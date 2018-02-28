Era Group Announces Fiscal Year and Q4 2017 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) (“Era”), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, March 8, 2018. In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 9, 2018, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-289-0438 for domestic callers or 323-994-2083 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 1903815. A telephone replay will be available through March 23, 2018, by utilizing the above numbers and access code. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on March 9, 2018, on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com .

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, India and Suriname. Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency air medical, search and rescue, firefighting, utility and VIP transport services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.