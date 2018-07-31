Log in
ERCROS SA (ECR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 05:29:55 pm
4.871 EUR   +0.02%
09:18pERCROS : Purchase of treasury shares announcement
PU
07/30ERCROS : rsquo; profits reach EUR 28.3 million, 18% more than in the..
PU
07/04ERCROS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Ercros : Purchase of treasury shares announcement

07/31/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter, "the Company"), by means of this letter, communicates the following

RELEVANT EVENT

As a continuation of the relevant event number 266,852, published on June 15, 2018, the Company reports that, under the fourth share repurchase program to amortize, during the period between July 20 and 30, 2018, has carried out the purchase of 53,000 treasury shares. Within the framework of this fourth program, between July 9 and 30, 2018, the Company has acquired 132,139 treasury shares.

At present, the Company holds 585.247 treasury shares (0.54%).

The following is a breakdown of the operations on the Company's treasury shares made between July 20 and 30, 2018:

TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE SUMMARY

Company: ERCROS, S.A.

Value: ECR.MC

Code ISIN: ES0125140A14

Date

Number of shares

Weighted average price

(€/share)

20/07/2018

6,500

4.868

23/07/2018

6,500

4.850

24/07/2018

8,000

4.922

25/07/2018

8,000

4.908

26/07/2018

8,000

4.937 €

27/07/2018

8,000

4.881

30/07/2018

8,000

4.969

It is attached as an annex the detail of the operations carried out during the aforementioned period.

Barcelona, July 20, 2018

ANEX

TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE SUMMARY

Company: ERCROS, S.A.

Value: ECR.MC

Intermediary: Solventis A.V., S.A.

Code ISIN: ES0125140A14

Date

Number of shares

Price (€/share)

20/07/2018

250

4.862 €

20/07/2018

370

4.862 €

20/07/2018

1,240

4.840 €

20/07/2018

1,356

4.850 €

20/07/2018

998

4.858 €

20/07/2018

2,286

4.900 €

23/07/2018

1,142

4.848 €

23/07/2018

1,756

4.840 €

23/07/2018

3,602

4.856 €

24/07/2018

90

4.954 €

24/07/2018

1,000

4.940 €

24/07/2018

721

4.940 €

24/07/2018

1,720

4.942 €

24/07/2018

1,000

4.924 €

24/07/2018

843

4.896 €

24/07/2018

893

4.896 €

24/07/2018

1,733

4.906 €

25/07/2018

277

4.892 €

25/07/2018

1,736

4.896 €

25/07/2018

1,734

4.902 €

25/07/2018

1,730

4.912 €

25/07/2018

1,000

4.934 €

25/07/2018

723

4.934 €

25/07/2018

800

4.884 €

26/07/2018

1,111

4.940 €

26/07/2018

1,721

4.940 €

26/07/2018

1,720

4.942 €

26/07/2018

1,720

4.942 €

26/07/2018

1,728

4.920 €

27/07/2018

473

4.902 €

27/07/2018

531

4.902 €

27/07/2018

27

4.890 €

27/07/2018

816

4.908 €

27/07/2018

916

4.908 €

27/07/2018

1,574

4.860 €

TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE SUMMARY

Company: ERCROS, S.A.

Value: ECR.MC

Intermediary: Solventis A.V., S.A.

Code ISIN: ES0125140A14

Date

Number of shares

Price (€/share)

27/07/2018

175

4.860 €

27/07/2018

1,742

4.870 €

27/07/2018

3

4.870 €

27/07/2018

1,743

4.876 €

30/07/2018

1,153

4.986 €

30/07/2018

1,700

5.000 €

30/07/2018

1,720

4.942 €

30/07/2018

1,713

4.962 €

30/07/2018

1,714

4.960 €

Disclaimer

Ercros SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 19:17:05 UTC
