Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Essendant Inc    ESND

ESSENDANT INC (ESND)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Essendant : To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2017 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 07:01pm CET

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) announced plans to report fourth quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, after close of market.  In connection with the earnings release, Essendant will host a conference call the following morning on Thursday, February 22, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.  The press release containing the full text of the earnings announcement and accompanying financial tables, along with a financial slide presentation and other information relating to the call, will be available within the investors (quarterly results) page of Essendant's corporate website.

Essendant Logo (PRNewsFoto/Essendant Inc.)

Investors may participate in the earnings call by dialing (877) 358-2531 in the U.S. and Canada or (412) 902-6623 if international and ask to be joined into the Essendant call. To listen to the webcast via the Internet, participants should visit the company's website at investors.essendant.com at least 10 minutes before the call begins.  An archived version of the call will be available on the quarterly results page at investors.essendant.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Essendant 

Essendant Inc. is a leading national wholesale distributor of workplace items, with 2016 net sales of $5.4 billion. The company stocks a broad assortment of over 190,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. The Company's network of 70 distribution centers enables the Company to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S. For more information, visit www.essendant.com.   

Essendant common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol ESND.

For Inquiries:
[email protected]
847.627.2900

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essendant-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-results-300582566.html

SOURCE Essendant Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENDANT INC
07:01p ESSENDANT : To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2017 Results
2017 ESSENDANT INC. (NASDAQ : ESND) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Of..
2017 ESSENDANT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
2017 ESSENDANT INC : ex-dividend day
2017 ESSENDANT : to Attend 2017 KeyBanc Capital Markets Consumer Conference
2017 ESSENDANT INC : Essendant Inc. to Host Earnings Call
2017 ESSENDANT INC. (NASDAQ : ESND) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial ..
2017 ESSENDANT : reports 3Q loss
2017 ESSENDANT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
2017 ESSENDANT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 CONSUMERS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 30 pm
2017 Biggest Winners And Losers This Earnings Season
2017 Essendant's (ESND) CEO Ric Phillips on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc..
2017 Essendant 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Midday Gainers / Losers
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.