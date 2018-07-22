CIRCULAR: PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION OF eSUN OPTIONS GRANTED BY eSUN HOLDINGS LIMITED 0 07/22/2018 | 01:23pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those deﬁned in the accompanying composite document dated 23 July 2018 (the "eSun Composite Document") jointly issued by eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun"), Lai Sun Development Company Limited ("LSD") and Transtrend Holdings Limited (the "Offeror"). ৰ˖່̤Ϟהܸ̮d͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸה͜൚คၾᎇڝ͟ᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᔮᅃᘆ™eᘆอ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜ᘆอ೯࢝™ʿ Transtrend Holdings Limited€˜ࠅߒɛ™׵ɚཧɓɞϋɖ˜ɚɤɧ˚ᑌΥ̊ ೯ʘၝΥ˖΁€˜ᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁™הޢ֛٫ՈϞ޴Ν଄່f Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance. ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡e࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡࿁͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘʫ࢙฿ʔࠋபd࿁Չ๟ᆽ׌אҁ዆׌͵ʔ೯ڌ΂Оᑊ׼dԨ׼ᆽڌͪ฿ʔ࿁Ϊ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅ ٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸΌ௅א΂О௅΅ʫ࢙Ͼପ͛אΪ࠿፠༈ഃʫ࢙Ͼˏߧʘ΂Оฦ̰וዄ΂Оப΂f PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE eSUN OPTION OFFER. ტɨν૧ટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒdሗԴ͉͜४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶʿൗቖڌࣸf eSun Holdings Limited 豐德麗控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) €׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock Code: 571) €ٰ΅˾໮j571 PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION OF eSUN OPTIONS GRANTED BY eSUN HOLDINGS LIMITED ᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡બ̈ʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘ४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶʿൗቖڌࣸ To be completed in full ӊධѩ඲෬ᄳ To: Company Secretary of eSun Holdings Limited 11th Floor, Lai Sun Commercial Centre, 680 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong ߧjᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡ʮ̡।ࣣ ࠰ಥɘᎲڗӍᝄ༸ 680 ໮ᘆอਠุʕː 11 ᅽ FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the eSun Optionholder named below hereby accepts the eSun Option Offer and agrees to the surrender for cancellation the number of eSun Option(s) speciﬁed below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the eSun Composite Document. ɨࠑᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛᔫϤܲɨΐ˾ᄆટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒԨΝจʹΫɨΐᅰͦٙᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ˸Զൗቖdઓ඲፭ς͉ڌࣸʿᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ʫʘૢಛʿૢ΁f eSun Options under the share option scheme of eSun adopted on 23 December 2005 ᔮᅃᘆ׵ɚཧཧʞϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɧ˚મॶʘᒅٰᛆࠇྌධɨʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ Number of eSun Option(s) at the exercise price of HK$0.728 per eSun Share surrendered for cancellation (Note) ʹΫԶൗቖʘӊٰᔮᅃᘆٰ΅БԴᄆ 0.728 ಥʩʘ ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦ€ڝൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Number of eSun Option(s) at the exercise price of HK$0.920 per eSun Share surrendered for cancellation (Note) ʹΫԶൗቖʘӊٰᔮᅃᘆٰ΅БԴᄆ 0.920 ಥʩʘ ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦ€ڝൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Number of eSun Option(s) at the exercise price of HK$1.612 per eSun Share surrendered for cancellation (Note) ʹΫԶൗቖʘӊٰᔮᅃᘆٰ΅БԴᄆ 1.612 ಥʩʘ ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦ€ڝൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ eSun Options under the share option scheme of eSun adopted on 11 December 2015 ᔮᅃᘆ׵ɚཧɓʞϋɤɚ˜ɤɓ˚મॶʘᒅٰᛆࠇྌධɨʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ Number of eSun Option(s) at the exercise price of HK$1.360 per eSun Share surrendered for cancellation (Note) ʹΫԶൗቖʘӊٰᔮᅃᘆٰ΅БԴᄆ 1.360 ಥʩʘ ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦ€ڝൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Details of eSun Optionholder ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ༟ࣘ Family name ֑ˤ Forename Το Address ήѧ Telephone number ཥ༑໮ᇁ CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ eSun Options under the share option scheme of eSun adopted on 23 December 2005 ᔮᅃᘆ׵ɚཧཧʞϋɤɚ˜ɚɤɧ˚મॶʘᒅٰᛆࠇྌධɨʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ HK$0.572 for each eSun Option at the exercise price of HK$0.728 per eSun Share ఱӊ΅ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ӊٰБԴᄆ 0.728 ಥʩʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆϾԊdމ 0.572 ಥʩ HK$0.380 for each eSun Option at the exercise price of HK$0.920 per eSun Share ఱӊ΅ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ӊٰБԴᄆ 0.920 ಥʩʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆϾԊdމ 0.380 ಥʩ HK$0.01 for every 100 eSun Option at the exercise price of HK$1.612 per eSun Share or, if lesser, any part thereof ఱӊ 100 ΅ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ӊٰБԴᄆ 1.612 ಥʩʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ€אࡊ᙮༰ˇᅰͦdۆܸՉ΂О௅΅ϾԊdމ 0.01 ಥʩ eSun Options under the share option scheme of eSun adopted on 11 December 2015 ᔮᅃᘆ׵ɚཧɓʞϋɤɚ˜ɤɓ˚મॶʘᒅٰᛆࠇྌධɨʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ HK$0.01 for every 100 eSun Option at the exercise price of HK$1.360 per eSun Share or, if lesser, any part thereof ఱӊ 100 ΅ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ӊٰБԴᄆ 1.360ಥʩʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ€אࡊ᙮༰ˇᅰͦdۆܸՉ΂О௅΅ϾԊdމ 0.01 ಥʩ Signed by the eSun Optionholder in the presence of: ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j Name of Witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τj Signature of the eSun Optionholder ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛᖦ໇ Signature of Witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇jAddress of Witness ԈᗇɛήѧjOccupation of Witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุj Date of signing this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸٙᖦ໇˚ಂ Note: Insert the total number of eSun Options for which the eSun Option Offer is accepted. ڝൗjሗ෬ɪટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒהऒʿʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᐼᅰf THIS PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ("HSBC") is making the eSun Option Offer on behalf of the Offeror. The making of the eSun Option Offer to the eSun Optionholders who are citizens, residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be subject to the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an overseas eSun Optionholder, you should inform yourself about and observe all applicable legal, tax and regulatory requirements. If you wish to accept the eSun Option Offer, it is your responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including obtaining all governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes payable by you in respect of the acceptance of the eSun Option Offer in such jurisdiction. Acceptance of the eSun Option Offer by you will constitute a representation and warranty by you to LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and their respective advisers, including HSBC, the ﬁnancial adviser to LSD and the Offeror in respect of the Offers, that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to which you are subject to receive and accept the eSun Option Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registrations or ﬁlings required in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes, duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance, surrender and/or cancellation in any jurisdiction, and that such acceptance, surrender and/or cancellation shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. This PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the eSun Composite Document. The provisions of Appendix I to the eSun Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE The eSun Option Offer is conditional. To accept the eSun Option Offer made by HSBC on behalf of the Offeror, you must deliver this duly completed and signed PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance together with the relevant certiﬁcate(s), document(s) of title or entitlement in respect of the eSun Options and/or any other document(s) (if applicable) evidencing the grant of the eSun Options to you (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for your holding of the eSun Options or if applicable, for not less than the number of the eSun Options in respect of which you intend to accept the eSun Option Offer, by post or by hand, to the company secretary of eSun Holdings Limited, 11th Floor, Lai Sun Commercial Centre, 680 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong marked "eSun Holdings Limited - eSun Option Offer" on the envelope so as to reach the company secretary of eSun as soon as possible but in any event by not later than 4:00 p.m. on 20 August 2018, (Monday), being the ﬁrst eSun Share Offer Closing Date, or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION OF eSUN OPTIONS To: The Offeror and HSBC 1. My execution of this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance shall be binding on my successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a) my irrevocable acceptance of the eSun Option Offer made by HSBC on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the eSun Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of eSun Options speciﬁed in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance; (b) my irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or HSBC and/or their respective agent(s) to deliver a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my favour for the cash consideration to which I shall become entitled under the terms of the eSun Option Offer for my collection at the ofﬁce of eSun in Hong Kong at 11th Floor, Lai Sun Commercial Centre, 680 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong within seven (7) Business Days following the later of (i) the date on which the eSun Offers become or are declared unconditional in all respects; and (ii) the date of receipt of this completed PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance together with all the relevant document(s) by the company secretary of eSun to render the acceptance, surrender and cancellation under the eSun Option Offer valid; (c) my undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to cancel my eSun Option(s) surrendered for cancellation under the eSun Option Offer; (d) my agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by LSD and/or the Offeror and/or eSun and/or HSBC and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any of the authorities contained herein; and (e) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to and of the Offeror, HSBC and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any documents on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the eSun Option Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of cancelling my/our eSun Option(s) surrendered for cancellation under the eSun Option Offer.

2. I understand that acceptance of the eSun Option Offer by me will, subject to the eSun Offers becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects, result in the cancellation of those relevant eSun Options, together with all rights attaching thereto.

3. In the event that my acceptance is not valid in accordance with the terms of the eSun Option Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease, in which event, I authorise and request you to return to me this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance duly cancelled, together with the relevant certificate(s), document(s) of title or entitlement in respect of the eSun Options and/or any other document(s) (if applicable) evidencing the grant of the eSun Options to me (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), by delivering to the ofﬁce of eSun in Hong Kong at the address stated in 1(b) above for my collection.

4. I enclose the relevant certificate(s), document(s) of title or entitlement in respect of the eSun Options and/or any other document(s) (if applicable) evidencing the grant of the eSun Options to me (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my holding of eSun Option(s) which is/are surrendered for cancellation on the terms and conditions of the eSun Option Offer. I understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any form(s) of acceptance and/or the relevant certiﬁcate(s), document(s) of title or entitlement in respect of the eSun Options and/or any other document(s) (if applicable) evidencing the grant of the eSun Options to me (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given.

5. I represent and warrant to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC that I am the registered holder of the number of eSun Option(s) specified in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance and I have the full right, power and authority to surrender the eSun Option(s) for cancellation by way of acceptance of the eSun Option Offer.

6. I represent and warrant to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC, that I have observed and am permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to which I am subject to receive and accept the eSun Option Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registrations or ﬁlings required in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements; and that I have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes or other required payments due from me in connection with such acceptance, surrender and cancellation in any jurisdiction; and I have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in LSD, the Offeror, eSun or HSBC or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the eSun Option Offer or my acceptance thereof and that such acceptance, surrender and cancellation shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

7. I represent and warrant to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC that I shall be fully responsible for the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes, duties and other required payments due from me in connection with my acceptance, surrender and/or cancellation of the eSun Option Offer.

8. I acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the eSun Composite Document and this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance and as permitted under the Takeovers Code, all acceptances, instructions, authorisations and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable. ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸɗࠠࠅ˖΁d ტɨ඲уࣛஈଣf ტɨν࿁͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸٙ΂О˙ࠦאᏐમ՟ٙБਗϞ΂ОဲਪdᏐፔ༔ ტɨʘܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠeൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴eვБ຾ଣeܛࢪeਖ਼ุ ึࠇࢪאՉ˼ਖ਼ุᚥਪf ࠰ಥɪऎ䁩ᔮვБϞࠢʮ̡€˜䁩ᔮ™͍˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒfΣԒމ࠰ಥྤ̡̮جᛆਜٙʮ͏e֢͏א਷͏ٙᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ౤̈ᔮᅃᘆᒅ ٰᛆࠅߒאึաՑϞᗫ̡جᛆਜʘجԷה஝ࠢfࡊ ტɨމऎ̮ʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛd ტɨᏐІБə༆ʿ፭ςהϞቇ͜جܛe೼ਕא္၍஝֛f ტɨν૧ ટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒd඲ІБڦॶΌࠦ፭ςϞᗫ̡جᛆਜʘ޴ᗫجܛʿج஝dܼ̍ᐏ੻ɓʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdԨ፭ςɓʲהც˓ᚃʿ ္၍אجܛ஝֛d˲ਗ਼඲ఱ޴ᗫ̡جᛆਜટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒᏐ˹ʘ΂О೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධࠋபf ტɨટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒdу࿴ϓ ტɨΣᘆ อႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿ־ഃ΢Іٙᚥਪdܼ̍䁩ᔮ€ᘆอ೯࢝ʿࠅߒɛᗫ׵ࠅߒʘৌਕᚥਪᑊ׼ʿڭᗇტɨʊ፭ς ტɨהա၍ᒍʘה Ϟቇ͜جܛʿج஝˸ʿ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝ᐏʪ஢ટϗʿટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾ ტɨʊ࣬ኽɓʲ̀ࠅ˓ᚃʿ፭ς္၍אجܛ஝֛՟੻ɓ ʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจʿ፬Ѽהცʘ೮াʿπᏦdԨʊ˕˹ ტɨ׵΂О̡جᛆਜટॶeʹΫʿŊאൗቖϾᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ ˼೼ධeᅄ൬אՉ˼הცಛධdϾϞᗫટॶeʹΫʿŊאൗቖਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸᏐၾᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ɓԻቡᛘfᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ڝ፽ɓʘૢ˖ʊ༱ɝԨ࿴ϓ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘɓ௅΅f ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘ෬ᄳ˙ج ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒڝ੭ૢ΁f ტɨν૧ટॶ䁩ᔮ˾ڌࠅߒɛהЪٙᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒd ტɨ̀඲ਗ਼ʊ͍ό෬ѼԨᖦ໇ٙ४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸஹ Νఱ ტɨהܵʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆא€νቇ͜ʔˇ׵ ტɨᏝટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒٙᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦٙϞᗫᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᗇࣣeᛆᗇאᛆू˖΁dʿŊא ტ ɨᐏબᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘ΂ОՉ˼ᗇ׼˖΁€νቇ͜€ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהც˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣɓԻ˸ඉ੔אਖ਼ɛ৔ʹʘ˙όኋҞ৔תᔮᅃᘆછٰ Ϟࠢʮ̡ʮ̡।ࣣϗdήѧމ࠰ಥɘᎲڗӍᝄ༸ 680 ໮ᘆอਠุʕː 11 ᅽdڦ܆ࠦൗ׼˜ᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡ - ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒ™˸৔༺ᔮᅃᘆʮ̡।ࣣdઓ ೌሞνОʔ੻፰׵ɚཧɓɞϋɞ˜ɚɤ˚€݋ಂɓ€уୋɓࡈᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ࿚˟˚ಂɨʹ̬͍ࣛdאࠅߒɛ࣬ኽϗᒅςۆהᔾ֛ʿʮбʘ༰ܝࣛගʿŊא˚ ಂf ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘ४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶʿൗቖڌࣸ ߧjࠅߒɛʿ䁩ᔮ 1. ͉ɛᖦ໇͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸਗ਼࿁͉ɛٙᘱוɛʿաᜫɛϞߒҼɢdуڌͪj (a) ͉ɛʔ̙࿞Ϋήટॶ͟䁩ᔮ˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈Ԩ༱׵ᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ٙᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒ˸ϗ՟˾ᄆdܲᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ڌࣸה༱Ϟᗫૢಛʿૢ΁ϗ ᒅ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸɪה෬ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦi (b) ͉ɛʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪԨબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊא䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іٙ˾ଣdਗ਼͉ɛ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒٙૢಛᏐ੻ٙତږ˾ᄆ˸˜ʔ੻ᔷᜫ - ̥ࡘɝױ᎘ ɛሪ˒™˙όΣ͉ɛʹ˹ྌᇞ˕ୃd׵ (i) ᔮᅃᘆࠅߒ׵΢˙ࠦϓމא஗܁бމೌૢ΁ʘ˚iʿ (ii) ᔮᅃᘆʮ̡।ࣣટᐏʊ෬Ѽʘ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅ ߒટॶڌࣸdஹΝɓʲϞᗫ˖΁ߧԴᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒධɨʘટॶeʹΫʿൗቖމϞࣖʘ˚€˸༰፰٫މ๟ܝৎࠇɖ (7) ࡈᐄุ˚ʫd੔೯Їᔮᅃᘆί ࠰ಥٙ፬ԫஈ€ήѧމ࠰ಥɘᎲڗӍᝄ༸ 680 ໮ᘆอਠุʕː 11 ᅽ˸Զ͉ɛჯ՟i (c) ͉ɛוፕ׵̀ცאቇ຅ࣛᖦͭՉ˼˖΁ԨЪ̈Չ˼Бਗאԫ֝d˸ආɓӉᆽڭൗቖ͉ɛఱટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒϾʹΫʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆi (d) ͉ɛΝจ৛Ⴉᘆอ೯࢝ʿŊאࠅߒɛʿŊאᔮᅃᘆʿŊא䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іٙ˾ଣא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻ׵БԴ͉ڌࣸה༱ٙ΂ Оબᛆ̙ࣛЪ̈אආБٙ΂ОБਗאԫ֝iʿ (e) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸݼٙ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃ෬Ѽeࡌҷʿᖦͭ΂ОϞᗫ͉ɛŊш ഃટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒٙ˖΁dԨમ՟΂ОՉ˼̙ঐ᙮̀ࠅאᛆ֝ٙБਗd˸ک࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒൗቖ͉ɛŊшഃהʹΫ˸Զൗቖٙᔮᅃᘆᒅٰ ᛆf

2. ͉ɛ׼͉ͣɛટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒਗ਼ܙᔮᅃᘆࠅߒ׵הϞ˙ࠦϓމא஗܁бމೌૢ΁ܝdኬߧൗቖ༈ഃ޴ᗫᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʿՉהڝ੭ٙɓʲᛆлf

3. νܲᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒٙૢಛ͉ɛٙટॶމೌࣖdۆɪ˖ୋ 1 ݬה༱ٙהϞܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩึ̰ࣖfίϤઋرɨd͉ɛબᛆԨࠅӋ ტɨਗ਼͉ɛʊ͍ όൗቖ͉ٙ४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸஹΝᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘϞᗫᗇࣣeᛆᗇאᛆू˖΁ʿŊא͉ɛᐏબᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘ΂ОՉ˼ᗇ׼˖΁€νቇ͜ €ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהც˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣܲɪ˖ୋ 1(b) ݬהΐήѧ੔ʚᔮᅃᘆ׵࠰ಥٙ፬ԫஈ˸Զ͉ɛჯ՟f

4. ͉ɛধڝɪ͉ɛהܵΌ௅Ŋ௅΅ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘϞᗫᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᗇࣣeᛆᗇאᛆू˖΁dʿŊא͉ɛᐏબᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘ΂ОՉ˼ᗇ׼˖΁€νቇ͜ €ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהც˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdʹΫ ტɨܲ๫ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ʚ˸ൗቖf͉ɛ׼ͣਗ਼ʔึఱ΂ОટॶڌࣸʿŊ אϞᗫᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᗇࣣeᛆᗇאᛆू˖΁dʿŊא͉ɛᐏબᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆʘ΂ОՉ˼ᗇ׼˖΁€νቇ͜€ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהც˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵ ڭᗇࣣᐏ೯ϗ৆ஷࣣٝf 5. ͉ɛΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ䁩ᔮᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛމ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸהΐ׼ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆᅰͦٙ೮াܵϞɛdϾ͉ɛϞΌ௅ٙ ᛆлeᛆɢʿᛆࠢீཀટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒʹΫ༈ഃᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ˸Զൗቖf

6. ͉ɛΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ䁩ᔮᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛʊ፭ς͉ɛ඲፭ςʘהΐήѧהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝˸ʿ࣬ኽ͉ɛ඲፭ςʘהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝ᐏ ʪ஢ટϗʿટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈiϾ͉ɛʊ՟੻הϞהცִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdʿЪ̈הϞ̀ࠅ˓ᚃא፭ς္၍אجܛ஝֛ה ஝֛ʘɓʲ೮াאπᏦi˲͉ɛʊ׵΂О̡جᛆਜ˕˹͉ɛఱ༈ટॶeʹΫʿൗቖᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධאՉ˼הცಛධiϾ͉ɛԨೌમ՟ א፲ဍમ՟΂ОБਗϾਗ਼ึא̙ঐߧԴᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆא䁩ᔮא΂ОՉ˼ɛɻ༼ˀ΂О̡جᛆਜϞᗫᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒא͉ɛટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆ ࠅߒʘجܛא္၍஝֛dʿϞᗫટॶeʹΫʿൗቖਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf

7. ͉ɛΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ䁩ᔮᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛ඲ఱ˕˹ᗫ׵͉ɛટॶeʹΫʿŊאൗቖᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒᏐ˹ʘ΂О೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ ධ eᅄ൬ʿՉ˼הცಛධוዄΌ௅ப΂f

8. ͉ɛᆽႩdৰᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌܸࣸ׼٫ʿϗᒅςۆהʪ஢٫̮dהϞᔟϤЪ̈ٙɓʲટॶeܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩʔ̙࿞ Ϋf PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statements This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the eSun Option Offer for your eSun Option(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the eSun Option Offer.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance and the eSun Composite Document; • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verification, and any other veriﬁcation or exchange of information; • distributing communications from LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun and/or Lai Fung and/or their respective agents, ofﬁcers and advisers; • establishing beneﬁt entitlements of the eSun Optionholders; • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) or as requested by any governmental or regulatory body which has jurisdiction over LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun and/or Lai Fung and/or their respective agents, ofﬁcers and advisers, and the Registrar; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; • any other purpose in connection with the business of LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and HSBC; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC to discharge its obligations to the eSun Optionholders and/or under applicable regulations, and any other purposes which the eSun Optionholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of. 3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance will be kept confidential but LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to conﬁrm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or any of their respective agents, ofﬁcers and advisers; • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC; • any regulatory or governmental bodies; • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and • any other persons or institutions whom LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.

4. Retention of Personal Data LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC will keep the personal data provided in this PINK Form of eSun Option Offer Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulﬁl the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.

5. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung or HSBC (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS PINK FORM OF eSUN OPTION OFFER ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึ ტɨϞᗫᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃ ᘆʿ䁩ᔮఱϞᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ€˜༈ૢԷ™ ʘ݁ഄʿ࿕Էf 1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘʘࡡΪ ࡊ ტɨ૧ఱ ტɨʘᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆϾટॶᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒdۆ ტ ɨ඲౤Զהცʘࡈɛ༟ࣘd߰͊ঐ౤Զהც༟ࣘd̙ঐึኬߧ ტɨʘ ટॶ͡ሗ஗לאաՑַႬfவ͵̙ঐѳᖟאַ፰੔೯ʚ ტɨ࣬ኽᔮᅃ ᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒᏐ੻ʘ˾ᄆf

2. ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึ͜ ЪeܵϞʿŊאڭπ€˸΂О˙όЪɨΐ͜௄j • ஈଣ ტɨʘટॶ͡ሗʿࣨྼ፭ృ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટ ॶڌࣸʿᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁༱ΐʘૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃi • ࣨྼא՘пࣨྼᖦΤd˸ʿආБ΂ОՉ˼༟ࣘࣨྼאʹ౬i • ೯бᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿŊאᘆᔮʿŊא־ ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰʿᚥਪʘஷৃi • ᆽͭᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛʘᐏूᛆлi • ܲجԷe஝ۆא஝Է஝֛€ೌሞج֛אՉ˼஝֛א࣬ኽ࿁ᘆอႡ Вeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿŊאᘆᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰeᚥਪʿཀ˒೮াஈϞ၍ᒍᛆٙ΂Оִ݁א္၍ዚ ࿴ٙࠅӋЪ̈מᚣi • מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸˙کආБᛆू͡॰i • ϞᗫᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿ䁩ᔮุਕʘ ΂ОՉ˼͜௄iʿ • Ϟᗫɪࠑ΂ОՉ˼ڝ੭אᗫஹ͜௄ʿŊא˿ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯ ࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮ੻˸ᄵБՉ࿁ᔮᅃᘆᒅٰ ᛆܵϞɛʿŊאቇ͜ج஝ධɨʘப΂d˸ʿᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ ̙ঐʔࣛΝจאٝ઄ʘ΂ОՉ˼͜௄f

3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึڭ੗dઓᘆอ ႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮމ༺ߧɪࠑאϞᗫ ΂Оɪࠑʘ͜௄d̙ঐЪ̈־ഃႩމ̀ცʘݟ༔d˸ᆽႩࡈɛ༟ࣘʘ๟ ᆽ׌dˈՉ־ഃ̙ঐΣאІɨΐ΂ОʿהϞɛɻʿྼ᜗מᚣeᐏ՟eᔷ ʹ€ೌሞί࠰ಥྤʫא࠰ಥྤ̮ήਜ༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘj • ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ ΢Іٙ΂О˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰʿᚥਪi • މᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮ౤Զ Б݁eཥৃeཥ໘e˹ಛאՉ˼؂ਕʘ΂О˾ଣeו̍ਠאୋɧ ˙؂ਕԶᏐਠi • ΂О္၍אִ݁ዚ࿴i • ၾ ტɨආБʹ׸אܔᙄආБʹ׸ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴dԷ ν ტɨʘვБeܛࢪeึࠇࢪeܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ ࿴iʿ • ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮႩމ̀ ცאቇ຅ઋرɨʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f

4. ڭवࡈɛ༟ࣘ ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮਗ਼ܲϗණࡈɛ ༟ࣘהცٙ͜௄ڭव͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸהϗණٙࡈɛ ༟ࣘfೌცڭवٙࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷቖ์אஈଣf

5. ᐏ՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛d ტɨ̙ᆽႩᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃ ᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮ݊щܵϞ ტɨʘࡈɛ༟ࣘdᐏ՟༈༟ࣘਓ͉d˸ ʿһ͍΂О፹Ⴌ༟ࣘfԱኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛dᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒ ɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮ̙ఱஈଣ΂О༟ࣘʘሗӋϗ՟Υଣʘ˓ᚃ ൬fᐏ՟༟ࣘאһ͍༟ࣘאᐏ՟Ϟᗫ݁ഄʿ࿕Էʿהܵ༟ࣘᗳۨʘ༟ࣘ ʘהϞሗӋd඲౤ʹʚᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮא 䁩ᔮ€ൖ˷ઋرϾ֛f ტɨɓ຾ᖦ໇͉४ߎЍᔮᅃᘆᒅٰᛆࠅߒટॶڌࣸуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛf Attachments Original document

