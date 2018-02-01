Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euler Hermes Group    ELE   FR0004254035

EULER HERMES GROUP (ELE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Euler Hermes : Western Europe the good pupil in debt collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET
  • Euler Hermes publishes its '2018 Collection Complexity Score and Rating', which aims to support decision makers when trading internationally
  • Western Europe sets the example for the rest of the world with Sweden, Germany and Ireland ranking amongst the least complex countries when it comes to debt collection.
  • At the opposite end of the spectrum, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are the three most complex countries when it comes to international debt collection.

Euler Hermes' '2018 Collection Complexity Score and Rating' aims at measuring the level of complexity relating to international debt collection procedures within each of the 50 countries taken into consideration. Three main factors were analyzed: local payment practices, local court proceedings and local insolvency proceedings. It therefore provides a simple assessment of debt collection proceedings in each country, helping to support decisions and manage expectations when trading internationally.

Western European countries lead the pack
While the global average stands at 51 on a 0-100 scale, showing a high level of collection complexity around the world, Western Europe stands out when it comes to simplifying the life of companies trying to recover their dues.
Sweden, Germany and Ireland take the lead, ranking as the least complex countries with respective scores of 30, 30 and 31. Sweden and Germany really set the example, being the only country with the lowest score of complexity in local payment practices, local court proceedings as well as in local insolvency proceedings.
The region also presents the highest number and share of countries at a 'notable' collection complexity. 14 out of 16 countries stand at the less severe level, the exceptions being Greece and Italy, (both rated as high level of collection complexity).

Middle East at the tail end
Middle East stands at the opposite end of the spectrum with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ranking as the most complex countries when it comes to debt collection. With a score of 94, international debt collection is three times more complex in Saudi Arabia than in Sweden.
Asia-Pacific is not far behind and counts the highest number of countries standing at a severe rating of collection complexity, with Malaysia (right behind the United Arab Emirates), China and Indonesia.

Pockets of collection complexity are everywhere
Euler Hermes' report also demonstrates that the largest economies, most dynamic markets, and the less vulnerable countries do not necessarily entail more conducive a business environment. Pockets of collection complexity exist in all countries, even in Sweden. Indeed, complexity in international debt collection depends on many different factors. At a global level, it appears that the key factor of complexity are by far local insolvency proceedings, which are not always effective, i.e. taking into account priority rules and cancellation of prior transactions.

'A key rule applies to debt collection: the longer one waits, the greater the complexity and risks. That is why we want to help our clients to make the right decision at the right time. The Euler Hermes 2018 Collection Complexity Score and Rating provides a simple assessment of debt collection procedures in each country, helping to support our clients with key information when and where they want it,' said Jennifer Baert, Group Head of Collection at Euler Hermes.

Find out more about the International Debt Collection Report and Country Profiles on Euler Hermes' website.

Euler Hermes Group SA published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EULER HERMES GROUP
10:10a EULER HERMES : Western Europe the good pupil in debt collection
01/25 CARILLION : Most UK suppliers uninsured against Carillion's collapse
01/12 EULER HERMES : Half year summary of the liquidity contract
01/12 EULER HERMES GROUP : Availability of the Response Offer Document and the 'Other ..
01/12 EULER HERMES GROUP : Availability of the Response Offer Document and the "Other ..
01/08 EULER HERMES : New Look's troubles deepen as its credit insurers reduce cover
01/07 EULER HERMES : New Look faces fresh blow as insurer cuts cover for suppliers
2017 EULER HERMES : The Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes Group issues a favorable re..
2017 EULER HERMES : The Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes Group issues a favorable re..
2017 EULER HERMES : Filing of the Draft Response Offer Document by Euler Hermes Group
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Euler Hermes (EURHY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 ALLIANZ SE PURCHASING EULER HERMES : The Win-Win Situation
2016 AXA : A French-Based Forsaken Financial Colossus
2016 EULER HERMES : A World-Leading Company In A Highly Profitable Market
2015 Dividend Spectrum September Edition
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 248 M
EBIT 2017 392 M
Net income 2017 318 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,10%
P/E ratio 2017 16,20
P/E ratio 2018 16,14
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,26x
Capitalization 5 202 M
Chart EULER HERMES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Euler Hermes Group Technical Analysis Chart | ELE | FR0004254035 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EULER HERMES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilfried Verstraete Chairman-Executive Board
Axel Theis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludovic Senecaut Chief Operating Officer
Clarisse Kopff Group Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Bastié Head-Grading & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EULER HERMES GROUP0.16%6 454
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY8.53%530 275
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.64%41 032
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.98%35 441
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-1.36%35 103
SAMPO OYJ2.12%32 152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.