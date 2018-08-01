Log in
ESSO (THAILAND) PCL (ESSO)
Esso Thailand PCL : introduces new partner with new campaign "Spend More Get More with Citi Credit Card"

08/01/2018

Wednesday 1 Aug. 2018

Bangkok - Manoch Munjitjuntra (2nd from the left), director and retail sales manager, Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Sandeep Batra (3rd from the left), head of credit cards and loans of Citibank Thailand jointly launch a new co-promotional campaign, 'Spend More Get More with Citi credit cards'. Esso customers will get a can of M-Presso Double Shot coffee (180ml) with a value of 15 baht on every 800 baht spend with Citibank credit card at participating service stations in Bangkok and greater Bangkok during 1 August - 30 September 2018 or while supplies last.

Contact:

Retail Marketing :
Napaporn Changrattanachaichok Tel: 085-480-1186 Email: [email protected]
Niran Dejpaiboonyos Tel. 085-480-1101 Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:37:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 161 B
EBIT 2018 6 819 M
Net income 2018 5 886 M
Debt 2018 16 627 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 9,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 51 567 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,3  THB
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Robert Osterstock Chairman & Managing Director
Warathum Tungittiplakorn Manager-Thailand Fuel Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Smit Tiemprasert Independent Non-Executive Director
Wattanee Phanachet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSO (THAILAND) PCL1 552
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.60%284 617
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.18%196 414
TOTAL21.32%167 483
EQUINOR21.35%85 858
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.04%71 714
