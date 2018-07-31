Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED (ECT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eurocastle Investment : Announces Results of Tender Offer Company Repurchases 5 million Shares at 8.00 Per Share and Release Date of the Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018 on 10 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:15am CEST

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Results of Tender Offer Company Repurchases 5 million Shares at €8.00 Per Share and

Release Date of the Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018 on 10 August 2018

Guernsey. 31 July 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the final results of its €40 million tender offer. On 2 July 2018, Eurocastle sent a circular (the "Circular") to shareholders in relation to an offer for the repurchase of up to 5 million ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for a fixed price of €8.00 per Ordinary Share (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer closed at 11:59pm (US Eastern Time) on 30 July 2018. In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Circular and based on the final count by the Company's agent, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Eurocastle accepted tenders of 5 million Ordinary Shares at a fixed price of €8.00 per Ordinary Share for a total tender amount of €40 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. Since the total number of Ordinary Shares tendered exceeded the maximum number of Ordinary Shares subject to the Tender Offer, all tenders of Ordinary Shares in excess of Basic Entitlements (as defined in the Circular) have been scaled back by 97.4673% in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Circular. The Ordinary Shares accepted for repurchase represent approximately 9.48% of the Ordinary Shares in issue as of 30 July 2018.

The record date for the tendered Ordinary Shares repurchased was 30 July 2018 with settlement expected to occur on 6 August 2018.

Any capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Circular.

Release Date of the Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018 on 10 August 2018

In addition, the Company announces that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018 on 10 August 2018 before the market opens. Management will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. London time (9:00 a.m. New York time) later that day. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. You can access the conference call by dialling first +1-800-215-5243 (from within the U.S.) or +1-330-863- 8154 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "Eurocastle Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call" or conference ID number "9975518".

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis atwww.eurocastleinv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the call. For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. New York time on Monday, 10 September 2018 by dialling +1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "9975518".

About Eurocastle

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:12:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
08:15aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces Results of Tender Offer Company Repurchases 5 ..
PU
08:01aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Eurocastle Announces Results of Tender Offer, Re..
GL
07/02EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces Tender Offer to Repurchase up to 40 million o..
PU
07/02EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces Tender Offer and Launch of Share Buy-Back Prog..
GL
06/26EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces PDMR Dealing Notification
PU
06/26EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Eurocastle Announces PDMR Dealing Notification
GL
06/21EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces 2018 AGM Results
PU
06/21EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Eurocastle Announces 2018 AGM Results
GL
06/21EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
05/30EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces Posting of Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Eurocastle Investments Ltd. Hertfordshire 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
2017Eurocastle Investments Ltd. Hertfordshire 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
2015ECA Marcellus Trust declares $0.180 distibution 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70,4 M
EBIT 2018 56,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 72,2 M
Yield 2018 8,72%
P/E ratio 2018 11,02
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,86x
EV / Sales 2019 4,69x
Capitalization 485 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.46%568
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.90%45 378
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.61%36 787
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.68%36 224
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.78%35 049
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.23%28 275
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.