Ericsson : wins awards for innovations in 5G technology

Ericsson's 5G Radio Dot, the world's first 5G small cell solution unveiled last month, has won the 2018 GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology.

Ericsson has also won the ISSCC Lewis Award for Outstanding Paper jointly with IBM Watson Research Center for collaboration on a complete new radio front-end solution on 28 GHz for 5G. It is the first time Ericsson wins this prestigious award in integrated component design.

The GTI award was presented at the GTI Night 2018 on February 23, 2018 in Barcelona. Magnus Ewerbring, CTO Asia Pacific, Ericsson, received the award on behalf of the company.

Ericsson 5G NR Radio Dot System supports the new 3GPP 5G Standards. It offers an easy upgrade path from 4G by re-using existing indoor network infrastructure. 5G Radio Dot is more than future-proof; it sets the standard for tomorrow's indoor coverage. It delivers speeds beyond 2Gbps for indoor networks and supports new and emerging industrial applications with tough latency and bandwidth requirements for sectors such as mining, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Operators in GTI have already shown their interest in deploying 5G in 2019 and 2020. The first commercial networks based on Standalone 5G NR are expected to go live next year, with major network deployments from 2020.

Game changer in 5G mmWave and advance antenna solutions

Earlier this month Ericsson and IBM were named as the ISSCC (International Solid State Circuit Conference) 2017 Lewis Winner for a research breakthrough unveiled in February 2017. The two companies created a compact silicon-based chip, or Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), on 28 GHz and designed a Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) to integrate four of these chips for use in future 5G base stations.

For future 5G phased array deployments to be commercially viable the size, weight, cost, and performance of the component are crucial factors. The IBM and Ericsson team's result, the world's first reported silicon-based mmWave PAAM operating at 28 GHz, is a significant step towards meeting this challenge. The module (PAAM) measures about half the size of a typical smartphone; achieving this compact size is necessary to support widespread deployment, especially in indoor spaces and dense downtown areas. Moreover, PAAM can form two beams simultaneously, doubling the number of users reached at the same time, hence improving the overall value and economics of the technology.

This technology has been the base for 28 GHz 5G trials with operators around the world.

