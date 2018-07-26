Log in
News

Ericsson : Pioneering use of glass-mounted antenna for 5G connected vehicles

07/26/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

On July 24th, 2018, the partners achieved a recording-setting 8 Gbps 5G communication with a vehicle traveling at approx. 100 km/h. The vehicle glass-mounted antenna (also referred to as on-glass antennas) used for the demo experiment are 5G antennas supporting the 28 GHz band developed by Japanese glass manufacturer, AGC Inc. The on-glass antennas are not easily seen from the exterior and can be installed without having a negative impact on the vehicle design.

The 28 GHz band frequency has a large amount of radio wave attenuation and has difficulty traveling long distances. By installing an on-glass antenna on the vehicle, 5G radio waves can be transmitted and received using beamforming, which concentrates radio waves in a specific direction, and Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) functionality, which improves communication speed by simultaneously transmitting different data from multiple antennas. This allows stable, high-speed communication even for vehicles in operation.

As part of the demonstration, the partners tested 5G communication using both beamforming and the MIMO functionality with a vehicle equipped with on-glass antennas. The experiment was held at the National Institute for Land and Infrastructure Management in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. While traveling at speeds of approximately 100 km/h, the tests recorded throughput of 8 Gbps, while upwards of 11 Gbps while traveling at 30 km/h.

DOCOMO, AGC, and Ericsson will continue working toward utilizing of 5G in a wide range of environments including in-vehicle communication modules.

Read the full announcement from Docomo, here.

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:50:05 UTC
