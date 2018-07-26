Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Essilor International    EI   FR0000121667

ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL (EI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Approves Essilor, Luxottica Deal With Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:35am CEST

BEIJING--China's antitrust authority said it has approved a merger deal between French optical-lens maker Essilor International SA and Italy eyewear firm Luxottica Group SpA with conditions.

Among several restrictions, the merged company cannot ban Chinese eyewear sellers from selling their competitors' products, except for single-brand and franchise stores, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement posted on its website late Wednesday.

The deal is still awaiting a nod from Turkish authorities after gaining approval from the European Union in March.

Write to Liyan Qi at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL 2.42% 126.95 Real-time Quote.7.83%
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SA --End-of-day quote.
LUXOTTICA GROUP -0.04% 56.64 End-of-day quote.10.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL
10:35aChina Approves Essilor, Luxottica Deal With Conditions
DJ
06:31aESSILOR - NEWS RELEASE : Publication of the 2018 Interim Financial Report
GL
06:31aESSILOR - NEWS RELEASE : Publication of the 2018 Interim Financial Report
AQ
06:31aESSILOR - NEWS RELEASE : Strong Second Quarter, Delivering on the Growth Strateg..
GL
07/23ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL : Luxottica posts flat H1 results as it waits on Essilor m..
RE
07/19ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Monitoring Compo..
AQ
07/12ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL : Patent Issued for Method for Taping an Optical Lens Memb..
AQ
07/05ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "A Head Mounted A..
AQ
07/04ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL : And delfin extend the deadline of the combination agreem..
AQ
07/01PECH OPTICAL : A step-by-step tour of the Sioux City optical lab
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28EUROSTOXX 50 DAILY : Mixed Performance 
02/22EUROSTOXX 50 DAILY : Lower Values After Disappointing PMI Data 
02/20THE IMITATION GAME : Part 3 - Quality Investing Case Studies 
02/20THE IMITATION GAME : Part 2 
2017Essilor International (ESLOF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 509 M
EBIT 2018 1 302 M
Net income 2018 849 M
Debt 2018 1 239 M
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 32,43
P/E ratio 2019 28,52
EV / Sales 2018 3,77x
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 27 053 M
Chart ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Essilor International Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Sagnières Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vacherot President, Co-COO & Non-Independent Director
Paul du Saillant Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Halper Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL7.83%31 751
THE COOPER COMPANIES17.03%12 321
MENICON CO LTD-10.50%956
SHANGHAI CONANT MACROFLAG GROUP CO LTD.--.--%811
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%343
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.77%63
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.