Essendant : Board Declares Regular Dividend

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) announced that on July 25, 2018 its board of directors declared a $0.14 per share dividend payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. is a leading national distributor of workplace items, with 2017 net sales of $5.0 billion. The company provides access to a broad assortment of over 170,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. Essendant serves a diverse group of customers, including independent resellers, national resellers and e-commerce businesses. The Company's network of distribution centers enables the Company to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S.

For Investor Inquiries:

[email protected]

847.627.2900

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essendants-board-declares-regular-dividend-300687147.html

SOURCE Essendant Inc.