China Approves Essilor, Luxottica Deal With Conditions

BEIJING--China's antitrust authority said it has approved a merger deal between French optical-lens maker Essilor International SA and Italy eyewear firm Luxottica Group SpA with conditions.

Among several restrictions, the merged company cannot ban Chinese eyewear sellers from selling their competitors' products, except for single-brand and franchise stores, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement posted on its website late Wednesday.

The deal is still awaiting a nod from Turkish authorities after gaining approval from the European Union in March.

