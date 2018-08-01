Esso Thailand PCL : introduces new partner with new campaign “Spend More Get More with Citi Credit Card”

Wednesday 1 Aug. 2018

Bangkok - Manoch Munjitjuntra (2nd from the left), director and retail sales manager, Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Sandeep Batra (3rd from the left), head of credit cards and loans of Citibank Thailand jointly launch a new co-promotional campaign, 'Spend More Get More with Citi credit cards'. Esso customers will get a can of M-Presso Double Shot coffee (180ml) with a value of 15 baht on every 800 baht spend with Citibank credit card at participating service stations in Bangkok and greater Bangkok during 1 August - 30 September 2018 or while supplies last.

