 350
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Equiniti : EBT intention to purchase shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:22am CEST

Equiniti Group plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number: 07090427

LEI: 213800TS721HGE2JIV94

ISIN: GB00BYWWHR75

Equiniti Group plc

(the Company)

EBT intention to purchase shares

The Company was notified today by the Trustees of the Equiniti Group Employee Benefit Trust (the EBT) of its intention to purchase 6,000,000 Ordinary shares in the Company in order to satisfy share entitlements and awards under the Company's share scheme arrangements.

Enquiries:

Kathy Cong
Company Secretary
Tel: +44(0)20 7469 1800

27 July2018

Disclaimer

Equiniti Group plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINITI GROUP PLC
08:22aEQUINITI : EBT intention to purchase shares
PU
08:12aEQUINITI : Results for the six months ended 30 june 2018
PU
07/23Main changes uk 350
AQ
05/03EQUINITI : Agm and trading update
PU
03/12SHIRE : Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to Decem..
AQ
03/08EQUINITI : bullish over future following Wells Fargo acquisition
AQ
03/02EQUINITI GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
02/14EQUINITI : DFS Grants Charter to Equiniti Trust Company
AQ
02/01EQUINITI : Completion of Acquisition of WFSS
PU
2017REPLACEMENT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 495 M
EBIT 2018 92,7 M
Net income 2018 13,5 M
Debt 2018 299 M
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 24,86
P/E ratio 2019 15,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart EQUINITI GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Equiniti Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINITI GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,93  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Wakeley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Liam McGrath Chief Operating Officer
John Robert Stier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin O'Connor Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINITI GROUP PLC-27.09%994
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 232
CINTAS CORPORATION33.99%22 090
INTERTEK GROUP15.88%12 781
UNITED RENTALS-12.18%12 242
BUREAU VERITAS-1.40%11 869
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.