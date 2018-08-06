Log in
ETSY INC (ETSY)
Etsy Inc : Etsy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-DC1D97ED0F662.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 589 M
EBIT 2018 73,3 M
Net income 2018 62,1 M
Finance 2018 390 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 84,28
P/E ratio 2019 59,95
EV / Sales 2018 7,77x
EV / Sales 2019 5,93x
Capitalization 4 963 M
Technical analysis trends ETSY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua G. Silverman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick R. Wilson Chairman
Linda Findley Kozlowski Chief Operating Officer
Rachel C. Glaser Chief Financial Officer
Michael T. Fisher Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ETSY INC103.13%4 922
WESFARMERS LTD12.20%41 818
AEON CO LTD18.41%17 811
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV10.84%9 983
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD0.98%9 082
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA71.20%6 913
