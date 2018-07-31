Ercros : Purchase of treasury shares announcement

In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter, "the Company"), by means of this letter, communicates the following
RELEVANT EVENT
As a continuation of the relevant event number 266,852, published on June 15, 2018, the Company reports that, under the fourth share repurchase program to amortize, during the period between July 20 and 30, 2018, has carried out the purchase of 53,000 treasury shares. Within the framework of this fourth program, between July 9 and 30, 2018, the Company has acquired 132,139 treasury shares.
At present, the Company holds 585.247 treasury shares (0.54%).
The following is a breakdown of the operations on the Company's treasury shares made between July 20 and 30, 2018:
TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE SUMMARY
Company: ERCROS, S.A.
Value: ECR.MC
Code ISIN: ES0125140A14
Date
Number of shares
Weighted average price
(€/share)
20/07/2018
6,500
4.868€
23/07/2018
6,500
4.850€
24/07/2018
8,000
4.922€
25/07/2018
8,000
4.908€
26/07/2018
8,000
4.937 €
27/07/2018
8,000
4.881€
30/07/2018
8,000
4.969€
It is attached as an annex the detail of the operations carried out during the aforementioned period.