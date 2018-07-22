eSun : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a special general meeting ("SGM") of the members ("Members") of eSun Holdings Limited ("Company") will be held at Harbour View Rooms I & II, 3/F., The Excelsior, Hong Kong, 281 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 8 August 2018 at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT, conditional upon the shareholders of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (a subsidiary of the Company) ("Lai Fung") passing an ordinary resolution in substantially similar terms, the share option scheme adopted by Lai Fung on 21 August 2003 ("Lai Fung Share Option Scheme") be amended on the terms set out in the appendix to the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 23 July 2018, a copy of the Lai Fung Share Option Scheme, incorporating such amendments being produced to this meeting marked "A" and for the purposes of identification initialed by the chairman of the meeting;

AND THAT the board of directors of Lai Fung be and is hereby authorised to exercise all rights and powers available to it under the Lai Fung Share Option Scheme, as amended, to affirm the continued effectiveness of options in respect of 1,009,591 underlying shares of Lai Fung, as granted to Mr. Chew Fook Aun (such options being exercisable at any time on or before 11 June 2020) in accordance with the existing terms of grant and otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Lai Fung Share Option Scheme, as amended."

By order of the board of directors of eSun Holdings Limited Wong Lai Chun Company Secretary Hong Kong, 23 July 2018 Registered Office: Head Office and Principal Place of Business: Clarendon House 11th Floor, Lai Sun Commercial Centre 2 Church Street 680 Cheung Sha Wan Road Hamilton HM 11 Kowloon Bermuda Hong Kong

Notes:

1. A Member entitled to attend and vote at the SGM convened by the above notice ("Notice") or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) is entitled to appoint one (or, if he/she/it holds two or more shares of the Company ("Shares"), more than one) proxy to attend the SGM and, on a poll, vote on his/her/its behalf in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. A proxy need not be a Member.

2. To be valid, a form of proxy, duly signed and completed together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof), must be lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong ("Registrar"), at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) and in default, the proxy will not be treated as valid. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude Members from attending in person and voting at the SGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should they so wish. In that event, the said form(s) of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

The contact phone number of the Registrar is (852) 2980 1333.

3. To ascertain the entitlements to attend and vote at the SGM, Members must lodge the relevant transfer document(s) and share certificate(s) at the office of the Registrar no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 2 August 2018 for registration.

4. Where there are joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such joint holders may attend and vote at the SGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be), either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the SGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be) personally or by proxy, then one of such holders so present whose name stands first in the register/branch register of Members in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

5. In compliance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange"), voting on the resolution proposed in the Notice shall be decided by way of a poll at the SGM.

6. If a tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a "black" rainstorm warning signal is expected to be in force at any time after 7:30 a.m. on the date of the SGM, the SGM will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the respective websites of the Company (www.esun.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify Members of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled SGM. If a tropical cyclone warning signal No. 8 or above or a "black" rainstorm warning signal is lowered or cancelled at or before 7:30 a.m. on the date of the SGM and where conditions permit, the SGM will be held as scheduled. The SGM will be held as scheduled when an amber or red rainstorm warning signal is in force. Having considered their own situations, Members should decide on their own whether they would attend the SGM under a bad weather condition and if they do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.

7. Members are advised to read the circular of the Company dated 23 July 2018 which contains information concerning the resolution to be proposed in the SGM.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Lui Siu Tsuen, Richard (Chief Executive Officer), Chew Fook Aun, Lam Hau Yin, Lester and Yip Chai Tuck; two Non-executive Directors, namely Madam U Po Chu and Mr. Andrew Y. Yan; and four Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Low Chee Keong (Chairman), Lo Kwok Kwei, David and Alfred Donald Yap and Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen.