Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ES-SYSTEM SA    ESSM   PLESSYS00030

ES-SYSTEM SA (ESSM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ES SYSTEM : is the main partner of Architectural Evenings organized by Arch_Eventy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

We are the main partner of 6 gatherings planned for 2018, called Architectural Evenings - an exceptionally interesting and popular event organized by Arch_Eventy, a collective that describes itself as 'a young team focused on promoting the beauty of architecture'.
These events will be held in interesting locations in some of the largest cities of Poland, where the invited special guests will discuss topics related to the newest developments in Polish and international architecture. They will also talk about the possibilities offered by the latest technologies in shaping contemporary spaces.
The first meeting will take place in Szczecin and will feature special guests Barbara and Oskar Grąbczewski, who created the architectural studio OVO Grąbczewscy Architekci in 2002 and have since been granted more than 50 awards, nominations and special mentions in architectural contests and reviews in Poland and all over the world. One of OVO's most important designs is the Museum of Fire in Żory, which features lighting systems delivered by our company.
During this event, the ES-SYSTEM Product Director, Bogdan Skorupka, will present a lecture on Human Centric Lighting - lighting that is focused on human needs.
We warmly encourage you to attend!

Disclaimer

ES-SYSTEM SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ES-SYSTEM SA
04:20pES SYSTEM : is the main partner of Architectural Evenings organized by Arch_Even..
PU
05/16ES SYSTEM : The First International Day of Light. Join us in celebrating its ben..
PU
05/02ES SYSTEM : Always in development, always on the move. Our lighting systems will..
PU
05/02ES SYSTEM : Design or technology? An interview with Waldemar Pilch – Vice-..
PU
More news
Chart ES-SYSTEM SA
Duration : Period :
ES-SYSTEM SA Technical Analysis Chart | ESSM | PLESSYS00030 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Rafal Gawrylak Chairman-Management Board
Bozena Ciupinska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arkadiusz Chojnacki Member-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Wojciechowski Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Pilszczek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ES-SYSTEM SA10.77%0
OSRAM LICHT-28.12%6 706
ACUITY BRANDS-32.86%4 868
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD23.16%4 795
SIGNIFY-17.94%4 180
FAGERHULT AB-15.82%1 122
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.