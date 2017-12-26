Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : HALKB MERIT EREGL BOLUC MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares

26/12/2017-16:50:11

***HALKB******MERIT******EREGL******BOLUC*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares ) Summary Info DÖNÜŞÜM Related Companies BOLUC, EREGL, HALKB, MERIT MKK members notification to Central Dematerialised System, regarding Capital Markets Board's '(VII-128.1) Communiqué On Shares' Article 15 - 'Transformation Of Shares To Trading Shares On The Exchange' are listed below. Exchange Code Number Isın Code Explanation Share Group Name-Surname-Title Unit * Wholesale Market ** Trading Restriction ** BOLUC 1 BOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII A.S. E ELIF HATINOGLU 44,318 EREGL 2 EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. E BIRCAN ÖNER 35,530 EREGL 3 EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. E KAZIM ÇAVUSOGLU 1.712,390 EREGL 4 EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. E ILKER KURT 860,830 HALKB 5 TÜRKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. E BURHAN EREN 1.000,000 MERIT 6 MERIT TURIZM YATIRIM VE ISLETME A.S. E ISIK ÖZBAY 795,000 (*) Unit: Thousands separator is period (.), fractions seperator is comma (,). (**) The information is based upon members notification. Demands which are be subject to Communiqué On Shares' Article 15, section (6) will be transformed on wholesale transaction settlement date. www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/647211 BIST