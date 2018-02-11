Espial : Buckeye Signs Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial

Espial announced today that Buckeye Broadband, a leading provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and telephone services to customers across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan has signed an agreement to license Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform. With Elevate, video customers get an immersive experience, advanced voice control, and easy access to OTT services including Netflix and YouTube.

“Elevate enhances the experience of our video customers, while giving us flexibility in how we deliver those experiences in the future,” said Jeff Abbas, President and General Manager of Buckeye Broadband. “The continuous innovation being driven on Elevate helps us increase customer engagement and satisfaction while mindfully controlling our expenses.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Buckeye Broadband to enhance and enrich their customers’ entertainment experience,” said Matt James, Espial’s vice president of North America sales. “The video industry is in the middle of a significant shift in which Pay TV operators face unprecedented competition. With Elevate, operators of any size can have affordable access to the latest features that customers love, across a variety of traditional and next-generation platforms.”

Elevate is a multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) video platform allowing operators to manage, deliver, and monetize compelling video experiences. The platform offers consumers a rich user interface with voice-based navigation, discovery, and viewing of traditional content and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. Elevate provides operators with cloud tools for their operations, marketing, support, and engineering team – including analytics, promotions, segmentation, and diagnostics. More information is available at www.espial.com.

Buckeye Broadband is an innovative technology company that connects residents and businesses in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to cutting-edge, high speed internet, telephone, and broadcast services. For more than 50 years, Buckeye Broadband has been recognized for exceptional customer service and its commitment to supporting the community. Buckeye Broadband is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. More information is available at www.buckeyebroadband.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180211005039/en/