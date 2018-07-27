Equiniti : EBT intention to purchase shares

Equiniti Group plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number: 07090427
LEI: 213800TS721HGE2JIV94
ISIN: GB00BYWWHR75
Equiniti Group plc
(the Company)
EBT intention to purchase shares
The Company was notified today by the Trustees of the Equiniti Group Employee Benefit Trust (the EBT) of its intention to purchase 6,000,000 Ordinary shares in the Company in order to satisfy share entitlements and awards under the Company's share scheme arrangements.
Enquiries:
Kathy Cong
Company Secretary
Tel: +44(0)20 7469 1800
27 July2018
Disclaimer
Equiniti Group plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:21:03 UTC