ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD
Ethernity : Result of Annual General Meeting 23 July 2018

07/24/2018 | 09:53am CEST

ETHERNITY NETWORKS LTD

("Ethernity" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Ethernity Networks is pleased to confirm that, at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 23 July 2018, the resolution put to shareholders was duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Ethernity Networks

Tel: +972 8 915 0392

David Levi, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Reichenberg, Chief Financial Officer

Arden Partners plc (NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: +44 207 614 5900

Steve Douglas / Benjamin Cryer

About Ethernity

Ethernity Networks is a technology solutions provider that developed and delivered data processing technology used in high-end Carrier Ethernet applications across the telecom, mobile, security and data center markets. The Company is currently working to accelerate commercialisation through the launch of its Smart NIC combined with virtualised software solutions, based on its validated data processing technology The Company's core technology, which is populated on programmable logic, enables delivering data offload functionality at the pace of software development, improves performance and reduces power consumption and latency, therefore facilitating the deployment of virtualization of networking functionality.

The Company is headquartered in Israel.

Disclaimer

Ethernity Networks Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:52:01 UTC
