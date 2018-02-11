Espial : Buckeye Signs Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial

Espial announced today that Buckeye Broadband, a leading provider of
high-speed internet, digital TV and telephone services to customers
across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan has signed an agreement to
license Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform. With Elevate, video
customers get an immersive experience, advanced voice control, and easy
access to OTT services including Netflix and YouTube.
“Elevate enhances the experience of our video customers, while giving us
flexibility in how we deliver those experiences in the future,” said
Jeff Abbas, President and General Manager of Buckeye Broadband. “The
continuous innovation being driven on Elevate helps us increase customer
engagement and satisfaction while mindfully controlling our expenses.”
“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Buckeye Broadband
to enhance and enrich their customers’ entertainment experience,” said
Matt James, Espial’s vice president of North America sales. “The video
industry is in the middle of a significant shift in which Pay TV
operators face unprecedented competition. With Elevate, operators of any
size can have affordable access to the latest features that customers
love, across a variety of traditional and next-generation platforms.”
Elevate is a multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) video platform
allowing operators to manage, deliver, and monetize compelling video
experiences. The platform offers consumers a rich user interface
with voice-based navigation, discovery, and viewing of traditional
content and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. Elevate
provides operators with cloud tools for their operations, marketing,
support, and engineering team – including analytics, promotions,
segmentation, and diagnostics. More information is available at www.espial.com.
Buckeye Broadband is an innovative technology company that connects
residents and businesses in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to
cutting-edge, high speed internet, telephone, and broadcast services.
For more than 50 years, Buckeye Broadband has been recognized for
exceptional customer service and its commitment to supporting the
community. Buckeye Broadband is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. More
information is available at www.buckeyebroadband.com.
