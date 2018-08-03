Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essent Group Ltd    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD (ESNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Essent Group Ltd : Essent Group Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-FFC09DFA242F4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSENT GROUP LTD
02:11pESSENT GROUP LTD : Essent Group Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:06pESSENT GROUP LTD. (NYSE : ESNT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial..
AQ
01:21pESSENT GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
12:40pESSENT GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:31pESSENT GROUP LTD. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/13Breakfast Technical Briefing on Ally Financial and Three Other Additional Mor..
AC
07/12ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August..
BU
05/30ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of..
BU
05/24ESSENT GROUP LTD. : CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Manag..
BU
05/10ESSENT GROUP LTD. : Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:32aEssent Group beats by $0.08, revenue in-line 
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/16The Smart Way To Find Undervalued Stocks 
06/08Essent Group made a Top Idea at Zelman; shares gain nearly 4% 
05/21NMIH falls after introducing new risk-based pricing platform 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 712 M
EBIT 2018 498 M
Net income 2018 439 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,65
P/E ratio 2019 7,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 3 736 M
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Casale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence E. McAlee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Allan S. Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD-11.91%3 736
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.21%491 522
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.54%35 426
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-5.39%34 520
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-6.85%33 268
SAMPO OYJ-6.07%27 943
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.