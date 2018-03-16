Ericsson : Restates 2017, 2016 Results With New Accounting Standards

By Maryam Cockar

Ericsson (ERIC) said Friday that it has restated its accounts for 2017 and for 2016 due to the new IFRS 15 accounting standards.

The Swedish telecommunications company said that after the restatements, its 2017 net sales come to 205.38 billion Swedish kronor ($25.05 billion), ahead of the originally reported SEK201.30 billion.

Its operating loss for 2017 is now SEK34.74 billion compared with the SEK38.13 billion loss previously reported.

Net sales for 2016 are now SEK220.32 billion, against the initially reported SEK22.61 billion figure, while 2016 operating income was revised to SEK5.18 billion from SEK6.30 billion.

