ERG S.p.A    ERG   IT0001157020

ERG S.P.A (ERG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/03 12:58:34 pm
18.275 EUR   -1.32%
ERG S p A : acquires minority interests in tw...

08/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Genoa, 3 August 2018 - ERG, through its subsidiary ERG Eolienne France SAS, has acquired from Renvico France SAS a 25% equity interest in the companies Parc Eolienne de la Voie Sacrée SAS and Parc Eolienne d'Epense SAS, owners of two wind farms with an overall capacity of 16.25 MW, which came on stream respectively in 2007 and 2005; this follows the 75% stake already purchased from Vent d'Est SAS last March (see Press Release dated 22/03/2018).

The overall value of the acquisition corresponds to an enterprise value of 12.4 million Euro.

This transaction, together with the purchase of the Melier wind farm (8 MW) and the scheduled entry into operation during the course of the year of the Torfou (18 MW) and Vallée de l'Aa2 (13 MW) wind farms under construction, will allow ERG to increase its installed capacity in France by 55 MW, to reach over 300 MW by the end of the year.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Head of Media Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311 - e-mail: [email protected]
Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: [email protected] - [email protected]
Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: [email protected]
www.erg.eu - @ergnow

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:45:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 091 M
EBIT 2018 212 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Debt 2018 1 248 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 23,64
P/E ratio 2019 23,19
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 2 831 M
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A20.26%3 281
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.35%56 817
IBERDROLA1.58%48 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.02%48 639
DOMINION ENERGY-13.25%45 887
EXELON CORPORATION7.31%40 546
