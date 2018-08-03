ERG S p A : acquires minority interests in tw...

Genoa, 3 August 2018 - ERG, through its subsidiary ERG Eolienne France SAS, has acquired from Renvico France SAS a 25% equity interest in the companies Parc Eolienne de la Voie Sacrée SAS and Parc Eolienne d'Epense SAS, owners of two wind farms with an overall capacity of 16.25 MW, which came on stream respectively in 2007 and 2005; this follows the 75% stake already purchased from Vent d'Est SAS last March (see Press Release dated 22/03/2018).

The overall value of the acquisition corresponds to an enterprise value of 12.4 million Euro.

This transaction, together with the purchase of the Melier wind farm (8 MW) and the scheduled entry into operation during the course of the year of the Torfou (18 MW) and Vallée de l'Aa2 (13 MW) wind farms under construction, will allow ERG to increase its installed capacity in France by 55 MW, to reach over 300 MW by the end of the year.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Head of Media Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 - e-mail: [email protected]

Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: [email protected] - [email protected]

Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: [email protected]

www.erg.eu - @ergnow