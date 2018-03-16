Erin Energy : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
03/16/2018 | 01:33am CET
Provides Operational Update on its West and East Africa Operations
Erin Energy Corporation (Erin Energy or the Company) (NYSE American:ERN)
(JSE:ERN) announced today unaudited financial and operational results
for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company intends to file its
audited financials and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after
close of market on Friday, March 16, 2018.
2017 Highlights:
Crude sales volumes of more than 1.8 million net barrels of oil;
$101.2 million in revenue, a 30% increase over 2016;
Total production of approximately 1.7 million net barrels of oil;
Spudded successful Miocene exploration well offshore Nigeria.
“During 2017, we produced approximately 1.7 million net barrels of
oil and generated revenues of more than $101 million,” said Femi
Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer. “2017 had its challenges for our
industry and our company, but Erin Energy’s perseverance and some
stabilization of the commodity price, allowed for good progress in many
of our efforts.”
Ayoade continued, “The most exciting accomplishments were the farm
out to FAR, and more recently PETRONAS, to our offshore blocks in The
Gambia and our Miocene discovery with the Oyo-NW well.”
Operational Update
Average net daily production for 2017 was approximately 4,900 bopd
compared to approximately 4,800 bopd for 2016. For the fourth quarter
2017, net daily production was approximately 4,000 bopd compared with
5,800 for the comparative period in 2016. The average price received for
2017 was $54.84 per barrel compared to $45.45 in 2016.
Net production volumes for the year were approximately 1.7 million net
barrels of oil compared to approximately 1.8 million net barrels in
2016. The Company’s crude oil inventory was approximately $3.6 million
at December 31, 2017.
The Company announced early this year that it had successfully completed
the drilling of the Oyo-NW exploration well and that it had discovered
hydrocarbons in the Miocene Formation. The well is located approximately
9.5 kilometers northwest of the Oyo Central field on the Company’s
offshore Nigeria block 120.
Oyo-NW was drilled to a total vertical depth subsea of 12,218 feet and
penetrated multiple sand units with total gross thickness of 260 feet in
the depth range from 7,052 - 10,873 feet TVDSS as interpreted from
wireline log data including approximately 115.2 feet of gross
hydrocarbons in the two Miocene targets, U7.0 and U8.0.(1)
The Company is now planning an appraisal of the discovery for the
second-half of 2018, subject to the availability of capital and drilling
services.
In The Gambia, the Company completed a farm-in agreement in early-2017
with FAR Ltd., an ASX listed company, which has seen successful offshore
in Senegal with its SNE field discovery and subsequent appraisal
program. The Company recently announced that a subsidiary of Petroliam
Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has also farmed into The Gambia blocks and
that the joint venture plans to drill the Samo-1 prospect, which as
reported by our partner FAR is estimated to contain unrisked mean
prospective resources of 825 million barrels of oil volume*.
In Ghana, Erin Energy announced that the Final Judgement was issued by
the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea on Maritime Boundary
Arbitration between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. The maritime boundary
delimited by the Special Chamber’s decision ruled in favor of Ghana and
had no material impact on the Company’s Expanded Shallow Water Tano
block.
Erin Energy has re-commenced work with the Government of Ghana and its
joint venture partners to progress operational activities and is
planning a 3D marine seismic survey acquisition later this year. We plan
to tender the 3D seismic survey once we receive government approval.
The Company’s year-end 2017 SEC proved oil reserves were 7.1 million
barrels (MMbbls). The Company’s reported reserves are prepared by
DeGolyer and MacNaughton.
Financial Summary
Full year 2017 revenues were $101.2 million, up approximately 30% from
$77.8 million in 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 revenues were $21.7 million
compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2016.
The Company reported a net loss of $151.9 million or a loss of $0.71 per
share for full year 2017 compared with a net loss of $142.4 million or a
loss of $0.67 per share for full year 2016.
Exploration expenses totaled $4.6 million for the full year. As of
December 31, 2017 cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were
approximately $33.8 million.
The Company’s audited financial statements will contain an unqualified
audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm
that included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. This
disclosure is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide, Section
610(b), which requires separate disclosure of receipt of an audit
opinion containing a going concern qualification.
(1) Source: Based on management estimates.
ERIN ENERGY CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Revenues:
Crude oil sales, net of royalties
$
101,173
$
77,815
$
68,429
Operating costs and expenses:
Production costs
80,912
94,607
90,079
Crude oil inventory (increase) decrease
2,093
(1,469
)
(2,502
)
Workover expenses
(713
)
7,860
972
Exploratory expenses
4,577
39,269
16,437
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
55,342
58,051
97,179
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
1,933
1,867
1,931
Impairment of oil and gas properties
78,711
645
261,208
Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations
—
205
3,653
General and administrative expenses
11,053
13,772
15,905
Total operating costs and expenses
233,908
214,807
484,862
Loss on disposal of other property and equipment
148
—
—
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
(2,348
)
—
—
Operating loss
(130,535
)
(136,992
)
(416,433
)
Other income (expense):
Currency transaction gain
5,241
15,674
2,520
Interest expense
(27,656
)
(21,924
)
(17,986
)
Gain on fair value of derivative liability
36
—
—
Total other expense, net
(22,379
)
(6,250
)
(15,466
)
Loss before income taxes
(152,914
)
(143,242
)
(431,899
)
Income tax expense
—
—
—
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(152,914
)
(143,242
)
(431,899
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1,022
841
962
Net loss attributable to Erin Energy Corporation
$
(151,892
)
$
(142,401
)
$
(430,937
)
Net loss attributable to Erin Energy Corporation per common share:
Basic
$
(0.71
)
$
(0.67
)
$
(2.04
)
Diluted
$
(0.71
)
$
(0.67
)
$
(2.04
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
213,713
212,318
211,616
Diluted
213,713
212,318
211,616
ERIN ENERGY CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,134
$
7,177
Restricted cash
11,694
2,600
Accounts receivable - trade
6,676
—
Accounts receivable - partners
1,779
674
Accounts receivable - related party
2,926
1,956
Accounts receivable - other
67
29
Crude oil inventory
3,604
9,398
Prepaids and other current assets
2,452
872
Total current assets
51,332
22,706
Property, plant and equipment:
Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method of accounting), net
199,402
265,713
Other property, plant and equipment, net
359
716
Total property, plant and equipment, net
199,761
266,429
Other non-current assets
Other non-current assets
35
66
Other assets, net
35
66
Total assets
$
251,128
$
289,201
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL DEFICIENCY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
277,404
$
244,963
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related party
40,483
29,513
Accounts payable - partners
249
—
Short-term note payable - related party
200
—
Current portion of long-term debt, net
78,183
12,627
Derivative liability
1,799
—
Total current liabilities
398,318
287,103
Long-term notes payable - related party, net
129,830
129,796
Long-term debt, net
61,349
74,446
Asset retirement obligations
24,409
22,476
Total liabilities
613,906
513,821
Commitments and contingencies
Capital deficiency:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value - 50,000,000 shares authorized;
none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016,
respectively
—
—
Common stock $0.001 par value - 416,666,667 shares authorized;
215,093,647 and 212,622,218 shares outstanding as of December 31,
2017 and 2016, respectively
215
213
Additional paid-in capital
807,473
792,972
Accumulated deficit
(1,170,184
)
(1,018,292
)
Treasury stock at cost, 307,843 and 99,932 shares as of December
31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
(945
)
(228
)
Total deficit - Erin Energy Corporation
(363,441
)
(225,335
)
Non-controlling interests
663
715
Total capital deficiency
(362,778
)
(224,620
)
Total liabilities and capital deficiency
$
251,128
$
289,201
ERIN ENERGY CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss, including non-controlling interest
$
(152,914
)
$
(143,242
)
$
(431,899
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
55,342
58,051
97,179
Impairment of oil and gas properties
78,711
645
261,208
Write-off of suspended exploratory well costs
—
33,031
—
Asset retirement obligation accretion
1,933
1,867
1,931
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4,496
3,615
2,766
Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligations
—
—
3,653
Unrealized currency transaction gain
(2,536
)
(15,674
)
(2,520
)
Loss on disposal of other property and equipment
148
—
—
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
(2,348
)
—
—
Gain on fair value of derivative liability
(36
)
—
—
Share-based compensation
1,932
2,941
5,027
Payments to settle asset retirement obligations
—
—
(16,640
)
Settlement of accounts payable and accrued expenses
(10,189
)
—
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(3,492
)
630
(804
)
(Increase) decrease in crude oil inventory
2,093
(1,469
)
(2,502
)
(Increase) decrease in prepaids and other current assets
(1,456
)
(187
)
746
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
54,373
66,147
84,000
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,057
6,355
2,145
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(61,015
)
(19,293
)
(84,039
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(61,015
)
(19,293
)
(84,039
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants
—
364
1,855
Payments for treasury stock arising from withholding taxes upon
restricted stock vesting and exercise of stock options
(717
)
(228
)
—
Proceeds from MCB Finance Facility
65,736
—
—
Repayments of MCB Finance Facility
(141
)
—
—
Proceeds from JSC 2017 Note
11,687
—
—
Repayments of term loan facility
(9,101
)
(5,968
)
(337
)
Proceeds from note payable - related party, net
—
6,829
61,815
Proceeds from short-term note payable
—
504
—
Proceeds from short-term notes payable - related party
200
—
—
Repayment of short-term note payable
—
(449
)
—
Debt issuance costs
(8,655
)
(1,040
)
—
Funds released from restricted cash, net
—
6,061
—
Funds restricted for debt service
(9,094
)
—
—
Funding from non-controlling interest
—
—
553
Net cash provided by financing activities
49,915
6,073
63,886
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
—
5,679
1,228
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
14,957
(1,186
)
(16,780
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
7,177
8,363
25,143
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
22,134
$
7,177
$
8,363
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
11,022
$
10,407
$
11,114
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing
activities:
Issuance of common shares for settlement of liabilities
$
3,527
$
—
$
125
Discount on notes payable pursuant to issuance of warrants
$
10,785
$
53
$
4,911
Reduction in oil and gas properties arising from settlement of
accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
11,478
$
10,048
$
—
Reduction in accounts payable from settlement of Northern Offshore
contingency