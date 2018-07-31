Ercros : Purchase of treasury shares announcement

In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the revised text of the Securities Market Law, Ercros, S.A. (hereinafter, "the Company"), by means of this letter, communicates the following

RELEVANT EVENT

As a continuation of the relevant event number 266,852, published on June 15, 2018, the Company reports that, under the fourth share repurchase program to amortize, during the period between July 20 and 30, 2018, has carried out the purchase of 53,000 treasury shares. Within the framework of this fourth program, between July 9 and 30, 2018, the Company has acquired 132,139 treasury shares.

At present, the Company holds 585.247 treasury shares (0.54%).

The following is a breakdown of the operations on the Company's treasury shares made between July 20 and 30, 2018:

TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE SUMMARY Company: ERCROS, S.A. Value: ECR.MC Code ISIN: ES0125140A14 Date Number of shares Weighted average price (€/share) 20/07/2018 6,500 4.868€ 23/07/2018 6,500 4.850€ 24/07/2018 8,000 4.922€ 25/07/2018 8,000 4.908€ 26/07/2018 8,000 4.937 € 27/07/2018 8,000 4.881€ 30/07/2018 8,000 4.969€

It is attached as an annex the detail of the operations carried out during the aforementioned period.

Barcelona, July 20, 2018

ANEX

TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE SUMMARY Company: ERCROS, S.A. Value: ECR.MC Intermediary: Solventis A.V., S.A. Code ISIN: ES0125140A14 Date Number of shares Price (€/share) 20/07/2018 250 4.862 € 20/07/2018 370 4.862 € 20/07/2018 1,240 4.840 € 20/07/2018 1,356 4.850 € 20/07/2018 998 4.858 € 20/07/2018 2,286 4.900 € 23/07/2018 1,142 4.848 € 23/07/2018 1,756 4.840 € 23/07/2018 3,602 4.856 € 24/07/2018 90 4.954 € 24/07/2018 1,000 4.940 € 24/07/2018 721 4.940 € 24/07/2018 1,720 4.942 € 24/07/2018 1,000 4.924 € 24/07/2018 843 4.896 € 24/07/2018 893 4.896 € 24/07/2018 1,733 4.906 € 25/07/2018 277 4.892 € 25/07/2018 1,736 4.896 € 25/07/2018 1,734 4.902 € 25/07/2018 1,730 4.912 € 25/07/2018 1,000 4.934 € 25/07/2018 723 4.934 € 25/07/2018 800 4.884 € 26/07/2018 1,111 4.940 € 26/07/2018 1,721 4.940 € 26/07/2018 1,720 4.942 € 26/07/2018 1,720 4.942 € 26/07/2018 1,728 4.920 € 27/07/2018 473 4.902 € 27/07/2018 531 4.902 € 27/07/2018 27 4.890 € 27/07/2018 816 4.908 € 27/07/2018 916 4.908 € 27/07/2018 1,574 4.860 €