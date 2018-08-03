Eternit : Monthly Disclosure of Activity Report

ETERNIT S.A. Under Court-Supervised Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer ID (C.N.P.J.) 61.092.037/0001-81

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.013.344

MATERIAL FACT Monthly Disclosure of Activity Report

ETERNIT S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: ETER3; "Company"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and with Instruction 358/2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, as amended ("ICVM 358/02"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the general market that:

As of the date hereof, the Hon. Judge of the 2nd Court of Bankruptcies and Court-Supervised Reorganizations of the Central Court of the Capital of the State of São Paulo, on the records of process 1030930-48.2018.8.26.0100, ordered the Monthly Activity Report ("RMA") produced by the Court-Appointed Manager appointed in connection with the Company's court-supervised reorganization - containing financial information of the Company, still unaudited and which may undergo alteration before its publication through the Interim Financial Statements (ITR) - to be disclosed on a monthly basis, via publication on the website maintained by the court-appointed manager http://www.cabezon.adv.br and on the Company's Investor Relations website www.eternit.com.br/ri.This information will also be available in the records of the Court-Supervised Reorganization Case.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the general market informed, in accordance with the rules and time periods established by the applicable legislation, of any developments related to the subject-matter of this material fact notice and any other relevant facts in connection with the progress of the court-supervised reorganization process.

São Paulo, August 2, 2018

Rodrigo Lopes da Luz Investor Relations Officer