CIRCULAR: WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARES OF HK$0.50 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF eSUN HOLDINGS LIMITED 07/22/2018

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those deﬁned in the accompanying composite document dated 23 July 2018 (the "eSun Composite Document") jointly issued by Lai Sun Development Company Limited ("LSD"), Transtrend Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") and eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun"). ৰ˖່̤Ϟהܸ̮d͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸה͜൚คၾᎇڝ͟ᘆอ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜ᘆอ೯࢝™eTranstrend Holdings Limited€˜ࠅߒɛ™ʿᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᔮᅃᘆ™׵ɚཧɓɞϋɖ˜ɚɤɧ˚ᑌΥ̊೯ʘ ၝΥ˖΁€˜ᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁™הޢ֛٫ՈϞ޴Ν଄່f Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance. ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡e࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡࿁͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘʫ࢙฿ʔࠋபd࿁Չ๟ᆽ׌אҁ዆׌͵ʔ೯ڌ΂Оᑊ׼dԨ׼ᆽڌͪ฿ʔ࿁Ϊ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ ટॶڌࣸΌ௅א΂О௅΅ʫ࢙Ͼପ͛אΪ࠿፠༈ഃʫ࢙Ͼˏߧʘ΂Оฦ̰וዄ΂Оப΂f WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE eSUN SHARE OFFER. ტɨν૧ટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒdሗԴ͉ͣ͜Ѝᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸf eSun Holdings Limited 豐德麗控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) €׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock Code: 571) €ٰ΅˾໮j571 WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARES OF HK$0.50 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF eSUN HOLDINGS LIMITED ᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡ʊ೯Бٰ͉ʕӊٰࠦ࠽ 0.50 ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰʘͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸ To be completed in full ӊධѩ඲෬ᄳ Branch share registrar and transfer ofﬁce in Hong Kong: Tricor Tengis Limited ("Registrar") Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈjՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€˜ཀ˒೮াஈ™ ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽ FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the ordinary shares of HK$0.50 each in the issued share capital of eSun (the "eSun Share(s)") held by the Transferor(s) speciﬁed below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the eSun Composite Document. ɨࠑ˜ᔷᜫɛ™ᔫϤܲɨΐ˾ᄆdΣɨࠑ˜וᜫɛ™ᔷᜫ˸ɨൗ׼ᔷᜫɛהܵϞʘᔮᅃᘆʊ೯Бٰ͉ʕӊٰࠦ࠽ 0.50 ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰ€˜ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅™dઓ඲፭ς͉ڌࣸʿᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ʫʘૢಛʿૢ΁f Number of eSun Share(s) to be transferred (Note) ਗ਼ʚᔷᜫʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ᅰͦ€ڝൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Share certiﬁcate number(s) ٰୃᗇࣣ໮ᇁ TRANSFEROR(S) name(s) and address in full ᔷᜫɛΌΤʿήѧ (EITHER TYPEWRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) €ሗ͂͜οዚאฺ͍͜෬ᄳ Family name(s)/Company name(s) ֑ˤŊʮ̡Τ၈ Forename(s) Το Registered address ೮াήѧ Telephone number ཥ༑໮ᇁ CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ HK$1.30 in cash for each eSun Share ӊٰᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ତږ 1.30 ಥʩ TRANSFEREE וᜫɛ Name Τ၈j Transtrend Holdings Limited Correspondence Address ஷৃήѧj 11th Floor, Lai Sun Commercial Centre, 680 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong ࠰ಥɘᎲڗӍᝄ༸ 680 ໮ᘆอਠุʕː 11 ᅽ Occupation ᔖุj Corporation جɛྠ᜗ Signed by the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ᔷᜫɛίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j ALL JOINT eSUN SHAREHOLDERS MUST SIGN HERE Signature of Witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇j הϞᑌΤᔮᅃᘆٰ؇ Name of Witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τj ѩ඲׵͉ᙷࡈйᖦ໇ Address of Witness Ԉᗇɛήѧj Occupation of Witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุj Signature(s) of the Transferor(s)/Company chop (if applicable) ᔷᜫɛᖦ໇Ŋʮ̡Ιᛠ€νቇ͜ Date of signing this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸٙᖦ໇˚ಂ Do not complete ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ Signed by the Transferee in the presence of: For and on behalf of וᜫɛίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j ˾ڌ Signature of Witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇jName of Witness Ԉᗇɛ֑ΤjAddress of Witness Ԉᗇɛήѧj Transtrend Holdings Limited Transtrend Holdings Limited Authorised Signatory(ies) બᛆᖦ໇ɛ Occupation of Witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุj Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) וᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌᖦ໇ SIGNED by the Transferee to this transfer, thisday of, 2018 ͟וᜫɛ׵ɚཧɓɞϋ˜˚ᖦ໇ Note: Insert the total number of eSun Shares for which the eSun Share Offer is accepted. ڝൗj ሗ෬ɪટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒהऒʿʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ᐼᅰf THIS WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your eSun Share(s), you should at once hand this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance and the eSun Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s), licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ("HSBC") is making the eSun Share Offer on behalf of the Offeror. The making of the eSun Share Offer to the eSun Shareholders who are citizens, residents or nationals of jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be subject to the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an overseas eSun Shareholder, you should inform yourself about and observe all applicable legal, tax and regulatory requirements. If you wish to accept the eSun Share Offer, it is your responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including obtaining all governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes payable by you in respect of the acceptance of the eSun Share Offer in such jurisdiction. Acceptance of the eSun Share Offer by you will constitute a representation and warranty by you to LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and their respective advisers, including HSBC, the ﬁnancial adviser to LSD and the Offeror in respect of the Offers, that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to which you are subject to receive and accept the eSun Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registrations or ﬁlings required in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes, duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in any jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, neither Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited nor HKSCC Nominees Limited is subject to any of the representations and warranties. This WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the eSun Composite Document. The provisions of Appendix I to the eSun Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE The eSun Share Offer is conditional. To accept the eSun Share Offer made by HSBC on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your eSun Shares, you must deliver this duly completed and signed WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance together with the relevant share certiﬁcate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) in respect of the number of eSun Shares for which you intend to accept the eSun Share Offer, by post or by hand, to the Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong marked "eSun Holdings Limited - eSun Share Offer" on the envelope so as to reach the Registrar as soon as possible but in any event by not later than 4:00 p.m. on 20 August, 2018 (Monday), being the ﬁrst eSun Share Offer Closing Date, or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Warning: If you are holding the eSun Shares on behalf of another person as nominee or otherwise, you should refer to the sections headed "1. Procedures for Acceptance - 1.1 The eSun Share Offer" and "4. Nominee Registration" in Appendix I to the eSun Composite Document in particular as to the matters which you should consider. WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE eSUN SHARE OFFER To: The Offeror and HSBC 1. My/Our execution of this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the eSun Share Offer made by HSBC on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the eSun Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of eSun Shares speciﬁed in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance; (b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror, HSBC and/or their respective agent(s) to collect from eSun or the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certiﬁcate(s) in respect of the eSun Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certiﬁcate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the eSun Share Offer, as if it/they was/were delivered to the Registrar together with this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance; (c) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror, HSBC and/or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/ our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall become entitled under the terms of the eSun Share Offer (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/ our acceptance of the eSun Share Offer), by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me/the ﬁrst-named of us (in the case of joint registered eSun Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of eSun within seven (7) Business Days following the later of (i) the date on which the eSun Offers become or are declared unconditional in all respects; and (ii) the date of receipt of this completed WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance and all of the relevant documents by the Registrar to render such acceptance under the eSun Share Offer valid; (Note: Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered eSun Shareholder or the ﬁrst-named of joint registered eSun Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS) Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) (d) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the eSun Shares to be sold by me/us under the eSun Share Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; (e) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our eSun Shares tendered for acceptance under the eSun Share Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all rights of pre-emption, options, liens, claims, equities, charges, encumbrances and any other third party rights of any nature and together with all rights attached to them as at the eSun Share Offer Closing Date or subsequently becoming attached to them including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the eSun Share Offer Closing Date; (f) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by LSD, the Offeror, eSun, HSBC and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any of the authorities contained herein; and (g) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to and of the Offeror, HSBC and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any documents on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the eSun Share Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror and/or such person or persons as it may direct my/our eSun Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the eSun Share Offer.

2. I/We understand that acceptance of the eSun Share Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty by me/us to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC that the eSun Offer Shares sold by me/us to the Offeror are free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching to them as at the eSun Share Offer Closing Date or subsequently becoming attached to them, including the right to receive all dividends and distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the eSun Share Offer Closing Date.

3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid in accordance with the terms of the eSun Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certiﬁcate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the ﬁrst-named of us (in the case of joint registered eSun Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of eSun. Note: If you submit the transfer receipt(s) upon acceptance of the eSun Share Offer and in the meantime the relevant share certiﬁcate(s) is/are collected by any of the Offeror and/or HSBC or any of their agent(s) from eSun or the Registrar on your behalf, you will be returned such share certiﬁcate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).

4. I/We enclose the relevant share certiﬁcate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of eSun Shares which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the eSun Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance, share certiﬁcate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.

5. I/We represent and warrant to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC that I am/we are the registered eSun Shareholder(s) of the number of eSun Shares speciﬁed in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our eSun Shares to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the eSun Share Offer.

6. I/We represent and warrant to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and their respective advisers, including HSBC, the ﬁnancial adviser to LSD and the Offeror in respect of the Offers, that I/we have observed and am/are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to which I/we am/are subject to receive and accept the eSun Share Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registrations or ﬁlings required in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance in any jurisdiction; and that I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in LSD, the Offeror, eSun or HSBC or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the eSun Share Offer or my/our acceptance thereof and such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

7. I/We represent and warrant to LSD, the Offeror, eSun and HSBC that I/we shall be fully responsible for the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes, duties and other required payments payable by me/us in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of eSun in connection with my/our acceptance of the eSun Share Offer.

8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the eSun Composite Document and this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance and as permitted under the Takeovers Code, all acceptances, instructions, authorisations and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable.

9. I/We acknowledge that my/our eSun Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the eSun Share Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸɗࠠࠅ˖΁d ტɨ඲уࣛஈଣf ტɨν࿁͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ΂О˙ࠦאᏐમ՟ʘБਗϞ΂ОဲਪdᏐፔ༔ ტɨʘܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴eვБ຾ଣeܛࢪeਖ਼ุึࠇࢪאՉ˼ਖ਼ุᚥਪf ტɨνʊਗ਼Τɨʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅Ό௅ਯ̈אᔷᜫdᏐͭуਗ਼͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸஹΝᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ɓԻ৔ʹ൯˴אוᜫɛdא຾˓൯ርאᔷᜫʘܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠeൗ̅ᗇՎ ዚ࿴eვБאՉ˼˾ଣd˸کᔷʹ൯˴אוᜫɛf ࠰ಥɪऎ䁩ᔮვБϞࠢʮ̡€˜䁩ᔮ™͍˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒfΣԒމ࠰ಥྤ̡̮جᛆਜٙʮ͏e֢͏א਷͏ٙᔮᅃᘆٰ؇౤̈ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒאึաՑϞᗫ̡جᛆਜʘجԷ ה஝ࠢfࡊ ტɨމऎ̮ʘᔮᅃᘆٰ؇d ტɨᏐІБə༆ʿ፭ςהϞቇ͜جܛe೼ਕא္၍஝֛f ტɨν૧ટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒd඲ІБڦॶΌࠦ፭ςϞᗫ̡جᛆਜʘ޴ᗫجܛʿ ج஝dܼ̍ᐏ੻ɓʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdԨ፭ςɓʲהც˓ᚃʿ္၍אجܛ஝֛d˲ਗ਼඲ఱ޴ᗫ̡جᛆਜટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒᏐ˹ʘ΂О೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼ ೼ධࠋபf ტɨટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒdу࿴ϓ ტɨΣᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿ־ഃ΢Іٙᚥਪdܼ̍䁩ᔮ€ᘆอ೯࢝ʿࠅߒɛᗫ׵ࠅߒʘৌਕᚥਪᑊ׼ʿ ڭᗇ ტɨʊ፭ς ტɨהա၍ᒍʘהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝˸ʿ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝ᐏʪ஢ટϗʿટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾ ტɨʊ࣬ኽɓʲ̀ࠅ˓ᚃʿ፭ς္၍אج ܛ஝֛՟੻ɓʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจʿ፬Ѽהცʘ೮াʿπᏦdԨʊ˕˹ ტɨ׵΂О̡جᛆਜટॶϾᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධeᅄ൬אՉ˼הცಛ ධdϾϞᗫટॶਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢfމеପ͛ဲਪd࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑ€˾ଣɛϞࠢʮ̡ѩʔա΂Оᑊ׼ʿڭᗇࠢՓf ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸᏐஹΝᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ɓԻቡᚎfᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖ ΁ڝ፽ɓʘૢ˖ʊ༱ɝԨ࿴ϓ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘɓ௅΅f ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʘ෬ᄳ˙ج ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒڝ੭ૢ΁f ტɨν૧ટॶ䁩ᔮ˾ڌࠅߒɛϗᒅ ტɨʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ה౤̈ٙᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒd ტɨ̀඲ਗ਼ʊ͍ό෬Ѽʿᖦ໇ٙͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸஹΝ ఱ ტɨᏝ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટաʘᔮᅃᘆᅰͦʘϞᗫٰୃᗇࣣʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖΁€ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהც˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdɓԻ˸ඉ੔אਖ਼ ɛ৔ʹʘ˙όኋҞ৔תཀ˒೮াஈՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽdڦ܆ࠦൗ׼˜ᔮᅃᘆછٰϞࠢʮ̡ - ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ™˸৔༺ཀ˒೮াஈdઓೌሞ νОʔ੻፰׵ɚཧɓɞϋɞ˜ɚɤ˚€݋ಂɓ€уୋɓࡈᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ࿚˟˚ಂɨʹ̬͍ࣛdאࠅߒɛ࣬ኽϗᒅςۆהᔾ֛ʿʮбʘ༰ܝࣛගʿŊא˚ಂf ءจԫධjν ტɨ˸˾ΤɛאՉ˼Ԓ΅˾ڌ̤ɓЗɛɻܵϞᔮᅃᘆٰ΅dหሗቡᚎᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ڝ፽ɓ˜1. ટॶ೻ҏ - 1.1 ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ™ʿ˜4. ˾Τɛ೮া™ഃືdˈՉᗫ׵ ტ ɨᏐ̋˸Ͻᅇٙ༈ഃԫධf ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ ߧjࠅߒɛʿ䁩ᔮ 1. ͉ɛŊшഃɓ຾ᖦ͉ͭͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸd͉ɛŊшഃʘוᘱɛʿաᜫɛਗ਼աϤߒҼdԨڌͪj (a) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήટॶ͟䁩ᔮ˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈Ԩ༱׵ᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ٙᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ˸ϗ՟˾ᄆdܲᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ڌࣸה༱Ϟᗫૢಛʿૢ΁ϗᒅ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸɪה෬ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ᅰͦi (b) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣd΢І˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃʹ˹ᎇڝ຾͉ɛŊшഃ͍όᖦ໇ʘཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤ הც΂О˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdኯϤΣᔮᅃᘆאཀ˒೮াஈჯ՟͉ɛŊшഃఱᔮᅃᘆٰ΅Ꮠᐏ೯ʘٰୃᗇࣣdԨਗ਼Ϟᗫٰୃᗇࣣ৔ʹཀ˒೮াஈd˸ʿબᛆʿܸ ͪཀ˒೮াஈܲ๫ʿ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ܵϞ༈ഃٰୃᗇࣣd೓ν༈ഃٰୃᗇࣣʊஹΝ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸɓԻʹΫཀ˒೮াஈሞi (c) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣd΢Іఱ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘૢಛᏐ੻ʘତږ˾ᄆ€ϔৰ͉ɛŊшഃϞᗫ͉ɛŊшഃટॶ ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒᏐ˹ʘር˙੽ᄆΙڀ೼d˸˜ʔ੻ᔷᜫ - ̥ࡘɝױ᎘ɛሪ˒™˙όΣ͉ɛŊшഃක̈ྌᇞ˕ୃd׵˸ɨ༰፰٫ܝৎࠇɖ (7) ࡈᐄุ˚ʫj(i) ᔮᅃᘆࠅߒ׵΢˙ࠦ ϓމא஗܁бϓމೌૢ΁ʘ˚iʿ (ii) ཀ˒೮াஈટᐏʊ෬Ѽʘ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʿɓʲϞᗫ˖΁ߧԴᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒධɨʘϞᗫટॶމϞࣖʘ˚dܲ˸ɨήѧ˸ ̻ඉ˙ό੔ʚ˸ɨɛɻiאνೌ׵ɨᙷ෬ɪ֑Τʿήѧdۆܲᔮᅃᘆʘٰ؇Τ̅הͪ೮াήѧd੔ʚ͉ɛŊшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫€ν᙮ᑌΤ೮াᔮᅃᘆٰ؇dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ ɛŊшഃІБוዄi €ڝൗjνϗ՟˕ୃʘɛɻԨڢ೮াᔮᅃᘆٰ؇אΤΐ࠯ЗʘᑌΤ೮াᔮᅃᘆٰ؇dۆሗί͉ᙷ෬ɪ༈Τɛɻʘ֑Τʿήѧf ֑Τj€ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ ήѧj€ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ (d) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐఱϤܸ֛ʘ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃ˸࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ̈ਯᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ʘር˙Ԓ΅dࠈͭʿᖦ ͭ࠰ಥجԷୋ 117 ௝Ιڀ೼ૢԷୋ 19(1) ૢה஝֛඲ࠈͭʿᖦͭʘϓʹఊኽdԨ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷ஝֛ί͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ̋ႊΙڀʿߠࣣᗇ׼i (e) ͉ɛŊшഃוፕ׵̀ცאቇ຅ࣛᖦͭՉ˼˖΁ԨЪ̈Չ˼Бਗאԫ֝d˸ආɓӉᆽڭ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘટॶᔷᜫʚࠅߒɛאՉ̙ঐܸ֛ʘ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻʘᔮ ᅃᘆٰ΅dɗеৰɓʲᎴ΋ᒅ൯ᛆeᒅٰᛆeवໄᛆe৛॰ᛆeፅ̻ᛆeתץeପᛆࠋዄʿ᙮΂О׌ሯٙ΂ОՉ˼ୋɧ˙ᛆлdԨஹΝՉ׵ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ࿚˟˚ಂڝ੭ʘɓ ʲᛆлאՉܝՉڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлdܼ̍Όᅰϗ՟׵ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ࿚˟˚ಂאʘܝה܁ݼeЪ̈אݼ˹ʘהϞٰࢹʿՉ˼ʱݼ€νϞʘᛆлi (f) ͉ɛŊшഃΝจ৛Ⴉᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻd׵БԴ͉ڌࣸה༱΂ОબᛆࣛהЪ̈אආБʘ΂О Бਗאԫ֝iʿ (g) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸݼٙ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃ෬Ѽeࡌҷʿᖦͭ΂ОϞᗫ͉ɛŊшഃટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ ٙ˖΁dԨમ՟΂ОՉ˼̙ঐ᙮̀ࠅאᛆ֝ٙБਗd˸کਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘટॶʹΫʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ᓥ᙮ʚࠅߒ˙ʿŊאՉ̙ঐܸݼٙ༈Τא༈ഃɛɻf

2. ͉ɛŊшഃ׼͉ͣɛŊшഃ౤ʹᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶࣣdਗ਼஗ൖމڌ͉ͪɛŊшഃΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ䁩ᔮᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛ̈ਯʘᔮᅃᘆࠅߒٰ΅ɗ еৰɓʲପᛆࠋዄʘҖόdԨஹΝՉ׵ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ࿚˟˚ಂڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлאՉܝՉڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлdܼ̍ϗ՟׵ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒ࿚˟˚ಂאʘܝה܁ݼeЪ̈אݼ˹ʘהϞ ٰࢹʿʱݼ€νϞʘᛆлf

3. ࡊ߰࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘૢಛd͉ɛŊшഃʘટॶࣣೌࣖdۆɪ˖ୋ 1 ݬה༱ɓʲܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩѓ̰ࣖdίϤઋرɨd͉ɛŊшഃબᛆԨࠅӋ ტɨਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃʘٰୃᗇ ࣣʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהცʘ˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdஹΝʊ͍όൗቖʘ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸɓԻ੔Ϋɪࠑୋ 1(c) ݬΐΤ ʘɛɻʿήѧiאνೌ෬ɪ֑Τʿήѧdۆܲᔮᅃᘆٰ؇Τ̅הͪ೮াήѧd˸̻ඉ˙ό੔Ϋ͉ɛאшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫€ν᙮ᑌΤ೮াᔮᅃᘆٰ؇dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃІ Бוዄf ڝൗj ν ტɨ׵ટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒࣛ౤ʹཀ˒ϗኽdϾၾϤΝࣛ΂ОࠅߒɛʿŊא䁩ᔮא־ഃ΂О˾ଣʊ˾ڌ ტɨΣᔮᅃᘆאཀ˒೮াஈჯ՟Ϟᗫٰୃᗇࣣdۆ ტɨਗ਼ᐏ೯ᒔϞᗫٰୃᗇࣣdϾԨڢɪࠑ ཀ˒ϗኽf

4. ͉ɛŊшഃধڝɪ͉ɛŊшഃהܵΌ௅Ŋ௅΅ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ʘϞᗫٰୃᗇࣣʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהც΂О˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣd ͟ ტɨܲ๫ᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ʚ˸ڭπf͉ɛŊшഃ׼ͣਗ਼ʔึఱ΂ОͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸeٰୃᗇࣣʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼ᛆᗇ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤ הც΂О˿ɛڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣᐏ೯ϗ৆ஷࣣٝf͉ɛŊшഃ͵׼ͣהϞ˖΁ਗ਼˸̻ඉ˙ό੔̈dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃІБוዄf

5. ͉ɛŊшഃΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ䁩ᔮᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃމ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌܸ֛ࣸᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ᅰͦʘ೮াᔮᅃᘆٰ؇dϾ͉ɛŊшഃኹϞΌ௅ᛆлe ᛆɢʿᛆࠢdீཀટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘ˙όΣࠅߒɛ̈ਯʿᔷᜫ͉ɛŊшഃהܵᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ʘהϞᛆʿኹϞᛆf

6. ͉ɛŊшഃΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ־ഃ΢Іٙᚥਪdܼ̍䁩ᔮ€ᘆอ೯࢝ʿࠅߒɛᗫ׵ࠅߒʘৌਕᚥਪᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃʊ፭ς͉ɛŊшഃהա၍ᒍʘהϞቇ͜ج ܛʿج஝˸ʿ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛʿج஝ᐏʪ஢ટϗʿટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈiϾ͉ɛŊшഃʊ՟੻הϞהცִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจdʿЪ̈הϞ̀ࠅ˓ᚃא ፭ς္၍אجܛ஝֛ה஝֛ʘɓʲ೮াאπᏦi˲͉ɛŊшഃʊ˕˹͉ɛŊшഃఱ༈ટॶ׵΂О̡جᛆਜᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධאՉ˼הცಛධiϾ͉ɛŊшഃԨ ೌમ՟א፲ဍમ՟΂ОБਗϾਗ਼ึא̙ঐߧԴᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆא䁩ᔮא΂ОՉ˼ɛɻ༼ˀ΂О̡جᛆਜϞᗫᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒא͉ɛŊшഃટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘجܛא ္၍஝֛dʿϞᗫટॶਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛʿج஝᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf

7. ͉ɛŊшഃΣᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿ䁩ᔮᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃ඲ఱ˕˹͉ɛŊшഃ׵ᔮᅃᘆٰ؇Τ̅הͪήѧהί̡جᛆਜᗫ׵͉ɛŊшഃટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒᏐ˹ʘ ΂О೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධeᅄ൬ʿՉ˼הცಛධוዄΌ௅ப΂f

8. ͉ɛŊшഃᆽႩdৰᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌܸࣸ׼٫ʿϗᒅςۆהʪ஢٫̮dהϞᔟϤЪ̈ٙɓʲટॶeܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩʔ̙࿞Ϋf

9. ͉ɛŊшഃᆽႩ˸ટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒʘ˙όਯʚࠅߒɛʘ͉ɛŊшഃʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ਗ਼˸ࠅߒɛאՉ˾ΤɛΤ່೮াf PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statements This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, HSBC and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the eSun Share Offer for your eSun Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the eSun Share Offer.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance and the eSun Composite Document; • • registering transfers of the eSun Share(s) out of your name(s); maintaining or updating the relevant register of eSun Shareholders; • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verification, and any other veriﬁcation or exchange of information; • distributing communications from LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun and/or Lai Fung and/or their respective agents, ofﬁcers and advisers, and the Registrar; • • compiling statistical information and proﬁle(s) of eSun Shareholders; establishing beneﬁt entitlements of the eSun Shareholders; • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) or as requested by any governmental or regulatory body which has jurisdiction over LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun and/or Lai Fung and/or their respective agents, ofﬁcers and advisers, and the Registrar; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; • any other purpose in connection with the business of LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC or the Registrar; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC to discharge its obligations to the eSun Shareholders and/or under applicable regulations, and any other purposes which the eSun Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of. 3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance will be kept conﬁdential but LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to conﬁrm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or any of their respective agents, officers and advisers, the Registrar and overseas principal registrar (if any); • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or the Registrar in connection with the operation of their business; • any regulatory or governmental bodies; • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and • any other persons or institutions whom LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung and/or HSBC and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.

4. Retention of Personal Data LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in this WHITE Form of eSun Share Offer Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.

5. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or the Registrar hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to LSG, LSD, the Offeror, eSun, Lai Fung, HSBC or the Registrar (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS WHITE FORM OF eSUN SHARE OFFER ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึ ტɨϞᗫᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆe 䁩ᔮʿཀ˒೮াஈఱϞᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ€˜༈ૢ Է™ʘ݁ഄʿ࿕Էf 1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘʘࡡΪ ࡊ ტɨ૧ఱ ტɨʘᔮᅃᘆٰ΅Ͼટॶᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒdۆ ტɨ඲౤Զ הცʘࡈɛ༟ࣘd߰͊ঐ౤Զהც༟ࣘd̙ঐึኬߧ ტɨʘટॶ͡ሗ஗ל אաՑַႬfவ͵̙ঐѳᖟאַ፰੔೯ʚ ტɨ࣬ኽᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒᏐ੻ʘ ˾ᄆf

2. ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึ͜ЪeܵϞʿ Ŋאڭπ€˸΂О˙όЪɨΐ͜௄j • ஈଣ ტɨʘટॶ͡ሗʿࣨྼ፭ృ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸʿ ᔮᅃᘆၝΥ˖΁༱ΐʘૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃi • ೮া ტɨΤɨᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ʘᔷᜫi • ڭπאһอϞᗫᔮᅃᘆٰ؇Τ̅i • ࣨྼא՘пࣨྼᖦΤd˸ʿආБ΂ОՉ˼༟ࣘࣨྼאʹ౬i • ೯бᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿŊאᘆᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢ Іʘ˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰʿᚥਪ˸ʿཀ˒೮াஈʘஷৃi • ᇜႡ୕ࠇ༟ࣘʿᔮᅃᘆٰ؇ʘ༟ࣘi • ᆽͭᔮᅃᘆٰ؇ʘᐏूᛆлi • ܲجԷe஝ۆא஝Է஝֛€ೌሞج֛אՉ˼஝֛א࣬ኽ࿁ᘆอႡВe ᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆʿŊאᘆᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣe৷ॴ ᔖࡰeᚥਪʿཀ˒೮াஈϞ၍ᒍᛆٙ΂Оִ݁א္၍ዚ࿴ٙࠅӋЪ̈ מᚣi • מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸˙کආБᛆू͡॰i • ϞᗫᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮאཀ˒೮া ஈุਕʘ΂ОՉ˼͜௄iʿ • Ϟᗫɪࠑ΂ОՉ˼ڝ੭אᗫஹ͜௄ʿŊא˿ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅ ߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮ੻˸ᄵБՉ࿁ᔮᅃᘆٰ؇ʿŊאቇ͜ ج஝ධɨʘப΂d˸ʿᔮᅃᘆٰ؇̙ঐʔࣛΝจאٝ઄ʘՉ˼͜௄f

3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึڭ੗dᘆอႡВeᘆอ ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈމ༺ߧɪࠑאϞᗫ΂ Оɪࠑʘ͜௄d̙ঐЪ̈־ഃႩމ̀ცʘݟ༔d˸ᆽႩࡈɛ༟ࣘʘ๟ᆽ׌d ˈՉ־ഃ̙ঐΣאІɨΐ΂ОʿהϞɛɻʿྼ᜗מᚣeᐏ՟eᔷʹ€ೌሞί ࠰ಥྤʫא࠰ಥྤ̮ήਜ༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘj • ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊא־ഃ΢І ʘ˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰʿᚥਪeཀ˒೮াஈʿऎ̮ᐼ೮াஈ€νϞi • މᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊאཀ˒೮ াஈ౤ԶၾՉุਕᐄ༶ϞᗫٙБ݁eཥৃeཥ໘e˹ಛאՉ˼؂ਕʘ ΂О˾ଣeו̍ਠאୋɧ˙؂ਕԶᏐਠi • ΂О္၍אִ݁ዚ࿴i • ၾ ტɨආБʹ׸אܔᙄආБʹ׸ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴dԷν ტ ɨʘვБeܛࢪeึࠇࢪאܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴iʿ • ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮʿŊא䁩ᔮʿŊאཀ˒ ೮াஈႩމ̀ცאቇ຅ઋرɨʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f

4. ڭवࡈɛ༟ࣘ ᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈਗ਼ܲ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘהცٙ͜௄ڭव͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸהϗණ ٙࡈɛ༟ࣘfೌცڭवٙࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷቖ์אஈଣf

5. ᐏ՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛d ტɨ̙ᆽႩᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆe ᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ݊щܵϞ ტɨʘࡈɛ༟ࣘdᐏ՟༈༟ࣘਓ ͉d˸ʿһ͍΂О፹Ⴌ༟ࣘfԱኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛dᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝e ࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆᔮe䁩ᔮʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ̙ఱஈଣ΂О༟ࣘʘሗӋϗ ՟Υଣʘ˓ᚃ൬fᐏ՟༟ࣘאһ͍༟ࣘאᐏ՟Ϟᗫ݁ഄʿ࿕Էʿהܵ༟ࣘᗳ ۨʘ༟ࣘʘהϞሗӋd඲౤ʹʚᘆอႡВeᘆอ೯࢝eࠅߒɛeᔮᅃᘆeᘆ ᔮe䁩ᔮאཀ˒೮াஈ€ൖ˷ઋرϾ֛f ტɨɓ຾ᖦ໇͉ͣЍᔮᅃᘆٰ΅ࠅߒટॶڌࣸуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛf Attachments Original document

