Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Espial Group Inc.    ESP   CA2966511024

ESPIAL GROUP INC. (ESP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Espial : Buckeye Signs Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 08:00pm CET

Espial announced today that Buckeye Broadband, a leading provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and telephone services to customers across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan has signed an agreement to license Espial’s Elevate SaaS video platform. With Elevate, video customers get an immersive experience, advanced voice control, and easy access to OTT services including Netflix and YouTube.

“Elevate enhances the experience of our video customers, while giving us flexibility in how we deliver those experiences in the future,” said Jeff Abbas, President and General Manager of Buckeye Broadband. “The continuous innovation being driven on Elevate helps us increase customer engagement and satisfaction while mindfully controlling our expenses.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Buckeye Broadband to enhance and enrich their customers’ entertainment experience,” said Matt James, Espial’s vice president of North America sales. “The video industry is in the middle of a significant shift in which Pay TV operators face unprecedented competition. With Elevate, operators of any size can have affordable access to the latest features that customers love, across a variety of traditional and next-generation platforms.”

Elevate is a multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) video platform allowing operators to manage, deliver, and monetize compelling video experiences. The platform offers consumers a rich user interface with voice-based navigation, discovery, and viewing of traditional content and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. Elevate provides operators with cloud tools for their operations, marketing, support, and engineering team – including analytics, promotions, segmentation, and diagnostics. More information is available at www.espial.com.

Buckeye Broadband is an innovative technology company that connects residents and businesses in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to cutting-edge, high speed internet, telephone, and broadcast services. For more than 50 years, Buckeye Broadband has been recognized for exceptional customer service and its commitment to supporting the community. Buckeye Broadband is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. More information is available at www.buckeyebroadband.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESPIAL GROUP INC.
08:00p ESPIAL : Buckeye Signs Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial
01/25 ESPIAL GROUP INC. : Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner, Espial Group, Kinaxis Comp..
2017 ESPIAL GROUP INC. : Today’s Free Reports Espial Group Kinaxis Computer Modelling..
2017 ESPIAL : Hiawatha Broadband Communications Chooses Espial Elevate SaaS Cloud Pla..
2017 ESPIAL GROUP INC. : Today’s Research Reports on Espial Group, EXFO Inc., VIQ Sol..
2017 ESPIAL : Elevate Introduces Amazon Alexa Voice Support
2017 ESPIAL GROUP INC. : Research Initiated on Technology Stocks, Espial Group, Kinax..
2017 ESPIAL : MCTV Launches IPTV Services With Espial Elevate
2017 ESPIAL : Wins TV Tech Global IBC2017 Best of Show Award for Elevate Cloud SaaS P..
2017 ESPIAL : Delivers Valuable CAS Contributions to RDK Community
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Espial Group reports Q3 results
2017 Espial Group reports Q2 results
2017 Espial Group reports Q1 results
2017 Espial Group reports Q4 results
2016 Espial Group reports Q3 results
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 30,7 M
EBIT 2017 -10,2 M
Net income 2017 -10,7 M
Finance 2017 36,7 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,03x
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
Capitalization 68,3 M
Chart ESPIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Espial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | ESP | CA2966511024 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ESPIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  CAD
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaison Dolvane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Seeligsohn Chairman
Yvonne Holland Vice President-Worldwide Engineering & Operations
Carl Gilbert Smith Chief Financial Officer
Kumanan Yogaratnam Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPIAL GROUP INC.-4.50%54
ADOBE SYSTEMS5.66%91 021
ELECTRONIC ARTS10.93%35 979
AUTODESK-0.02%23 086
WORKDAY INC9.07%23 082
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES-5.23%16 050
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.