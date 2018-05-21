ES SYSTEM : is the main partner of Architectural Evenings organized by Arch_Eventy

We are the main partner of 6 gatherings planned for 2018, called Architectural Evenings - an exceptionally interesting and popular event organized by Arch_Eventy, a collective that describes itself as 'a young team focused on promoting the beauty of architecture'.

These events will be held in interesting locations in some of the largest cities of Poland, where the invited special guests will discuss topics related to the newest developments in Polish and international architecture. They will also talk about the possibilities offered by the latest technologies in shaping contemporary spaces.

The first meeting will take place in Szczecin and will feature special guests Barbara and Oskar Grąbczewski, who created the architectural studio OVO Grąbczewscy Architekci in 2002 and have since been granted more than 50 awards, nominations and special mentions in architectural contests and reviews in Poland and all over the world. One of OVO's most important designs is the Museum of Fire in Żory, which features lighting systems delivered by our company.

During this event, the ES-SYSTEM Product Director, Bogdan Skorupka, will present a lecture on Human Centric Lighting - lighting that is focused on human needs.

We warmly encourage you to attend!

