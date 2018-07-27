Equiniti : EBT intention to purchase shares

Equiniti Group plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number: 07090427

LEI: 213800TS721HGE2JIV94

ISIN: GB00BYWWHR75

Equiniti Group plc

(the Company)

EBT intention to purchase shares

The Company was notified today by the Trustees of the Equiniti Group Employee Benefit Trust (the EBT) of its intention to purchase 6,000,000 Ordinary shares in the Company in order to satisfy share entitlements and awards under the Company's share scheme arrangements.

Enquiries:

Kathy Cong

Company Secretary

Tel: +44(0)20 7469 1800

27 July2018