Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

DATE OF RELEASE OF ESR-REIT'S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR

THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is pleased to announce that ESR- REIT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018 will be released on 13 August 2018 (Monday) before trading hours.

A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.com and www.esr-reit.com.sg.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT

(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No.100132-5)

Adrian Chui

7 August 2018

For further enquiries, please contact:

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited Cheryl Lim

Marketing Communications Manager Tel: +65 6222 3339 [email protected]

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 March 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 47 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 9.7 million square feet and a property value of S$1.65 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: General Industrial, Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable and secure income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

 Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

 Pro-active asset management;

 Divestment of non-core properties; and

 Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by two stakeholders, namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (indirectly c.80 percent) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") (20 percent):

 ESR is a leading pure-play pan-Asia logistics real estate developer, owner, and operator focused on the key metropolitan areas most closely tied with consumption and global trade. Co-founded by senior management and Warburg Pincus, ESR is backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPPIB, Goldman Sachs, PGGM, Ping An and SK Holdings. The ESR platform represents one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region with assets under management (AUM) of US$12 billion, and over 10 million square metres of projects owned and under development across China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and India. The company also runs capital and fund management offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

 Mitsui is one of the largest corporate conglomerates in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world. Mitsui also developed the Japan Logistics Fund Inc., a publicly listed REIT in Japan dedicated to investing in distribution facilities.

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visitwww.esr-reit.com.sg

1 Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.

