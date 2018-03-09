Log in
Era Group Inc : Era Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Era Group, Inc. (NYSE: ERA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 9, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/496.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 232 M
EBIT 2017 -13,0 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,81x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart ERA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Era Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ERA | US26885G1094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ERA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher S. Bradshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles L. Fabrikant Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Stavley Senior VP-Operations & Fleet Management
Jennifer Dawn Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERA GROUP INC-6.98%209
DELTA AIR LINES-4.41%38 626
AIR CHINA LTD.4.14%26 422
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.64%23 600
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.18%20 699
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-4.49%17 766
