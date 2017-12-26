Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari T : HALKB MERIT EREGL BOLUC MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares

26/12/2017-16:50:11
***HALKB******MERIT******EREGL******BOLUC*** MERKEZİ KAYIT KURULUŞU A.Ş.( Transformation of Shares to Trading Shares )
MKK members notification to Central Dematerialised System, regarding Capital Markets Board's '(VII-128.1) Communiqué On Shares' Article 15 - 'Transformation Of Shares To Trading Shares On The Exchange' are listed below.
Exchange Code Number Isın Code Explanation Share Group Name-Surname-Title Unit * Wholesale Market ** Trading Restriction **
BOLUC 1 BOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII A.S. E ELIF HATINOGLU 44,318
EREGL 2 EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. E BIRCAN ÖNER 35,530
EREGL 3 EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. E KAZIM ÇAVUSOGLU 1.712,390
EREGL 4 EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S. E ILKER KURT 860,830
HALKB 5 TÜRKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. E BURHAN EREN 1.000,000
MERIT 6 MERIT TURIZM YATIRIM VE ISLETME A.S. E ISIK ÖZBAY 795,000
(*) Unit: Thousands separator is period (.), fractions seperator is comma (,). (**) The information is based upon members notification. Demands which are be subject to Communiqué On Shares' Article 15, section (6) will be transformed on wholesale transaction settlement date.
