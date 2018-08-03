Ericsson : and KPN look to improve traffic safety with 5G

Along the A270 highway between Eindhoven and Tilburg, KPN will implement the latest technologies in their commercial network for automotive purposes. This includes testing 5G ultra-low latency to enable vehicles to communicate in near real-time with one another and with traffic lights and matrix signs.

Tom Poelhekken, Chief Technology Officer at KPN, says: 'Where 4G connects people, 5G will connect all of society and is expected to become an ecosystem that will benefit many industries, such as automotive. It is crucial that we explore how 5G can fuel the rise of connected and automated driving.'

The latest collaboration between Ericsson and KPN is part of the European project, Concorda, which aims to test mobile technologies for the automotive industry.

Everth Flores, Country Manager, Netherlands, at Ericsson, says: 'We are one of the leading 5G innovators in the world and a specialist within the automotive industry. KPN is a frontrunner in 5G so it is a great opportunity to combine our experiences and further explore how 5G can improve traffic safety.'

To be able to create a connected, cooperative and automated traffic system, Ericsson is using the latest 5G innovations to handle mission critical communications. Take a closer look at how we are using 5G to make smart transport systems.