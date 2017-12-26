Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.    EREGL   TRAEREGL91G3

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : HALKB MERIT EREGL BOLUC MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 04:09pm CET

26/12/2017-16:50:11 

***HALKB******MERIT******EREGL******BOLUC*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares )

Summary Info                                       DÖNÜŞÜM
Related Companies                                  BOLUC, EREGL, HALKB, MERIT

MKK members notification to Central Dematerialised System, regarding Capital Markets Board's '(VII-128.1) Communiqué On Shares' Article 15 - 'Transformation Of Shares To Trading Shares On The Exchange' are listed below.
Exchange Code                                      Number                                             Isın Code Explanation                              Share Group                                        Name-Surname-Title                                 Unit *                                             Wholesale Market **                                Trading Restriction **
BOLUC                                              1                                                  BOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII A.S.                          E                                                  ELIF HATINOGLU                                     44,318
EREGL                                              2                                                  EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.           E                                                  BIRCAN ÖNER                                        35,530
EREGL                                              3                                                  EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.           E                                                  KAZIM ÇAVUSOGLU                                    1.712,390
EREGL                                              4                                                  EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.           E                                                  ILKER KURT                                         860,830
HALKB                                              5                                                  TÜRKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S.                          E                                                  BURHAN EREN                                        1.000,000
MERIT                                              6                                                  MERIT TURIZM YATIRIM VE ISLETME A.S.               E                                                  ISIK ÖZBAY                                         795,000

(*) Unit: Thousands separator is period (.), fractions seperator is comma (,). (**) The information is based upon members notification. Demands which are be subject to Communiqué On Shares' Article 15, section (6) will be transformed on wholesale transaction settlement date.



www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/647211


BIST

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari TAS published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 15:09:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABR
04:09p EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : HALKB MERIT EREGL BOLUC MERKEZİ KAYIT..
12/12 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : DIRIT LKMNH EREGL ADANA YBTAS BOLUC CIMSA ..
12/07 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : EREGL BASCM JANTS ITTFH MERKEZİ KAYIT..
11/29 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : EREGL EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇEL&#..
11/23 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : EREGL EREĞLİ DEMİR VE ÇEL&#..
11/22 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : GARAN ARCLK EREGL MGROS BTCIM SODSN KARTN ..
11/21 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : TOASO ARCLK EREGL YKBNK OSTIM PAGYO MERKEZ..
11/15 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : ORMA EREGL BTCIM IEYHO OSTIM MERKEZİ ..
11/13 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : EREGL ISBIR MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞ..
11/06 EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : EREGL PETKM OSTIM MERKEZİ KAYIT KURUL..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/12 48 'Safer' Basic Materials Dog Gains Led By Coal, Paper, Metals & Chem In Apr..
03/05 'Safe' Basic Materials Upside Underdogs Led By Coal While Gold Seeks Broker B..
Financials ( TRY)
Sales 2017 17 718 M
EBIT 2017 4 471 M
Net income 2017 3 424 M
Finance 2017 1 511 M
Yield 2017 7,11%
P/E ratio 2017 8,74
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
EV / Sales 2017 1,84x
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
Capitalization 34 195 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,12  TRY
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sedat Orhan General Manager
Ömer Muzaffer Baktir Chairman & Managing Director
Esat Günday Executive Vice President-Operations
Sami Nezih Tunalitosunoglu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric Vitse Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.8 845
ARCELORMITTAL30.51%33 329
POSCO--.--%27 296
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP9.46%24 012
NUCOR CORPORATION8.47%20 525
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED58.21%19 063
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.