ERG S.p.A

ERG S.P.A (ERG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/03 12:58:34 pm
18.275 EUR   -1.32%
ERG S P A : continues to pursue growth in the...
PU
ERG S P A : acquires minority interests in tw...
PU
ERG S P A : to hold second quarter 2018 resul...
PU
ERG S p A : continues to pursue growth in the...

08/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Genoa, 3 August 2018 - ERG, through its subsidiary ERG Power Generation SpA, finalised the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Creag Riabhach Wind Farm Ltd, a company incorporated under the law of Scotland, holder of authorisations for the construction of a wind farm in Scotland, to the north of Inverness, in the county of Sutherland. The wind farm will comprise 22 turbines, giving an authorised capacity of 79.2 MW and estimated electricity output, when fully operational, of around 250 GWh/year, corresponding to more than 3,000 equivalent hours and approximately 147 kt of avoided CO2 emissions[1].

The works for construction of the wind farm are scheduled to commence during 2020 and the facility is expected to come into operation, following completion of the connection to the national grid, by the end of March 2022. The project will participate in the UK's energy and capacity service markets.

The total estimated investment for construction of the wind farm is approximately £89 million (about 98 million Euro at the current exchange rate), which already includes the amount paid to purchase the equity stake.

By way of this transaction, ERG consolidates its organic growth path outside of Italy and more specifically in the United Kingdom with an expansion in secured construction capacity from 84MW to 163MW and, also considering the recent acquisitions in France, increases from 40% to around 70% the secured capacity percentage of overall Plan objectives.

In keeping with ERG's industrial strategy, the project will be high performing and offers the possibility to capitalise on the Engineering, Construction, Procurement and Asset Management skills developed internally, enhancing their value.

Contacts:

Sabina Alzona Head of Media Relations - tel. + 39 010 2401804 mob. + 39 340 1091311- e-mail: [email protected]

Emanuela Delucchi IR Manager - tel. + 39 010 2401806 - e-mail: [email protected] - [email protected]

Matteo Bagnara IR - tel. + 39 010 2401423 - e-mail: [email protected]

www.erg.eu - @ergnow

[1] CO2 avoided is calculated by using the gCO2/kWh conversion factor published by Terna in its annual reports and referred to the thermoelectric power output of each country.

Disclaimer

ERG S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:45:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 091 M
EBIT 2018 212 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Debt 2018 1 248 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 23,64
P/E ratio 2019 23,19
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 2 831 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,0 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bettonte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Garrone Executive Chairman
Paolo Luigi Merli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Giovanni Mondini Vice Chairman
Alessandro Garrone Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERG S.P.A20.26%3 281
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.35%56 817
IBERDROLA1.58%48 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.02%48 639
DOMINION ENERGY-13.25%45 887
EXELON CORPORATION7.31%40 546
