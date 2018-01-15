Essendant : To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2017 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) announced plans to report fourth quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, after close of market. In connection with the earnings release, Essendant will host a conference call the following morning on Thursday, February 22, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The press release containing the full text of the earnings announcement and accompanying financial tables, along with a financial slide presentation and other information relating to the call, will be available within the investors (quarterly results) page of Essendant's corporate website.

Investors may participate in the earnings call by dialing (877) 358-2531 in the U.S. and Canada or (412) 902-6623 if international and ask to be joined into the Essendant call. To listen to the webcast via the Internet, participants should visit the company's website at investors.essendant.com at least 10 minutes before the call begins. An archived version of the call will be available on the quarterly results page at investors.essendant.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. is a leading national wholesale distributor of workplace items, with 2016 net sales of $5.4 billion. The company stocks a broad assortment of over 190,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. The Company's network of 70 distribution centers enables the Company to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S. For more information, visit www.essendant.com.

Essendant common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol ESND.

